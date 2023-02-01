Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: 7 Austin ISD campuses remain without power Saturday
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD says seven of its 116 campuses remain without power Saturday afternoon. The district was closed much of this week due to the recent ice storm that gripped Central Texas. AISD says most of its schools and offices will operate normally Monday, Feb. 6. As of...
Part of South Congress Avenue closed as crews repair natural gas line break Saturday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — Crews from the Austin Fire Department, Texas Gas Service and the Austin Police Department were on the scene of a 4-inch natural gas line break in South Austin on Saturday morning. The incident happened around 9 a.m. in the 4400 block of S. Congress Ave., near...
Food distribution event held Saturday to help people impacted by winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy crews continue to work around the clock to restore power to all customers in the Austin area. While thousands of people have gotten their power restored, others haven't been so lucky yet. Local leaders know that without power, food spoils. People are also having...
KVUE
Austin Energy outages: Spokesperson provides Thursday morning update
Power outages remain a major concern across Austin Thursday morning. Matt Mitchell with Austin Energy joined KVUE Midday with an update.
Following ice storm, some Central Texas cities offering tree limb disposal
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached related to clean-up at an Eanes ISD school and does not relate to this story. Following this week’s ice storm, cities within Central Texas are offering resources for residents to dispose of tree limbs and other debris. Within the City...
‘Just do your job’: West Austin neighbors still without power grow frustrated
Friday afternoon, Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent asked those that are still without power to help ease strain on the city's system.
KVUE
Austin power outages: KVUE viewers report spoiled food, power going on and off
One viewer reported that she had to toss everything in her fridge. Another said their power came back on for 15 minutes, then went out again.
Central Texas Food Bank offering drive-thrus for those in need of food after ice storm
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached was a press conference from City of Austin officials discussing the steps the City has been taking for restoration efforts. The Central Texas Food Bank is organizing two food distribution events on Saturday to help those affected by the mass power outages from the ice storm.
Texas ice storm: More than 400,000 without power Thursday morning
Central Texas is experiencing growing power outages as an ice storm pummels the region.
Cleanup assistance programs available in Central Texas after winter storm
CENTRAL, Texas — Central Texans will spend several days cleaning up debris from the winter storm that slammed the area this week. For those who have physical and financial limitations, the restoration process can be difficult. The Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) is teaming up with Travis County and the City of Austin to help.
How the February 2023 winter storm compares to other historical ice events in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — It has been a week across the Austin metro and Central Texas!. The entirety of Central Texas was under a Winter Storm Warning as a result of freezing rain that reached over a half an inch in accumulation in many areas. Some areas, especially an area nine miles south-southeast of Llano, received over three-quarters of an inch of ice accumulation.
KVUE
A Pflugerville family has been without heat for over two days
Families have been without power for days in the frigid drops in temperature across Central Texas. Some families have had to stay bundled in an effort to stay warm.
Independent living facility residents feeling overlooked after power outage: 'We were just being overlooked because we're old'
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — This week of inclement weather left Austinites with icy roads, fallen trees and power outages throughout the area. But extreme conditions like what Central Texas has seen can be hard for our elderly population. Residents at Ledgestone Independent Living in Dripping Springs were left without...
92-year-old woman dies after South Austin house fire Saturday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — A 92-year-old woman is dead and two others are injured after a house fire in South Austin on Saturday morning. The Austin Fire Department said it responded to the fire on Parkdale Place around 11 a.m., with one victim rescued from the home. She was taken...
fox7austin.com
93-year-old Austin woman unable to use oxygen machine due to power outage
AUSTIN, Texas - Friday, February 3 marks day three of major power outages across the Austin area. Not having power is hard on everyone, but for those with medical equipment, it's another source of worry. Mercy Lara has been without power since Wednesday. Bundling up in layers has been her...
Austin residents raid H-E-B dumpster for food as 100,000 people still without power
H-E-B and public officials are telling the public that the food is unsafe to eat.
KVUE
Austin power outages: Why weren't extra trucks on standby? How much tree trimming is happening?
One KVUE viewer asked, "Why didn't plan ahead and have extra power trucks on standby?" Another asked, "How much tree trimming is really happening?"
Cold night for Central Texas; warmer weather over the weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — Another cold night is ahead for Central Texas, but warmer weather will quickly take hold this weekend. Temperatures will drop to the 30s by Saturday morning, and some areas will once again drop to or below freezing. A shift to a southeast wind will also begin...
texasstandard.org
Ice the main driver of local power outages, but many still asking what officials can do to better prepare
The worst of the precipitation from the first statewide winter storm appears to be behind us. That doesn’t mean the nightmare is over. The latest power outage map shows nearly 400,000 customers, mostly in Central and Northeast Texas, without power Thursday morning after crews worked throughout the night to restore power. Part of the difficulty has been getting into iced-up areas with trucks – a challenge compounded with countless fallen trees and limbs blocking access to transformers and downed power lines.
fox7austin.com
WATCH: Winter storm videos from Central Texas
As winter weather hits Austin and the surrounding areas, many FOX 7 Austin viewers have shared videos of what's been happening in their neighborhoods. Here's a look at a few of them.
