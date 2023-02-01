ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

D.C. Digest: Mullin gets Inhofe's spots on key committees

New assignments: New Oklahoma U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin is replacing predecessor Jim Inhofe on two key committees, it was confirmed last week. Mullin was given billets on Environment and Public Works and the Armed Services committees, both of which Inhofe chaired during his 28 years in the Senate. EPW, as...
Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole in pivotal position

Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole likes to tell the story of how, in his second term almost two decades ago, he was “asked” by then-Speaker Dennis Hastert of Illinois if he wanted to join the Rules Committee. “Not really,” said Cole. “Tom, that’s not the appropriate answer,”...
Welfare programs worry lawmakers for different reasons

(The Center Square) – While senators on both sides of the aisle worry about the future of public assistance programs in Pennsylvania, the reforms under consideration seem unlikely to win each other over – even in the fresh era of cooperation ushered in by Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro.
Missouri Senate leader remains positive after heated critical race theory debate

(The Center Square) – The leader of Missouri's Senators believes they're collegial and moving forward, even though two Senators were gaveled during a heated exchange on a bill prohibiting critical race theory. "We're still working together, getting along," President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, told reporters during an end-of-the-week...
Rep. Eplee talks house calls at Legislative Coffee

Rep. John Eplee, MD offered insight about his work in the Kansas Legislature to stakeholders who attended his first Legislative Coffee of the season. Eplee currently serves as vice-chairman of the Health and Human Services Committee. Eplee told his constituents and guests this year marks his seventh year in his...
Capitol digest

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-8, Moosic, was elected to serve as the ranking member of the Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Subcommittee on the Appropriations Committee. Cartwright, who has served on the House Appropriations Committee since 2016, will also serve as the second-highest Democrat of the Financial Services and...
