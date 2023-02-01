ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Central Bucks school board hears allegations of antisemitism

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – The community in the Central Bucks School District remains angry and divided over a policy approved last month that prohibits employees of the district from advocating for or displaying items that reflect partisan, political or social policy agendas. The anger and passion were evident Tuesday night...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Woman assaults school bus driver in Exeter Twp.

EXETER TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County say a woman assaulted a school bus driver Tuesday. Roxanne Rivera got into a verbal confrontation with the Exeter Township School District bus driver around 8:30 a.m. at the 1300 block of Fox Run, according to a news release from township police.
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews battle fire in Easton

EASTON, Pa. - Crews were called to fight a fire in Northampton County Tuesday night. Officials say firefighters were dispatched to the 800 block of Berwick Street in Easton a little before 8:30 p.m. In video taken by a neighbor, flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Woman, 85, dies after Schuylkill County crash

WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - A woman died after a crash in Schuylkill County on Saturday. Ruth Bressler, 85, was pronounced dead around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release. She died of injuries sustained in a three-car...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Youth center in Phillipsburg expands

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A youth center in Warren County, New Jersey is expanding its footprint. The Joseph H. Firth Youth Center in Phillipsburg is buying an adjacent 5.66-acre lot at 150 Fleming Drive, according to a news release from the center. The center said it became interested in buying and...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Flames damage home in Easton

EASTON, Pa. - Firefighters battled a house fire in Easton on Tuesday. Flames broke out just before 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Berwick Street. Video taken by a neighbor shows flames shooting out of the home. Still no word if anyone was hurt or what sparked the fire.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Twp. man acquitted in neighbor's shooting death

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Northampton County man claimed he killed his neighbor in self-defense, and a jury believed him. The not-guilty verdict was reached Tuesday in the Joshua Leone trial. It took more than nine hours for the jury to finally declare Leone an innocent man. "They took their...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Student, 14, charged in shooting threats at Monroe high school

CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County high school student is facing charges for threatening to shoot his teachers, state police say. Several other students reported the threats to an administrator on Friday at the school on Route 209 in Chestnuthill Township, police say. Police did not name the school,...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Charges filed after victim of vicious Penn Street beating dies

READING, Pa. - A man is charged with first degree murder after the victim of a viscous beating on a downtown Reading street has died. In the early morning hours of September 10, 2022, police say 44-year-old Miles Fullard parked his van in the 700 block of Penn Street. A...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs man killed in Quakertown area house fire

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - The Bucks County coroner has released the name of the man found dead in a burning home late Friday night. Samuel Harrington, 67, died of smoke inhalation and burns in the fire around 11:30 p.m. in the Melody Lakes community off of Route 309 in Richland Township, the coroner said Wednesday.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man shot during fight in Allentown, police say

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are looking for information about a fight that ended with gunfire Sunday night. A man with a gunshot wound walked into a local hospital around 8 p.m., police said. Investigators determined he was shot in the 2100 block of S. Lumber Street during a fight...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Longtime chef opening restaurant at former Berks dairy farm this weekend

OLEY TWP., Pa. — A destination for meatloaf, creamed chipped beef and other homestyle favorites is coming soon to a landmark property in Berks County. Redvo Restaurant, specializing in made-from-scratch American cuisine, is set to open Saturday, Feb. 11, at 6213 Oley Turnpike Road in Oley Township. The property...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State Cafe and Grill in Easton to reopen Thursday

EASTON, Pa. - A beloved Easton eatery is reopening this week, after a fire shut it down for nearly ten months. The owner of the State Cafe and Grill is stocking up on locally-sourced ingredients. "People miss the coffee," said Bill Sneeringer, the owner of State Cafe and Grill. "They...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man, truck driver in altercation before fatal hit-and-run in McDonald's lot, DA says

BRISTOL TWP., Pa. - Investigators in Bucks County released surveillance photos in a fatal hit-and-run crash in a McDonald's parking lot. A man and a pickup truck driver were involved in a "brief altercation" around 4 p.m. Sunday in the McDonald's parking lot at 7700 Bristol Pike near Levittown, in Bristol Township, said county District Attorney Matt Weintraub during a news conference Monday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

