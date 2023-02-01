Taylor Lautner made a surprising comment about Taylor Swift during his appearance on the podcast hosted by his wife, Taylor Dome. Swifties felt "Back To December" again after Swift's ex, Lautner, made a rare comment about her when his wife asked him a question for her "The Squeeze" podcast. The actor's wife asked him what moment he would go to if he could travel back in time and what he would say to himself.

2 DAYS AGO