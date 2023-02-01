Does anyone "really" think that this was the 1st time these cops have stepped over the line? You could tell from their conversation afterwards that they had done this before and were trying to get their stories straight.
another reason why qualified immunity should not be allowed. cops investigating cops shouldn't be allowed. a national registry should be formed for bad cops w kills m other civil rights violations should be created. that way they can't move silently undetected to other states/precincts
In other words, the guy should've been fired long before this incident. Just another slap on the wrist or a blind eye given to the criminal minded.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America ListTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Low-income renters exploited in Memphis, says organizerEdy ZooMemphis, TN
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Tyre Nichols: As prosecutors consider more charges, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the burial.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Related
Desmond Mills Jr., one of the Memphis police officers who beat Tyre Nichols, previously failed to report his role in a different violent incident
13-Year-Old Karon Blake Cried "I Am A Kid" As He Was Fatally Shot. The Man Who Killed Him Is Facing A Murder Charge.
Two years before beating Tyre Nichols, a Memphis police officer didn't report that a colleague ripped a woman out of her car and dislocated her shoulder just for laughing
Tyre Nichols Stepfather Rebukes Rumors He Was Sleeping With Police Officer’s Ex-Girlfriend
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
A police chief was arrested and charged with dealing meth and cocaine
Tyre Nichols Had Crohn’s Disease. His Mother Disputed That It Would Take Five Police Officers To Subdue Him.
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.
Marjorie Taylor Greene equates police killing of Tyre Nichols with shooting of Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt
Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body
Policeman pulls over a woman and instructs her to open the trunk, unaware that he is being recorded.
California Police Shot And Killed Black Double Amputee As He Attempted To Flee
Three Sons Murdered In One Week: The Unspeakable Loss Of Bryan, Bradley, And Brandon
The daughter of Eric Garner, who was fatally choked by an NYPD officer in 2014, says the Tyre Nichols footage was treated like 'a public lynching'
They thought their daughter was dead. Instead, she's in jail, accused of killing her doppelganger.
Bodycam: Police Find Young Girls Inside Polygamist Cult Leader Samuel Batemen’s Trailer During Traffic Stop
Ciara Checks Jason Whitlock For Blaming Tyre Nichols’s Death On “Single Black Mothers”
Ohio man shot dead by police while cleaning out late grandmother’s home
Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her
[GRAPHIC] Video Released Showing Brutal, Fatal Beating of Tyre Nichols
Oxygen
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news
Comments / 128