Michael Irvin on McCarthy calling plays, Cowboys wide receiver help
Michael Irvin joined Shan, RJ and Bobby to discuss Mike McCarthy taking over play-calling duties after the Cowboys parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore this week.
Jerry Jones Says 1 Quarterback 'Stood Out' At Senior Bowl Practice
The Dallas Cowboys don't figure to be in the market for a new quarterback any time soon. Even though Dak Prescott threw two interceptions during the team's season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has stood by his quarterback, ...
2 NBA Teams Reportedly Interested In Kyrie Irving Trade
Two teams have reportedly emerged as interested trade suitors for Kyrie Irving. The superstar point guard requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, and he wants it to happen before next week's trade deadline on Thursday, Feb. 9. According to veteran NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los ...
Jerry Jones puts Dak on notice, targets Heisman Trophy finalist QB at Senior Bowl
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn’t walking back his comments on drafting a quarterback in 2023 anytime soon. In fact, Jones seems to have his eye on one intriguing target in the Senior Bowl. On Thursday, Jerry Jones said the Dallas Cowboys are committed to drafting a quarterback this...
Travis Kelce hints that Chiefs coach Andy Reid wasn’t pleased with lateral attempt
Travis Kelce’s lateral attempt in the AFC Championship Game led to a fumble, but he still nearly tried another attempt the following quarter. He explained more about his thinking.
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
Yardbarker
Mike Tomlin-Jon Gruden connection could lead to intriguing offensive hire for Steelers
On Jan. 18, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they would be retaining offensive coordinator Matt Canada. For most of the 2022 season, fans and analysts speculated about Canada's fate. Many believed he would be fired during the bye week, but that didn't happen. Then some thought he would be fired at the end of the season, but that didn't happen, either.
Calvin Johnson says he and Lions are ‘in the process’ of working things out
It has already been eight years since Calvin Johnson decided to retire from football, despite still being under contract with the Detroit Lions at the time. Upon retiring early, Johnson was forced to pay back $1.6 million in signing bonuses to the team, and because of that, he has been acrimonious toward the franchise ever since. Now, according to Johnson, he and the team are in the process of making something happen.
Yardbarker
Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos DC job
Sean Payton has begun the process of assembling his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, and there is at least one big name that will receive consideration for a top position. The Broncos have requested permission to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media...
Yardbarker
Ohio State HC Ryan Day seems to be seriously considering giving up play-calling duties
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has been calling plays for the Buckeyes since being named Urban Meyer's offensive coordinator back in 2017. That's a long time to be at the helm of an offense, and Day clearly felt strong enough about keeping his grip on play-calling that he held on to those duties when he became head coach in 2019.
Watch Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ First Try at Making a Cheesesteak
The Instagram video that shows Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts making his first-ever cheesesteak offers all the proof you need that the Eagles' Super Bowl-bound star is not a native Philadelphian. Early in the video, Hurts, who has just tied on an apron and asked if he can try making...
Broncos’ Sean Payton hire draws response from Jerry Jones after years of Cowboys rumors
Timing is everything. The Denver Broncos stole a lot of headlines earlier this week when they acquired head coach Sean Payton in a trade with the New Orleans Saints. Now, his old friend and camera magnet, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, is sharing his thoughts following years’ worth of rumors potentially linking Payton to Dallas.
Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Facing Time Behind Bars
The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disastrous season, a season in which the team failed to build on their 2021 playoff appearance in the National Football League. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 and proceeded to fire the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes settles Jordan vs. LeBron debate once and for all
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the precipice of all-time NFL greatness. He is the latest to weigh in on a debate that has raged in the NBA for several years: Who is basketball’s greatest of all time (GOAT)?. Battle lines were drawn in this conversation long...
Philadelphia Eagles’ Autumn Lockwood Set to Become First Black Woman to Coach in the Super Bowl
It’s only right for the NFL to diversify things with the Super Bowl taking place during Black History Month. Assistant performance coach Autumn Lockwood will become the first Black woman to coach in a Super Bowl as she joins the Philadelphia Eagles staff for the upcoming Super Bowl LVII championship.
Jerry Jones doubles down on decision to trade Amari Cooper
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is doubling down on his decision to trade wide receiver Amari Cooper last offseason. Last year, the Dallas Cowboys were cap-strapped and needed to make some move that would be difficult for any team. One decision that was made was trading wide receiver Amari Cooper, who they acquired during the 2018 season, to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for two fifth-round draft picks in 2022 and a sixth-round pick swap in 2022. While the move did free up cap space, it left a big void in the wide receiver room.
ETOnline.com
Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce Says His Wife Is Bringing Her OB to Super Bowl at 38 Weeks Pregnant
Just when you thought the 2023 Super Bowl could not be more unforgettable for the Kelce family, throw in the fact that Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, is due this month with their third child. This week, fans learned the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will play each other in...
Falcons and Kris Richard: Cowboys & Saints Ex Coach to Atlanta?
The New Orleans Saints parted ways with co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard, giving the Atlanta Falcons another potential coaching hire to consider.
Eagles' former quarterback Nick Foles in Philadelphia for Chris Maragos trial
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is back in Philadelphia to testify in a former teammate's medical trial.We saw the former Super Bowl MVP walking into the courtroom with former safety Chris Maragos.Maragos claims his former medical team mistreated a knee injury in 2017 and that ended his NFL career.We've reached out to a lawyer for the doctor and we're waiting to hear back.Former Eagles Trey Burton and Jordan Hicks are also expected to testify.
