Texas ice storm: 7 Austin ISD campuses remain without power Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD says seven of its 116 campuses remain without power Saturday afternoon. The district was closed much of this week due to the recent ice storm that gripped Central Texas. AISD says most of its schools and offices will operate normally Monday, Feb. 6. As of...
Cold night for Central Texas; warmer weather over the weekend

AUSTIN, Texas — Another cold night is ahead for Central Texas, but warmer weather will quickly take hold this weekend. Temperatures will drop to the 30s by Saturday morning, and some areas will once again drop to or below freezing. A shift to a southeast wind will also begin...
Ice the main driver of local power outages, but many still asking what officials can do to better prepare

The worst of the precipitation from the first statewide winter storm appears to be behind us. That doesn’t mean the nightmare is over. The latest power outage map shows nearly 400,000 customers, mostly in Central and Northeast Texas, without power Thursday morning after crews worked throughout the night to restore power. Part of the difficulty has been getting into iced-up areas with trucks – a challenge compounded with countless fallen trees and limbs blocking access to transformers and downed power lines.
