Pete Eugene Lister, 58, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 31, 2023. Pete was born May 16, 1964, in Lawton, Oklahoma, to Martin Neilson Lister and Donna Maraget Peterson Lister. His dad was in the Army so he grew up a “Military Brat”. After his dad retired, they came back to Idaho, and settled in Idaho Falls where he graduated from Skyline High School. He was on the bowling team and took home the state championship in 1982. While still in high school, Pete enlisted in the Idaho National Guard. In 1984, he made the Army a full time job so he could get married.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO