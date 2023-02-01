Read full article on original website
Pete E. Lister
Pete Eugene Lister, 58, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 31, 2023. Pete was born May 16, 1964, in Lawton, Oklahoma, to Martin Neilson Lister and Donna Maraget Peterson Lister. His dad was in the Army so he grew up a “Military Brat”. After his dad retired, they came back to Idaho, and settled in Idaho Falls where he graduated from Skyline High School. He was on the bowling team and took home the state championship in 1982. While still in high school, Pete enlisted in the Idaho National Guard. In 1984, he made the Army a full time job so he could get married.
Gene Allen Scott
Gene Allen Scott, 74, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 1, 2023, at his home. Gene was born July 5, 1948, in Rigby, Idaho, to Darlene Dodge Scott and Levern Arthur Scott. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Ririe High School. He also attended ISU Vo-Tech Drafting & Design Technology.
Preschool fair on Saturday will provide resources for parents all in one place
IDAHO FALLS — For parents with small children, it can be a daunting task to find the right preschool. But a local mother in Idaho Falls is hoping to make the process easier for families by gathering all the local resources and programs together in one place. Anastassia Rogers...
Enjoy a day on the slopes while contributing to a cause at ‘Ride On Dads’
POCATELLO – Zach and Tami Parris are returning to the slopes at Pebble Creek Ski area in Inkom next month for the third annual “Ride On Dads.”. The fundraiser, which provides funding for prostate cancer research at Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, is happening Saturday, March 4. Participants can enjoy a day of skiing and complete a scavenger hunt to earn tokens and win prizes.
East Idaho Eats: Fresh, homemade cookies served on the go at Cookie Co.
IDAHO FALLS – Since the franchise launched in 2019, Cookie Co. has been serving customers fresh, homemade cookies made with real ingredients. An Idaho Falls location opened on Dec. 15 at 3630 South 25th East, Suite 6. Its staple is a chocolate chip cookie and there’s a rotating menu of three other flavors weekly. Each order is takeout only, and cookies can be purchased individually or in a box of four or more.
Sandra Gordon
Sandra Gordon, 64, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 24, 2023, at her home. She was under the care of her loving family. Please join us in celebrating her life on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Club Apple (2030 Jennie Lee Drive, Idaho Falls) or watch the live stream on https://youtube.com/@Club_Apple.
High speed chase in Clark County ends with arrest in Montana
DUBOIS – A high-speed chase that started in Clark County ended with a suspect being arrested in Beaverhead County, Montana Thursday afternoon. It all started around 12:45 p.m., according to a news release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy Rick Donohoo tried pulling over the driver of a blue Toyota Corolla at exit 168 near Dubois. The driver, whose name and gender were not specified, was speeding.
Teen who bought a guitar for his friend with Down syndrome is surprised for Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email from Shelby Murdock, the owner of Snake River Strings Co. in Blackfoot. She wrote:. Dallin Polatis...
New Blackfoot ordinance requiring pets older than 6 months to be spayed or neutered getting mixed reactions
BLACKFOOT — The city of Blackfoot recently enacted an ordinance that makes it illegal to own a dog or cat over the age of six months if it hasn’t been spayed or neutered. Ordinance 6-2-24, which was modeled after a similar ordinance in Boise, reads, “No person shall own, harbor or keep within city limits a dog or cat that is over the age of six months which has not been spayed or neutered.”
Court documents show what happened during burglary call Friday morning
IDAHO FALLS — A 35-year-old Idaho Falls man is facing a burglary charge after allegedly breaking into a home Friday morning. Police caught him hiding behind a rocking chair. Christopher Ryan Ford was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor possession of burglary tools. EastIdahoNews.com reported on the story Friday...
Man arrested after police receive burglary call Friday morning
IDAHO FALLS — A man is in custody after police received a call that a burglary was in progress at a home Friday morning. The report came in around 6 a.m. and officers responded to the 200 block of East 6th Street. The homeowner, who was not at the...
Early morning fire in Ammon caused by space heater
AMMON — A space heater caused an early morning fire, which led people inside a home to evacuate. The Bonneville County Fire District Ammon Division responded to a structure fire on Thursday before 6:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Court Place in Ammon. Fire Division Capt. Jon Molbert says the people inside the home noticed the patio on fire, then called 911. They were able to get out safely.
Man arrested after reportedly placing a hidden camera in victim’s bedroom
POCATELLO – A man was arrested Wednesday after reportedly putting a camera in a minor’s bedroom and taking photos of her underwear. Matthew Dayton White, 43, was charged with felony video voyeurism on Thursday, Feb. 2. Officers with the Pocatello Police Department were called Wednesday to investigate after...
Second man allegedly involved in stabbing-shooting incident charged
POCATELLO — A second man has been charged in connection with a shooting and stabbing incident that occurred in Pocatello in December. Kevin Ward Call, 36, was charged with felony aggravated battery. According to an affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 2, Pocatello police responded to a shooting in...
Wanted man charged with assault after allegedly beating man with a gun
SWAN VALLEY — A 35-year-old Irwin man has been charged with felonies for allegedly pistol-whipping another man with a gun. EastIdahoNews.com reported on Matthew Lee Roberson when the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert looking for him on Jan. 27. Roberson was believed to be armed and dangerous and East Idaho Crime Stoppers offered a reward.
