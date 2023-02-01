Read full article on original website
Central Bucks school board hears allegations of antisemitism
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – The community in the Central Bucks School District remains angry and divided over a policy approved last month that prohibits employees of the district from advocating for or displaying items that reflect partisan, political or social policy agendas. The anger and passion were evident Tuesday night...
Bethlehem Twp. zoners hear appeal for proposed Wawa complex
Bethlehem Twp. zoners hear appeal for proposed Wawa complex. The developer for a proposed complex that includes a Wawa at Harvey's Corner argued that Bethlehem Township's zoning map is 'defective.'
Bethlehem planners to review 317 apartments on Allentown border, revised Martin Tower project
Bethlehem's Planning Commission will review Thursday a 317-unit apartment complex that crosses the city's border into Allentown and could bring in hundreds of new residents. The proposed Hanover Apartments would be in both cities, with four apartment buildings of four or five stories each. The development would go on vacant land at 2300 Hanover Ave.
Police: Woman assaults school bus driver in Exeter Twp.
EXETER TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County say a woman assaulted a school bus driver Tuesday. Roxanne Rivera got into a verbal confrontation with the Exeter Township School District bus driver around 8:30 a.m. at the 1300 block of Fox Run, according to a news release from township police.
Mistrial declared in case of man accused of shooting, killing another man in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - A mistrial has been declared in the case of a man who was accused in another man's shooting death in Easton. Jahrod Kearney, of Allentown, was on trial after being charged with homicide in the death of Ricky Hunter. The jury deadlocked Monday, according to the Northampton...
Crews battle fire in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - Crews were called to fight a fire in Northampton County Tuesday night. Officials say firefighters were dispatched to the 800 block of Berwick Street in Easton a little before 8:30 p.m. In video taken by a neighbor, flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the...
Woman, 85, dies after Schuylkill County crash
WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - A woman died after a crash in Schuylkill County on Saturday. Ruth Bressler, 85, was pronounced dead around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release. She died of injuries sustained in a three-car...
Youth center in Phillipsburg expands
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A youth center in Warren County, New Jersey is expanding its footprint. The Joseph H. Firth Youth Center in Phillipsburg is buying an adjacent 5.66-acre lot at 150 Fleming Drive, according to a news release from the center. The center said it became interested in buying and...
Flames damage home in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - Firefighters battled a house fire in Easton on Tuesday. Flames broke out just before 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Berwick Street. Video taken by a neighbor shows flames shooting out of the home. Still no word if anyone was hurt or what sparked the fire.
Bethlehem Twp. man acquitted in neighbor's shooting death
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Northampton County man claimed he killed his neighbor in self-defense, and a jury believed him. The not-guilty verdict was reached Tuesday in the Joshua Leone trial. It took more than nine hours for the jury to finally declare Leone an innocent man. "They took their...
Student, 14, charged in shooting threats at Monroe high school
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County high school student is facing charges for threatening to shoot his teachers, state police say. Several other students reported the threats to an administrator on Friday at the school on Route 209 in Chestnuthill Township, police say. Police did not name the school,...
Charges filed after victim of vicious Penn Street beating dies
READING, Pa. - A man is charged with first degree murder after the victim of a viscous beating on a downtown Reading street has died. In the early morning hours of September 10, 2022, police say 44-year-old Miles Fullard parked his van in the 700 block of Penn Street. A...
Coroner IDs man killed in Quakertown area house fire
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - The Bucks County coroner has released the name of the man found dead in a burning home late Friday night. Samuel Harrington, 67, died of smoke inhalation and burns in the fire around 11:30 p.m. in the Melody Lakes community off of Route 309 in Richland Township, the coroner said Wednesday.
Son of firefighter who died after fighting fire in West Penn Twp. invited to State of the Union Address
WASHINGTON - A man whose father died after fighting a three-alarm house fire in Schuylkill County in December will be attending President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night. U.S. Rep. Susan Wild invited Nick Gruber, son of New Tripoli Volunteer Firefighter Marvin Gruber, and Nick’s wife Natalie,...
Man shot during fight in Allentown, police say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are looking for information about a fight that ended with gunfire Sunday night. A man with a gunshot wound walked into a local hospital around 8 p.m., police said. Investigators determined he was shot in the 2100 block of S. Lumber Street during a fight...
Firefighters set to plea to Tobyhanna Twp. supervisors to allow company to answer calls
TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. - Firefighters in the Poconos are pleading with Tobyhanna Township supervisors. They say firefighter injuries from over the weekend could have been prevented if the township would let its own volunteer department return to service. "Saturday, there were two house fires," said Ed Tutrone, the president of...
Longtime chef opening restaurant at former Berks dairy farm this weekend
OLEY TWP., Pa. — A destination for meatloaf, creamed chipped beef and other homestyle favorites is coming soon to a landmark property in Berks County. Redvo Restaurant, specializing in made-from-scratch American cuisine, is set to open Saturday, Feb. 11, at 6213 Oley Turnpike Road in Oley Township. The property...
State Cafe and Grill in Easton to reopen Thursday
EASTON, Pa. - A beloved Easton eatery is reopening this week, after a fire shut it down for nearly ten months. The owner of the State Cafe and Grill is stocking up on locally-sourced ingredients. "People miss the coffee," said Bill Sneeringer, the owner of State Cafe and Grill. "They...
Man, truck driver in altercation before fatal hit-and-run in McDonald's lot, DA says
BRISTOL TWP., Pa. - Investigators in Bucks County released surveillance photos in a fatal hit-and-run crash in a McDonald's parking lot. A man and a pickup truck driver were involved in a "brief altercation" around 4 p.m. Sunday in the McDonald's parking lot at 7700 Bristol Pike near Levittown, in Bristol Township, said county District Attorney Matt Weintraub during a news conference Monday.
Man sentenced to life in prison for setting fire that killed 81-year-old man
BUCKINGHAM TWP., Pa. - A Lackawanna County man who set the fire at a home in Buckingham Township, Bucks County that killed his girlfriend’s 81-year-old father has learned his fate. Christopher Gillie, 62, of Dunmore, was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the...
