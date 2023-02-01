Read full article on original website
Tigers will still be shorthanded in rematch with Green Wave
MEMPHIS – Big one at FedExForum Saturday for the red hot Memphis Tigers who, at 17 and 5 and just a game back of Houston for the top spot in the AAC standings, now get a chance at a little payback against a Tulane team that beat the U of M back on New Year’s […]
Jones excited for new look Southern Heritage Classic
MEMPHIS – The more things change, the more things stay the same. That’s the message from Southern Heritage Classic founder Fred Jones Friday on the first day that tickets went on sale for the new and reimagined Classic that will pit Tennessee State and Arkansas- Pine Bluff this September. Jones is ready for new memorabilia […]
Bodies Found in Abandoned Michigan Apartment Building May Be Missing Memphis Rappers
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. The search for three Michigan rappers who have been missing for over a week after their show in Detroit was canceled may have come to a tragic end. Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker and Montoya Givens, went missing...
actionnews5.com
Memphian raised in Wisconsin ice skates down Beale Street
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While many of us were huddled up indoors during the ice storm, one Memphian pulled out his camera and laced up his skates. Zack Repischak was born in Wisconsin and moved to the Bluff City with his family when he was 13. Repischak says the chilly...
Tennessee Tribune
Master Chef Takes Cooking to a Higher Level
MEMPHIS, TN – The little quaint restaurant sizzles on the inside where succulent cuisine is artfully created by a master chef – like DaVinci painting the “Mona Lisa,” for example. The cuisine is just as much a work of art as it whets the appetite. The...
actionnews5.com
Memphis police talk 17-year-old off edge of I-40 Bridge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department talked a suicidal person off the I-40 Bridge. Officers responded to a suicidal person on the edge of the I-40 Bridge on Feb 2. Police say when they arrived, the individual was standing on the outside ledge. One of the officers then...
actionnews5.com
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Thursday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about an upcoming event focused on community conversations to help heal from trauma. It will take place Saturday February 4 at Willing Souls Churched located at 1680 Orr St. in Memphis at 12 p.m. For more information call (901) 213-6438.
wchstv.com
One of five former Memphis officers charged in beating death graduated from WVSU
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — One of the five former Memphis, Tenn., police officers who have been fired and charged with killing Tyre Nichols after violently beating him graduated from West Virginia State University and played football there. Desmond Mills Jr. graduated from WVSU, where he was a member of...
actionnews5.com
MPD: Man injured in southeast Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Saturday night. Officers responded to the shooting at 7:27 p.m. on Maple Leaf Cove. Police say that officers located the victim on Wingate Cove, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to...
WHAS 11
Famed skateboard legend Tony Hawk to raise money for Tyre Nichols' Memorial Fund
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tony Hawk. A name known to skateboarders worldwide. In honor of Tyre Nichols' love of skateboarding, Hawk recently announced on Twitter that half of the proceeds from selling his limited edition autographed cards would go directly towards the Tyre Nichols Memorial Fund, of which has plans to build a new public skatepark in Nichols' honor.
MS governor sending crews to Holly Springs to restore power
UPDATE: Governor Tate Reeves is sending the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to Holly Springs and surrounding areas in order to restore power. They released the following statement on Twitter:“At the direction of Governor Reeves, MEMA’s State Coordinating Officers is en route to Marshall County to assess the ongoing power outages. MEMA ha activated out State […]
Body found on Jackson Avenue in Nutbush
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call Thursday and found an unresponsive man on Jackson Avenue. Police confirmed that a man was found on the 3700 block of Jackson in Nutbush around 2:30 a.m. and was taken to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead. This is a developing story and will be […]
Tyre Nichols death: Former Memphis officer criticizes cops, first responders
A former Memphis police officer is gaining attention online after calling out the cops, paramedics and others who were on the scene of the deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols last month, according to WHBQ-TV.
abc17news.org
Another Memphis police officer terminated, two first responders suspended in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death
Another Memphis police officer has been fired and two first responders had their licenses suspended following the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols last month, officials announced Friday. The former police officer, Preston Hemphill, was relieved of his duties for violating multiple departmental policies, including personal conduct and truthfulness,...
One dead, police officer in ‘critical condition’ after shooting at Memphis library
UPDATES: This story has been updated with the names of the injured officer and the deceased man. See details below. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One person is dead and a Memphis police officer was critically injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Poplar-White Station library in East Memphis, police say. Memphis Police responded to […]
Pastor calls police officer shot at Memphis library ‘a great soul’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about Geoffrey Redd, the Memphis Police officer who was shot at an East Memphis library Thursday. MPD says Redd remains in extremely critical condition at the Regional Medical Center. The suspect, 28-year-old Torence Jackson Jr., was shot and killed on the scene. Friday, the officer’s pastor said he’s praying […]
texasmetronews.com
Omega Psi Phi severs ties with Memphis Police Officers
Three of the former Memphis, TN police officers charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 29-year-old resident of that city have been dismissed from the international fraternity in which they were members, according to a letter received by Texas Metro News. In the January 31, 2023 dated letter,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
7th Memphis officer disciplined, EMTs fired in Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two more Memphis police officers have been disciplined and three emergency responders fired in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols, officials said Monday, widening the circle of punishment for the shocking display of police brutality after video showed many more people failed to help him beyond the five officers accused of beating him to death.
actionnews5.com
Holly Springs Utility Company leaves customers figuratively and literally in the dark
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Since the start of the ice storm that swept through the Mid-South this week, customers of Holly Springs Utility Department (HSUD) have been calling, emailing, and messaging our newsroom, frustrated with the lack of communication coming from the utility company on when their power will be restored.
Woman carjacked by 5 people in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is counting her blessings after she survived being carjacked in East Memphis on Friday. Memphis Police said that they responded to a carjacking call near Barry Road and Shady Grove. Police were advised that the woman was approached by five armed suspects and they took her Honda Pilot. The suspects […]
