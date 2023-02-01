Read full article on original website
netflixjunkie.com
“Want to vomit” – Vogue Model Blasts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Playing the Victim and “harping on about the negatives”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s actions after leaving the royal Palace have garnered many enraged reactions from supporters of the royals. While there are people who love and support the Sussexes as well. Many royal experts and commentators have talked about the impact of the actions and accusations of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Recently, a Vogue model named Caprice Bourret slammed the prince for openly talking negatively about his family.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Shows Off Her Stylish Haircut in L.A.
New year, new her! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt proudly showed off her stylish buzz cut hairstyle while running errands in Los Angeles. The 16-year-old was seen walking to her car after stopping at a local L.A. market on Tuesday, January 31, carrying a large water bottle and keeping her earphones in, according to photos published by HollywoodLife. As the edgy yet casual fashionista she is, Shiloh sported a large black hooded sweatshirt, which covered up her shorts, and a pair of white sneakers. Since she first debuted the new ‘do in early January, her blonde buzzed locks have grown in slightly.
Prince Harry Says Palace Wouldn’t Let Him Speak Out About Cheating Accusation: ‘I Was Forced to Sit by and Say Nothing’
Prince Harry shared how devastated he was that he couldn't speak out when he was accused of cheating at boarding school.
Kate Middleton steps out in 12-year-old jacket
Kate Middleton is dipping into her fashion archives. The Princess of Wales, 41, released a video with UK radio host and TV personality Roman Kemp today as part of her “Shaping Us” campaign, and in the clip, she sports a shearling jacket that brings back memories of her early days in the royal family. Wearing a cozy brown “Darwin” jacket by L.K. Bennett that she first wore in 2011, the royal takes a walk through the woods with Kemp in the video as they discuss the importance of mental health and how it shapes children’s futures. The sheepskin jacket features a furry...
Kate Middleton says Prince William will break with tradition on Valentine’s Day
The Princess of Wales has joked that her husband, the Prince of Wales, will not be adhering to a certain Valentine’s Day tradition this year.Kate Middleton was on a tour of Kirkgate Market in Leeds as she launched her early years campaign, when she said she didn’t think Prince William would be buying her any flowers for Valentine’s Day.While meeting stall holders at the market, she stopped at florist Neil Ashcroft’s business and admired his display of flowers.With the romantic day just a fortnight away, the seller asked Kate: “William will be buying you some roses?” and offered her...
A Friend of Prince William’s Revealed Exactly What the Royal Is Allegedly Feeling About Prince Harry Ahead of Looming Coronation
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If Prince William had his way, he probably wouldn’t be inviting Prince Harry to their father’s coronation. It sounds like the Prince of Wales is dealing with some big feelings after his younger brother released his memoir, Spare, in speaking his truth about life behind palace walls. According to a William pal who spilled the tea to the Daily Beast, he would “much rather Harry wasn’t there” at the May 6 event. By all accounts, it seems that Charles genuinely wants...
Prince Harry Became ‘Defensive’ About Queen Elizabeth During His Interview Says Body Language Expert
Prince Harry discussed his book and his experience as a royal family member with Michael Strahan. Here's what a body language expert said about Harry becoming 'defensive.'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Latest Snub Proves that Leaving the Royal Family ‘Hasn’t Paid Off’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were noticeably absent from a recent birthday party that included some of Hollywood’s most elite stars.
musictimes.com
Alyssa Milano Apologizes for 'Bullying' Britney Spears: Will Singer Accept? [Sources]
Britney Spears may have behaved oddly, but that does not mean that she's going crazy or she's out of control-in fact, she just proved that she is in control and she's making it known. Just like several of Spears' fans who showed concern for the singer, Alyssa Milano took to...
musictimes.com
DJ Khaled, JAY-Z Performing on Grammy Awards 2023: Does This Mean Beyonce's Dancing Too?
The Grammy Awards performers for the upcoming 65th Annual Grammy Awards are growing bigger with the addition of several more acts. Over the past week, speculations on who will be the next Grammy Awards performers have risen, and one of the biggest names pressed were DJ Khaled and his company.
musictimes.com
Selena Gomez Trends After Showing Natural Beauty in Unfiltered, No Makeup IG Photos
Selena Gomez's Instagram has been receiving compliments from the singer's fans after she posted unfiltered selfies. On Wednesday, Gomez gifted everyone with three candid selfies of her while wearing a sweatshirt. Her natural beauty also made people drop their jaws as the singer let down her curly hair and posed for the camera without makeup.
Cheyenne Jackson’s 6-Year-Old Twins Came Out As Straight To Him
Cheyenne Jackson just had a milestone talk with his six-year-old twins Willow and Ethan. The two professed to the American Horror Story actor and his husband Justin Landau that they are, in fact, “not gay.”. “I wanted to share something recently that happened,” Jackson started in a video shared...
Lea Michele Stand-In Claims Star Was ‘Deplorable’ on Set, Told Her to Stop Talking
An actress has gone viral on TikTok with a not-so-flattering story about Glee actress and singer Lea Michele. According to Laura Eletel, who allegedly worked as Michele's stand-in on The Mayor in 2017, Michele had already been blacklisted by much of Hollywood after her alleged behind-the-scenes behavior on previous sets had been publicly exposed.
Popculture
Ed Sheeran Opens up About 'Turbulent Things' in His Life That Sparked Recent Instagram Absence
Ed Sheeran is back on Instagram after taking a two-month break from the social media platform amid "turbulent" times in his personal life. The "Shape of You" singer, 31, returned to Instagram Tuesday with an update after realizing he hasn't "been that engaged in my social media or my fan base online over the last couple of years."
musictimes.com
Bobby Brown Now 2023 : Age, Net Worth, Musician Lost Two of His Children In Addition to Losing Ex-Wife, Whitney Houston
Bobby Brown is probably reminscing the existence of the dear loved ones that he lost today on his birthday-his two children, Bobby Jr. and Bobbi Kristina Brown, and ex-wife, legendary singer, Whitney Houston. According to a July 2022 article published on Sportskeeda, Brown resumed his TV career by starring in his reality series, "Bobby Brown: Every Little Step." The series gives audiences a glimpse of the daily life in the Brown household, according to the same article published on Sportskeeda.
Bustle
Princess Diana’s Brother Shared A New Photo Connected To Her Childhood
Whether it’s an exhibition on her clothing and jewellery or cinematic retellings of her life, the public remains gripped by mentions of Princess Diana. Now, fans have gained insight into the royal’s childhood, as her brother Earl Charles Spencer shared a photo of their childhood family home on Instagram. When Diana was 14, the Spencer family moved to Althorp, a grand residence in Northamptonshire spanning 550 acres and holding 90 rooms.
bravotv.com
After Filming Ultimate Girls Trip, Gretchen Rossi Came Home to "Quite a Surprise"
The Real Housewives of Orange County alum was greeted with the best welcome home gift after her Morocco trip. When Gretchen Rossi returned from filming Season 4 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club, she was greeted with the most adorable surprise. In a January 31 video shared...
