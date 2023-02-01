ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

Jerry Jones Says 1 Quarterback 'Stood Out' At Senior Bowl Practice

The Dallas Cowboys don't figure to be in the market for a new quarterback any time soon. Even though Dak Prescott threw two interceptions during the team's season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has stood by his quarterback, ...
The Spun

2 NBA Teams Reportedly Interested In Kyrie Irving Trade

Two teams have reportedly emerged as interested trade suitors for Kyrie Irving. The superstar point guard requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, and he wants it to happen before next week's trade deadline on Thursday, Feb. 9. According to veteran NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los ...
DALLAS, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
TEXAS STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Calvin Johnson says he and Lions are ‘in the process’ of working things out

It has already been eight years since Calvin Johnson decided to retire from football, despite still being under contract with the Detroit Lions at the time. Upon retiring early, Johnson was forced to pay back $1.6 million in signing bonuses to the team, and because of that, he has been acrimonious toward the franchise ever since. Now, according to Johnson, he and the team are in the process of making something happen.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos DC job

Sean Payton has begun the process of assembling his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, and there is at least one big name that will receive consideration for a top position. The Broncos have requested permission to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media...
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Facing Time Behind Bars

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disastrous season, a season in which the team failed to build on their 2021 playoff appearance in the National Football League. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 and proceeded to fire the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.
FanSided

Jerry Jones doubles down on decision to trade Amari Cooper

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is doubling down on his decision to trade wide receiver Amari Cooper last offseason. Last year, the Dallas Cowboys were cap-strapped and needed to make some move that would be difficult for any team. One decision that was made was trading wide receiver Amari Cooper, who they acquired during the 2018 season, to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for two fifth-round draft picks in 2022 and a sixth-round pick swap in 2022. While the move did free up cap space, it left a big void in the wide receiver room.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Philly

Eagles' former quarterback Nick Foles in Philadelphia for Chris Maragos trial

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is back in Philadelphia to testify in a former teammate's medical trial.We saw the former Super Bowl MVP walking into the courtroom with former safety Chris Maragos.Maragos claims his former medical team mistreated a knee injury in 2017 and that ended his NFL career.We've reached out to a lawyer for the doctor and we're waiting to hear back.Former Eagles Trey Burton and Jordan Hicks are also expected to testify.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

