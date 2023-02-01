ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Fortune

The FTX bankruptcy saga has ensnared members of Sam Bankman-Fried’s family—and at least 2 of them appear reluctant to cooperate

Sam Bankman-Fried leaving Manhattan Federal Court with mother, Barbara Fried, in the background. FTX’s bankruptcy proceedings have become a family affair. Although the original focus of the FTX ordeal was on 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried, who is facing criminal charges including fraud and conspiracy, as the bankruptcy proceedings have advanced they’ve entangled his parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, as well as his brother, Gabriel Bankman-Fried.
hstoday.us

United States Obtains Temporary Restraining Order Against Firearm Companies Illegally Selling Machine Guns

On January 19, 2023, the United States filed a civil complaint in federal court in Brooklyn against two firearm companies, and two individuals associated with these companies (collectively, “Defendants”), alleging that Defendants have conspired to defraud the United States and consumers, and have engaged in the ongoing commission of mail fraud and wire fraud, by unlawfully selling machine gun conversion devices. The devices, called FRT-15s, are specifically designed and intended to be used to convert AR-15 type rifles into machineguns and are therefore themselves “machineguns” under federal law. With limited exceptions not applicable to Defendants’ conduct, the manufacture, sale and possession of machine guns is illegal under the National Firearms Act and the Gun Control Act of 1968. The Government’s complaint seeks injunctive relief under the Anti-Fraud Injunction Act. The United States also sought a temporary order immediately halting any sales of the FRT-15 or any forced reset trigger until and unless otherwise ordered by the Court. On January 25, 2023, United States District Judge Nina R. Morrison entered a temporary restraining order against Defendants.
BROOKLYN, NY
theblock.co

Michael Saylor says Silvergate has been 'responsible' amid crypto collapse

The executive’s comments come as the Justice Department’s fraud unit reportedly started probing Silvergate’s handling of accounts for Sam Bankman-Fried’s firms. Saylor also criticized recent comments about crypto made by Charlie Munger. Microstrategy founder and bitcoin enthusiast Michael Saylor said Silvergate was "responsible" amid the collapse...
Washington Examiner

Biden judge delivers gun industry huge win in New Jersey

A federal judge in New Jersey on Tuesday iced a new law celebrated by liberals that would allow the state to shut down, and likely bankrupt, the firearms industry if a single gun were misused in a crime. U.S. District Court Judge Zahid Quraishi, a Biden appointee, said that he...
NEW JERSEY STATE
marketplace.org

Formerly a cash cow, the Fed is now losing “about $2 billion a week”

The Federal Reserve winds up a two-day meeting on interest rates today, where it is expected to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percent, half the pace of recent rate hikes. The Fed is a non-profit — a public institution with a public mission to keep inflation low...
theblock.co

Crypto exchange Kraken closes Abu Dhabi office

Crypto exchange Kraken closed its Abu Dhabi office and laid off eight members of staff in the MENA region. The move follows the exchange’s recent restructuring where the firm laid off around 30% of global staff. Crypto exchange Kraken is shutting its Abu Dhabi office and winding down support...
theblock.co

Decentralized exchange Orion Protocol hacked for $3 million

Orion Protocol suffered a major security attack with the loss of $3 million in project assets. The hack occurred due to a reentrancy vulnerability in the project’s smart contracts. Orion Protocol, a lesser-known decentralized exchange platform, suffered a major security hack on Thursday. An attacker made off with a...
theblock.co

Seven-member committee formed to represent creditors in Genesis Global's bankruptcy case

A committee of unsecured creditors has been appointed for the Genesis Global bankruptcy case. The formation of a committee is an important step in bankruptcy proceedings. A seven-member committee to represent unsecured creditors has been established in the U.S. bankruptcy case of Genesis Global. The unsecured creditor committee will serve...
decrypt.co

Feds, Senators Scrutinize Silvergate Bank Role in FTX Collapse

Crypto-friendly bank Silvergate is coming under increased scrutiny as the U.S. Department of Justice reportedly investigates the bank’s role in the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange. The Department of Justice’s fraud unit is looking into California-based Silvergate Bank’s hosting of accounts tied to FTX and Alameda Research, Bloomberg...
theblock.co

Justice Department probes Silvergate’s relationship with FTX: Bloomberg

FTX’s bank is under the early stages of a federal criminal investigation, Bloomberg reported. The Justice Department’s fraud department has begun probing Silvergate’s handling of accounts for Sam Bankman-Fried’s firms, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. The fraud probe is focused on potential...

