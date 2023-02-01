Read full article on original website
Britney Spears 'Jealous' of Pamela Anderson, Supportive Sons? 'I Was Like Damn!'
Britney Spears is known to be a very loving and supportive mother, despite being torn away from her sons because of the nasty conservatorship. However, regardless of her best efforts, it is also quite known that her sons want little to do with the "Toxic" singer-much to her dismay. That's...
Alyssa Milano Apologizes for 'Bullying' Britney Spears: Will Singer Accept? [Sources]
Britney Spears may have behaved oddly, but that does not mean that she's going crazy or she's out of control-in fact, she just proved that she is in control and she's making it known. Just like several of Spears' fans who showed concern for the singer, Alyssa Milano took to...
Wendy Williams Podcast 2023 Update: Is It Still Happening Amid Health and Financial Issues?
After "The Wendy Williams Show" ended and a another program took its place, Wendy Williams boasted about her podcast. Despite months of tease, no podcast has yet been made available. She spends all of her time isolated in her Manhattan mansion and is said to feel "sad and lonely," leading...
Selena Gomez Trends After Showing Natural Beauty in Unfiltered, No Makeup IG Photos
Selena Gomez's Instagram has been receiving compliments from the singer's fans after she posted unfiltered selfies. On Wednesday, Gomez gifted everyone with three candid selfies of her while wearing a sweatshirt. Her natural beauty also made people drop their jaws as the singer let down her curly hair and posed for the camera without makeup.
Taylor Lautner Wife Gushes Over 'Speak Now' Following Husband's Recollection of 2009 VMAs Debacle
The 2009 MTV VMAs went down as one of the most controversial shows the network has hosted in its history. Not only because the attendees at the time were extremely star-studded, but what transpired during its biggest moments was one for history books. To refresh one's memory, Taylor Swift just...
Doja Cat the Next Lady Gaga & Madonna?: Here’s Why Many People Think So!
Doja Cat has been taking over the music industry over the past couple of years and many people believe that she's following in the footsteps of the likes of Lady Gaga and Madonna as all of them almost had the same career trajectory. In a profile by Variety, the "Kiss...
Aerosmith VS Van Halen: Legendary Rock Bands Face Off in Viral Twitter Post
Aerosmith VS. Van Halen - which is the better band in fans' opinion?. Due to the large number of rock bands in the industry, fans could not help but compare them to one another. The latest debate put Aerosmith and Van Halen under the spotlight, and both bands received support from their loyal fans.
Taylor Swift's Ex Taylor Lautner Reacts to Kanye West's 2009 VMAs Blunder
Taylor Lautner made a surprising comment about Taylor Swift during his appearance on the podcast hosted by his wife, Taylor Dome. Swifties felt "Back To December" again after Swift's ex, Lautner, made a rare comment about her when his wife asked him a question for her "The Squeeze" podcast. The actor's wife asked him what moment he would go to if he could travel back in time and what he would say to himself.
Doja Cat Not a Rapper? Singer Mulls Over Not Being Treated As Such Despite Huge Recognitions
Doja Cat has been one of the most celebrated artists in the past few years. Gaining widespread popularity and critical acclaim in the industry for her hits like "Say So," "Kiss Me More, and "Woman." Most recently, Doja celebrated the triumph of the movie "Elvis," as her song "Vegas" was...
Grammys 2023 50th HipHop Anniversary Performance Missy Elliott, Grandmaster Flash, More!
The Grammy Awards has always been a place of celebration of triumph and success in the music industry. Every year, new artists and their works of art are recognized by The Recording Academy for their commercial and cultural impact on people not just in the United States but also in the world.
Who is Samara Joy? Grammy-nominated Singer Reintroduces Jazz To GenZ
More often than not, the Grammy Awards have always given more priority and highlight to the most popular music genres. For the past few decades, the main ceremony has only featured the Big 4 Awards - Album, Record, and Song of the Year, and the Best New Artist category. Along...
Drake Achieves THIS Spotify Milestone, Wants to Monetize Success? 'We Should Get Bonuses Like Athletes!'
A month into 2023, and he's already winning-Drake is officially the king of Spotify. The Canadian rapper was named the very first artist to achieve over 75 billion streams on the music streaming platform, reports say. Drake celebrated the incredible achievement with his followers on Instagram, and added a little...
Harry Styles Who? Ashton Kutcher Does Not Know the 'As It Was' Hitmaker
Ashton Kutcher has openly apologized to singer Harry Styles for their highly unpleasant encounter at a friend's party. The 44-year-old actor admitted that he did not recognize the former One Direction singer when they first met, which led to him making humiliating statements. In an interview with Esquire, Kutcher confessed...
Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker Engaged: MLB Player Boyfriend Popped the Question Last Year!
Word on the street is Vanessa Hudgens and her MLB player boyfriend of two years are now engaged. TMZ broke the engagement news, noting that a source close to the couple revealed that they have been engaged since last year, although they did not specify exactly when. Many speculate that...
Judas Priest Shares Love and Support to Ozzy Osbourne Amid Singer's Tour Retirement, Health Woes
Ozzy Osbourne was set to embark on a tour across the United Kingdom and Europe this year, but fans were shocked as he canceled his series of concerts due to his health problems. More recently, supporting act Judas Priest broke their silence after the rock legend announced his retirement. Taking...
Priscilla Presley Almost Became A Kardashian After Marriage To Elvis Ended [DETAILS]
Priscilla Presley almost joined the illustrious Kardashian family when her marriage to Elvis Presley ended in divorce. In 1967, after meeting eight years previously when Priscilla was 14 and Elvis was in his 20s, the power couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Las Vegas. A year after their...
