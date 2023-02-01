ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milb.com

Yankees announce Tampa Tarpons 2023 Coaching Staff

TAMPA, Fla. - The New York Yankees have announced the Tampa Tarpons' 2023 coaching staff, led by second year manager Rachel Balkovec. BORN: 7/5/87 in Omaha, Neb. • RESIDES: Tampa, Fla. COACHING CAREER: Enters her second season as Tarpons manager in 2023…became the first full-time female manager in the...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Baseball Star Undergoes Major Surgery

The New York Mets have had an incredible offseason, filled with major signing after major signing since Steve Cohen bought the team in 2020. The New York Mets finished their 2022 Major League Baseball campaign with a 101-61 record, however, suffered a disappointing playoff loss in the wild-card round versus the San Diego Padres.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chatsports.com

Yankees History: The story of the first ever Yankee winning pitcher

The franchise now known as the Yankees first came to New York in 1903. Some sources will say the team moved from Baltimore, where they were the first major league rendition of the Orioles in 1901 and ‘02. However, they’re really two distinct teams, with the new New York Highlanders franchise picking up many of the players from that Orioles’ team.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees’ 1st round pick from 2022 is primed for a huge 2023 season

When the Yankees drafted Spencer Jones with the 25th pick in the first round in the 2022 MLB Draft, following the pick, they stated that they got exactly who they wanted. Jones, a 6’7 outfielder that has already been dubbed a “lefty Judge,” is sure to turn heads even more with a full year’s worth of playtime this season. Though Jones may be a few years away from cracking the MLB roster, it’s going to be quite the ride to see him progress and improve during that stretch.
chatsports.com

This Day in Braves History: Atlanta signs Andy Messersmith

1925 - The Boston Braves trade Cotton Tierney to the Brooklyn Robins in exchange for Bernie Neis. 1976 - A federal judge upholds a recent decision by arbitrator Peter Seitz who had granted free agency to pitchers Andy Messersmith and Dave McNally. Both players had challenged the league’s reserve clause. Messersmith will sign a free agent contract with the Atlanta Braves.
ATLANTA, GA
bvmsports.com

2023 Dodgers non-roster invitees

Filed under: Stream 2023 Dodgers non-roster invitees to spring training Every non-roster player in major league camp at Camelback Ranch. Contributors: Eric Stephen / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 2023 Dodgers non-roster invitees to spring training Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email The Dodgers will have…
OnlyHomers

Hall Of Fame Football Icon Dies

More tragic news has been released in the world of football as an all-time legend of Notre Dame football, Tom Schoen, has died at the age of 77, according to reports. Schoen died on Monday, although it was not announced until later in the week. Schoen was a star safety for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from 1965 through 1967, after beginning at quarterback.
SOUTH BEND, IN
chatsports.com

Yankees Transaction Trees: Dillon Tate

On Wednesday, I went over the Yankees-Sonny Gray saga. While Gray wasn’t nearly as effective as the Bombers had hoped, the damage was minimized given that none of the prospects the Yankees sent to the A’s in return for the right-hander panned out for Oakland. However, one of those prospects, Jorge Mateo, stands out as a productive player for the Orioles today. Meanwhile, Dillon Tate, another Yankees trade afterthought, has also become a Baltimore staple.
BRONX, NY
Tampa Bay Times

Competition in Rays’ spring camp? Don’t expect much

ST. PETERSBURG — Things happen. Players show up not feeling right or get hurt during spring training. Some with small setbacks need more time. New faces are added when an unsigned free agent takes a bargain deal, or a surprising trade offer is presented. A rookie or non-roster veteran makes a strong impression, or someone being counted on looks terrible.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
northernnewsnow.com

Arena League football to start in 2024, Duluth finalist for team

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - NFL Hall of Famer and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown announced Thursday the formation of “The Arena League”. The Arena League (TAL) will be a new arena football league starting in 2024. Duluth is one of the finalists for one of the...
DULUTH, MN
chatsports.com

Who Is The Best Hang On The 2023 Red Sox?

If you could hang out with one member of the 2023 Red Sox, who would it be, and what would you do?. Would you take Corey Kluber to Vegas to see if his poker face can translate to winnings at an actual poker table? How about hopping on the ferry to Provincetown for a day of bacchanalia on the beach with Kiké Hernandez? What about a road trip up to Bill Lee’s farm in Vermont with Triston Casas, where you’d spend the weekend talking about the 70s-era Sox, helping Casas develop his approach against lefties, and sampling the various, ahem, agricultural products the Spaceman might have lying around?
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy