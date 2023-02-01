Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
DOJ Officially Seizes Over $456,000,000 Worth of Robinhood Shares Tied to FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has officially seized shares of popular trading app Robinhood linked to Sam Bankman-Fried despite objections from the disgraced FTX founder’s legal team. In a filing dated January 6th, prosecutors with the Commercial Litigation branch of the DOJ Civil Division inform the bankruptcy court...
The FTX bankruptcy saga has ensnared members of Sam Bankman-Fried’s family—and at least 2 of them appear reluctant to cooperate
Sam Bankman-Fried leaving Manhattan Federal Court with mother, Barbara Fried, in the background. FTX’s bankruptcy proceedings have become a family affair. Although the original focus of the FTX ordeal was on 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried, who is facing criminal charges including fraud and conspiracy, as the bankruptcy proceedings have advanced they’ve entangled his parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, as well as his brother, Gabriel Bankman-Fried.
hstoday.us
United States Obtains Temporary Restraining Order Against Firearm Companies Illegally Selling Machine Guns
On January 19, 2023, the United States filed a civil complaint in federal court in Brooklyn against two firearm companies, and two individuals associated with these companies (collectively, “Defendants”), alleging that Defendants have conspired to defraud the United States and consumers, and have engaged in the ongoing commission of mail fraud and wire fraud, by unlawfully selling machine gun conversion devices. The devices, called FRT-15s, are specifically designed and intended to be used to convert AR-15 type rifles into machineguns and are therefore themselves “machineguns” under federal law. With limited exceptions not applicable to Defendants’ conduct, the manufacture, sale and possession of machine guns is illegal under the National Firearms Act and the Gun Control Act of 1968. The Government’s complaint seeks injunctive relief under the Anti-Fraud Injunction Act. The United States also sought a temporary order immediately halting any sales of the FRT-15 or any forced reset trigger until and unless otherwise ordered by the Court. On January 25, 2023, United States District Judge Nina R. Morrison entered a temporary restraining order against Defendants.
theblock.co
Michael Saylor says Silvergate has been 'responsible' amid crypto collapse
The executive’s comments come as the Justice Department’s fraud unit reportedly started probing Silvergate’s handling of accounts for Sam Bankman-Fried’s firms. Saylor also criticized recent comments about crypto made by Charlie Munger. Microstrategy founder and bitcoin enthusiast Michael Saylor said Silvergate was "responsible" amid the collapse...
theblock.co
Pham Club: A CFTC commissioner’s enthusiasm for crypto draws attention
CFTC Commissioner Caroline Pham’s profile has grown in the crypto space – to the chagrin of some critics. Her ascent to the spotlight came as the CFTC grows has tried to increase its power over the crypto industry – and FTX imploded. The courtship between the crypto...
Biden Calls On Congress To Pass Junk Fee Prevention Act To Help 'Hard-Working Americans' Save Billions Every Year
President Joe Biden’s administration has announced actions to further advance his agenda of promoting competition in the American economy. The President has called on Congress to pass a Junk Fee Prevention Act that cracks down on four types of junk fees that cost American consumers billions of dollars a year. These include:
Washington Examiner
Biden judge delivers gun industry huge win in New Jersey
A federal judge in New Jersey on Tuesday iced a new law celebrated by liberals that would allow the state to shut down, and likely bankrupt, the firearms industry if a single gun were misused in a crime. U.S. District Court Judge Zahid Quraishi, a Biden appointee, said that he...
theblock.co
Delegate Cash hits $400 million milestone as lesser-known project finds real adoption
Delegate Cash is a project for delegating certain rights for NFTs and other tokens to other wallets — reducing risk of theft. The project still is largely under the radar but has been seeing strong adoption recently, with thousands of wallets now using it. Delegate Cash is one of...
Biden nominee could become first Black U.S. Attorney in Texas' Eastern District
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Biden has nominated an Assistant U.S. Attorney from North Texas who could become the first Black U.S. Attorney in Southeast Texas. Damien Diggs, who currently works for the U.S. Department of Justice's Northern District of Texas, was nominated by Biden on Wednesday according to a news release from the White House.
marketplace.org
Formerly a cash cow, the Fed is now losing “about $2 billion a week”
The Federal Reserve winds up a two-day meeting on interest rates today, where it is expected to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percent, half the pace of recent rate hikes. The Fed is a non-profit — a public institution with a public mission to keep inflation low...
theblock.co
Crypto exchange Kraken closes Abu Dhabi office
Crypto exchange Kraken closed its Abu Dhabi office and laid off eight members of staff in the MENA region. The move follows the exchange’s recent restructuring where the firm laid off around 30% of global staff. Crypto exchange Kraken is shutting its Abu Dhabi office and winding down support...
Fed Chair Jerome Powell strikes a new optimistic tone as he points to falling inflation and says that he thinks we can avoid a recession
“The ingredients for a soft landing are falling into place,” BMO Wealth Management’s chief investment strategist, Yung-Yu Ma, said. “The Fed is struggling to maintain a semblance of hawkishness.”
theblock.co
Decentralized exchange Orion Protocol hacked for $3 million
Orion Protocol suffered a major security attack with the loss of $3 million in project assets. The hack occurred due to a reentrancy vulnerability in the project’s smart contracts. Orion Protocol, a lesser-known decentralized exchange platform, suffered a major security hack on Thursday. An attacker made off with a...
CNBC
Meta acquisition of Within reportedly approved by court in loss for FTC
Facebook owner Meta will be permitted to buy Within Unlimited, the maker of VR fitness app Supernatural, according to several reports. A district court judge in California ruled against the Federal Trade Commission in its challenge to Meta's proposed acquisition to buy Within. The FTC sued to block the merger...
theblock.co
Seven-member committee formed to represent creditors in Genesis Global's bankruptcy case
A committee of unsecured creditors has been appointed for the Genesis Global bankruptcy case. The formation of a committee is an important step in bankruptcy proceedings. A seven-member committee to represent unsecured creditors has been established in the U.S. bankruptcy case of Genesis Global. The unsecured creditor committee will serve...
decrypt.co
US Trustee Opposes Subpoena Proposals For FTX Founder, Staff In Bankruptcy Case
The U.S. Trustee, a branch of the Department of Justice responsible for bankruptcy cases, has opposed proposals to subpoena Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, along with his family and senior staff. The plans are set to be discussed at a hearing on Wednesday. However, the U.S....
theblock.co
