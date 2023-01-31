Read full article on original website
Related
kchanews.com
13th Charles City Rotary Radio Auction to Benefit Central Preschool
The 13th Charles City Rotary Radio Auction Saturday (02.04) will donate 50% of the proceeds to Central Preschool in Charles City. Iowa’s oldest preschool after being established in 1950. Dusty Schmitt is co-director of Iowa’s oldest preschool established in 1950. She says money raised from the auction will go...
Raucous birthday party bonfire leads to $4,500 fine
A birthday party and swap meet in northern Iowa last year resulted in a $4,500 fine for its host after photographic and video evidence revealed that partygoers burned a car as part of the festivities, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “It was a fine party until they lit the car on fire,” […] The post Raucous birthday party bonfire leads to $4,500 fine appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kchanews.com
Chickasaw County Public Health Offers Free Blood Pressure Clinics
Chickasaw County Public Health is hosting free blood pressure clinics in February, which coincides with American Heart Month. Administrator Lisa Welter says good heart health is good for your overall health. Welter says heart disease is a leading cause of death every year. Welter’s department will host a free blood...
Iowa surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations
A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa due to allegations of professional incompetence, sexual harassment and unethical conduct has been issued a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine.
kchanews.com
Betty Gorman, 88, New Hampton
Betty Gorman, age 88, of New Hampton, Iowa, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton. Interment will take place at a later date. Friends may greet the...
Waterloo Worker Accused Of Committing Lottery Fraud
We've heard a whole lot about lottery winners in Eastern Iowa recently. Hearing stories about lucky people winning major lottery prizes is always exciting. We shared with you the story of a Waterloo woman who ended up winning a major lottery prize. She took an owl landing on her patio as a sign that she should play one of her favorite lottery games. Not only did she go and buy a ticket the next day, she ended up winning the big prize!
tourcounsel.com
Crossroads Mall | Shopping mall in Waterloo, Iowa
Crossroads Mall is a shopping mall located in Waterloo, Iowa, United States. It was built in 1970 as one of the first malls in Iowa. The mall's sole anchor store is At Home. It has four vacant anchors formerly occupied by Sears, Dillard's, Gordmans, and Younkers. It is owned by Namdar Realty Group. It is located in the heart of a retail hub that includes a 12 screen theater, Best Buy, Super Target (opened 2000), Walmart, Barnes & Noble, Bed Bath & Beyond and many other national tenants.
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
KCCI.com
Increased police presence at Eagle Grove High School after possible threat
EAGLE GROVE, Iowa — An investigation is underway after Eagle Grove High School received word of a possible threat on Wednesday night. Superintendent Jess Toliver told KCCI that the administration heard rumors of the threat, but could not tell us if it was credible. As a precaution, an increased presence of law enforcement was at the school Thursday.
OnlyInYourState
Stock Up On Amish Goodies At Plainview Country Store, Then Enjoy The Iowa Countryside Along Amish Boulevard
Have you ever explored Iowa’s Amish country? Many people don’t even know the Hawkeye State has an Amish community, and it’s much smaller than other states’ – but that doesn’t mean it’s not full of its own special joys. Located in a rural area of northeastern Iowa, you’ll find Amish Boulevard – a quiet country road filled with beautiful scenery and small Amish businesses specializing in delicious goods and hand-made supplies. Before you take this drive, you’ll definitely want to stock up on snacks, and the good news is you’ll have no shortage of places to sample delicious Amish goods. From there, it’s a peaceful drive until the sun sets over Amish Country, and you’ll feel like you’ve stepped back in time into a simpler world where the old ways still reign supreme.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Oelwein Woman Arrested after Meth Found During Traffic Stop
An Oelwein woman has been arrested after meth was found in her vehicle during a traffic stop. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of R Avenue and Highway 93 in Randalia shortly after midnight Thursday morning. An investigation that included assistance from a drug K9 unit discovered illegal substances in the vehicle.
kchanews.com
Charles City’s Luft Claims Third State Title
Charles City’s Lilly Luft is a state champion once again. Luft, the Comets senior who will wrestle at the University of Iowa next fall, completed an undefeated season at 40-0 with a 9-1 victory over Chloe Sanders of Vinton-Shellsburg in the championship match Friday night at the Iowa Girls State Wrestling Tournament. The top seed in the 130-pound division, Luft earned her third state title.
Comments / 0