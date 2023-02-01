ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Britney Spears 'Jealous' of Pamela Anderson, Supportive Sons? 'I Was Like Damn!'

Britney Spears is known to be a very loving and supportive mother, despite being torn away from her sons because of the nasty conservatorship. However, regardless of her best efforts, it is also quite known that her sons want little to do with the "Toxic" singer-much to her dismay. That's...
Selena Gomez Trends After Showing Natural Beauty in Unfiltered, No Makeup IG Photos

Selena Gomez's Instagram has been receiving compliments from the singer's fans after she posted unfiltered selfies. On Wednesday, Gomez gifted everyone with three candid selfies of her while wearing a sweatshirt. Her natural beauty also made people drop their jaws as the singer let down her curly hair and posed for the camera without makeup.
Doja Cat the Next Lady Gaga & Madonna?: Here’s Why Many People Think So!

Doja Cat has been taking over the music industry over the past couple of years and many people believe that she's following in the footsteps of the likes of Lady Gaga and Madonna as all of them almost had the same career trajectory. In a profile by Variety, the "Kiss...
Aerosmith VS Van Halen: Legendary Rock Bands Face Off in Viral Twitter Post

Aerosmith VS. Van Halen - which is the better band in fans' opinion?. Due to the large number of rock bands in the industry, fans could not help but compare them to one another. The latest debate put Aerosmith and Van Halen under the spotlight, and both bands received support from their loyal fans.
Taylor Swift's Ex Taylor Lautner Reacts to Kanye West's 2009 VMAs Blunder

Taylor Lautner made a surprising comment about Taylor Swift during his appearance on the podcast hosted by his wife, Taylor Dome. Swifties felt "Back To December" again after Swift's ex, Lautner, made a rare comment about her when his wife asked him a question for her "The Squeeze" podcast. The actor's wife asked him what moment he would go to if he could travel back in time and what he would say to himself.
Who is Samara Joy? Grammy-nominated Singer Reintroduces Jazz To GenZ

More often than not, the Grammy Awards have always given more priority and highlight to the most popular music genres. For the past few decades, the main ceremony has only featured the Big 4 Awards - Album, Record, and Song of the Year, and the Best New Artist category. Along...
Harry Styles Who? Ashton Kutcher Does Not Know the 'As It Was' Hitmaker

Ashton Kutcher has openly apologized to singer Harry Styles for their highly unpleasant encounter at a friend's party. The 44-year-old actor admitted that he did not recognize the former One Direction singer when they first met, which led to him making humiliating statements. In an interview with Esquire, Kutcher confessed...

