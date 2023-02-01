Read full article on original website
Crypto market continues to rise, while Silvergate shares seesaw after probe report
Bitcoin jumped mid-day to $24,100, only to fall back down to $23,500 around 5:20 p.m EST. Silvergate dived 21% in post-market trading after a report that the company was facing a fraud probe. It had risen as much as 38% in normal trading hours after fund manager State Street disclosed a 9.3% stake in the crypto friendly bank.
Bitcoin mining firm Marathon Digital sold 1,500 BTC in January
Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital reported that it sold 1,500 BTC last month. “With bitcoin production increasing and becoming more consistent, we made the strategic decision to sell some of our bitcoin, as previously planned, to cover some of our operating expenses and for general corporate purposes,” CEO Fred Thiel said in a statement.
Bitcoin, ether slip as unexpectedly strong US jobs report signals continued rate hikes
Bitcoin and ether were down more than 2% over the previous 24 hours at about 9:40 a.m. EST, with the former trading at $23,393 and the latter around $1,641. Cryptocurrencies and traditional markets slid as the U.S. jobs report numbers more than doubled estimates. Bitcoin and ether were down more...
Luna Classic token price rises to highest level since November
Luna Classic has risen 20% today and is now at its highest price since late last year. The collapsed UST Classic stablecoin has surged 60% today. Luna Classic (lunc) is up 20% in the last 24-hour trading period and has risen to its highest price point since November, according to data from CoinGecko.
January NFT data wrap: ETH volumes rise nearly 50% as BAYC leads blue-chip brand expansion
NFT trading volumes rose in January, painting a more optimistic picture as the year kicks off. Yuga Labs’s Sewer Pass and Doodles next iteration seem to have given blue chip collections a ticket to higher prices. The year kicked off with NFT trading volumes giving digital-asset enthusiasts a reason...
Ethereum restaking protocol EigenLayer is raising $50 million
EigenLayer, an Ethereum restaking protocol, is raising $50 million in Series A funding, sources tell The Block. The round looks set to give the startup a $250 million post-money equity valuation and a $500 million token valuation. EigenLayer, an Ethereum restaking protocol that is yet to launch, is raising $50...
MicroStrategy sees fourth quarter loss after it writes down value of bitcoin holdings
MicroStrategy reported a net loss of $249.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a loss of $90 million in the same period of the prior year. The company said the net loss had been affected by digital asset impairment charges of $197.6 million. MicroStrategy, the software firm...
MakerDAO revenue fell 42% in 2022 amid shrinking crypto lending market
MakerDAO’s earnings and revenue fell sharply in 2022 from the previous year. Real-world assets grew to become a major part of MakerDAO’s earnings as 2022 ended. MakerDAO, which builds the platform that issues the DAI stablecoin, saw a marked decline in 2022 revenue, as the DeFi protocol launched a significant pivot from crypto-native lending to the real-world asset market, according to a financial report issued by Steakhouse Financial.
Ray Dalio still doesn't like Bitcoin but thinks inflation-beating coin could work
“It’s not going to be an effective money,” Ray Dalio said about Bitcoin. Dalio said an inflation-linked crypto coin could be useful. Ray Dalio, the billionaire hedge fund investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, has long been critical of excess money printing and written detailed explainers on the value of money. He still doesn't like Bitcoin, though.
Nomura's Laser Digital readies institutional trading platform, eyes mainstream market making
Nomura’s digital asset company Laser Digital is still on track to launch its institutional trading platform by the first quarter pending regulatory approvals. It’s part of a strategy to provide the best liquidity for clients, said Jez Mohideen, Laser Digital’s CEO. Laser Digital is driving forward with...
Coinbase off to a strong start to 2023 with increased trading volume: Cowen
Total trading volume in January of $55 billion is a 58% increase over the previous month. Daily volume is averaging $1.8 billion, the highest since August, which had daily volume at $1.9 billion. Coinbase is off to a "strong start" in 2023 with a rebound in trading volume, Cowen analysts...
Metis aims to simplify crypto adoption with Banxa integration
Metis has integrated with fiat-to-crypto gateway Banxa, reducing the complexity of onboarding to the Ethereum Layer 2. The move aims to make cryptocurrency more user-friendly and accessible for the next wave of adopters. Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution Metis has integrated with crypto payment gateway Banxa, enabling Metis users to...
CFTC 'well-positioned' to fill regulatory gap in crypto: Behnam
CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam said in prepared remarks that the agency can fill a regulatory crypto gap if Congress decides to give it more power. The agency’s staff is also working towards “another strong year of precedent setting cases,” in digital assets, Behnam said. Turmoil in the...
Delegate Cash hits $400 million milestone as lesser-known project finds real adoption
Delegate Cash is a project for delegating certain rights for NFTs and other tokens to other wallets — reducing risk of theft. The project still is largely under the radar but has been seeing strong adoption recently, with thousands of wallets now using it. Delegate Cash is one of...
FTX-backed NFT company airing $6.5 million Super Bowl commercial
NFT and gaming company Limit Break spent $6.5 million to advertise “free-to-own” digital collectibles during this year’s Super Bowl. FTX, which backed Limit Break, was a prominent advertiser during last year’s NFL championship. “This marks the first time an NFT developer has purchased a Super Bowl...
Lending is here to stay
Our industry just experienced its most significant crises ever. The events of this past year forced a stress test upon every industry player, especially major CeFi lenders, and many who positioned themselves as good, prudent actors ultimately failed. While the demise of some of the best-known lenders has understandably rocked...
Australia reveals its plans for crypto regulation
A consultation paper published by the Australian government looks to apply some existing financial frameworks to regulate its crypto sector. Australia’s financial regulator may see a boost in resources to oversee crypto. Australia took a step toward regulating its crypto sector with a consultation paper providing more clarity on...
Ebay's NFT play KnownOrigin plots hiring push
Ebay’s NFT unit is hiring for several roles, suggesting an expansion push. Job adverts posted on LinkedIn hint that eBay's NFT platform, KnownOrigin, is set for an expansion push. The e-commerce giant, which started allowing the buying and selling of NFTs in 2021, acquired NFT marketplace KnownOrigin back in...
Mastercard's NFT product lead leaves role, mints resignation letter as NFT
Satvik Sethi, former NFT product lead at card giant Mastercard, has stepped down from his position. Sethi cited harrassment and poor working conditions as reasons for leaving. To finance his next step, Sethi minted his resignation letter as an NFT for 0.023 ETH. Mastercard's former NFT product lead Satvik Sethi...
Crypto trading played role in Amazon Web Services slowing growth in Q4
Amazon released its fourth-quarter earnings report on Thursday and beat analyst expectations on sales. Crypto played a role in Amazon Web Services (AWS) slowdown in growth, which declined compared with the prior quarter. Amazon beat analyst expectations on Thursday when it announced its fourth-quarter results for 2022, reporting a 9%...
