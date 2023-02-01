ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 128

FU BAR
3d ago

Does anyone "really" think that this was the 1st time these cops have stepped over the line? You could tell from their conversation afterwards that they had done this before and were trying to get their stories straight.

Reply(3)
18
LA Butler
3d ago

another reason why qualified immunity should not be allowed. cops investigating cops shouldn't be allowed. a national registry should be formed for bad cops w kills m other civil rights violations should be created. that way they can't move silently undetected to other states/precincts

Reply(7)
19
Justthefactsplease
3d ago

In other words, the guy should've been fired long before this incident. Just another slap on the wrist or a blind eye given to the criminal minded.

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene equates police killing of Tyre Nichols with shooting of Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt

Marjorie Taylor Greene made a shaky comparison between the killings of Tyre Nichols and Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt which sickened many on social media this week in the wake of video being released depicting the unarmed motorist’s brutal killing by a gang of police officers.Speaking during a committee hearing, the Georgia congresswoman went on an extended tangent about Ms Babbitt being “murdered” by police.Noting that Ms Babbitt’s mother was in attendance, Ms Greene went on to say that Congress was doing nothing to address the treatment of other participants in the attack, many of whom remain incarcerated ahead of...
GEORGIA STATE
Savannah Aylin

Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body

Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.
Law & Crime

Bodycam: Police Find Young Girls Inside Polygamist Cult Leader Samuel Batemen’s Trailer During Traffic Stop

Video has been released showing the moments before, during and after an Arizona traffic stop involving polygamist cult leader Samuel Batemen in August 2022. After multiple calls from drivers concerned about the trailer Bateman was towing, Coconino County deputies pulled him over. Inside the trailer, investigators found three young girls between the ages of 11 and 14, makeshift seats and a Porta-Potty.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
hotnewhiphop.com

Ciara Checks Jason Whitlock For Blaming Tyre Nichols’s Death On “Single Black Mothers”

He claims the video of officers beating Nichols to death “looked like what young Black men do when they’re supervised by a single Black woman.”. The murder of Tyre Nichols by several Memphis police officers has captured the attention of the U.S., and Ciara didn’t like what a particular sports journalist had to say. Earlier this month, 29-year-old Nichols was pulled over for a traffic stop. The incident escalated, and he was pulled from his vehicle, pepper sprayed, and tased by a group of officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Ohio man shot dead by police while cleaning out late grandmother’s home

An Ohio man was fatally shot by police while cleaning out his late grandmother’s home. Twenty-eight-year-old Joe Frasure was shot by officers in the city of Wyoming, near Cincinnati, on 30 January. According to family members, Frasure and his father were at the home on the 300 block of Durrell Avenue when police responded to a 911 call reporting people breaking into the residence, NBC reported. Authorities said that Frasure rushed to his minivan and refused to follow commands to exit. Police Chief Brooke Brady said the vehicle then “reversed at a high rate of speed, before hitting a...
WYOMING, OH
People

Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her

Anggy Diaz was found dead in the home she shared with her husband, her family said her death was "parent's worst nightmare" Authorities in a Texas town are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman after her in-laws found her body dismembered in their home. Their son, the victim's husband of three months, allegedly confessed to killing her while being interviewed by police. In a news briefing captured by Fox 26 Houston on Thursday, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said the local police department was alerted to "a...
WALLER COUNTY, TX
Black Enterprise

[GRAPHIC] Video Released Showing Brutal, Fatal Beating of Tyre Nichols

Video of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old man who died three days after a traffic stop by police, was released on Friday Jan. 27, by Memphis officials. The video shows officers blow by blow, kick by kick, “deplorable, excessive use of for by police like we haven’t witnessed since the likes of the Rodney King video,” the family attorney, Ben Crump said on CNN Friday.
MEMPHIS, NY
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
9K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

Comments / 0

Community Policy