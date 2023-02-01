Read full article on original website
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Baseball Star Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomers
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Kathy Hochul RIDICULED After Photo Surfaces Of NY Governor Cooking With Gas-Powered Grill Despite Support Of Ban Proposal
After being a vocal supporter of a prosed ban on gas stoves, New York Governor Kathy Hochul was labeled a hypocrite by critics who unearthed a photo the politician shared that featured her using a gas-powered grill during a barbecue, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Democrat did not expect backlash over the seemingly innocent social media post, however, the controversial ban on gas-power appliances has struck a chord with constituents and critics alike. The proposal, if passed, would require new developments in New York to feature electric stoves in 2028. Smaller buildings, however, would have until 2025 to abide by the law.In...
Signs migrant standoff may be ending as Hochul announces $1B for crisis
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Some of the migrants who have been camped outside of the Watson Hotel in Manhattan for the last three days appear to be ready to seek shelter as temperatures plummet. The standoff between the asylum seekers and the city unfolded amid questions about a new temporary migrant shelter in Red Hook, […]
It took 50 years and $11 billion to complete a train station beneath NYC's Grand Central Terminal. It shows how hard it is to build things in the US.
Bringing the Long Island Rail Road to Manhattan's east side was expensive and slow. Other major US infrastructure projects face similar risks.
‘Disgraceful’: Biden avoids migrant crisis during Hudson River Tunnel visit in NYC
So close … and yet so far away. President Biden ignored the Big Apple’s spiraling, $2 billion migrant crisis during a Tuesday afternoon visit to tout $292 million in federal spending on a new rail tunnel. Biden toured the Manhattan side of the Hudson River Tunnel project in Chelsea, just a mile or so south of ongoing migrant protests outside the Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen. But his itinerary, which also includes attending a fundraising reception for the Democratic National Committee in Manhattan, doesn’t list a stop at the three-star hotel, where about 50 migrants were huddled under blankets on the sidewalk Tuesday morning. The single males — spurred on by outside...
NJ Democrat joins NY Republicans in congressional effort to sink NYC's congestion pricing
Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) won't be smiling if New York launches its planned congestion pricing program. New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer has repeatedly criticized the program, which would toll drivers who enter Manhattan south of 60th Street. [ more › ]
Mexican immigrant blasts NYC migrants who ‘expect’ hotel living: ‘It’s bulls–t’
That’s not how you make it in America. A Mexican immigrant who worked hard to achieve the American dream blasted the group of migrants engaged in an ongoing standoff outside the Manhattan hotel where they were told to relocate to a new shelter in Brooklyn. “It’s bulls–t,” Bonfilio Solis, 43, fumed Wednesday. “These migrants expect benefits from the government and aren’t appreciating what they’re being given. They’re being very disrespectful.” Solis, who lives in Morningside Heights with his wife and four kids, said he wanted to see for himself what was happening outside the three-star Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen. But when he took...
Andrew Cuomo claims Alec Baldwin facing charges so prosecutor gets 'headlines' and media attention
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo suggested the charges against actor Alec Baldwin in a deadly movie set shooting were politically motivated.
Andrew Cuomo skipping event to celebrate his dad’s governorship amid rift with ex-staffers
The beloved late New York Governor Mario Cuomo is going to be honored at a glitzy Manhattan event Thursday night — but missing from the guest list is his disgraced son, ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, sources tell The Post. The scion of the state’s preeminent political clan — along with other members of the Cuomo dynasty — will skip the event and thus avoid coming into contact with other guests with whom he has had a beef since his departure as governor in 2021 amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Among the expected attendees are former Mario Cuomo aide Howard Glaser, who publicly...
President Joe Biden Announced a $292 Million Grant For The Hudson River Tunnel Also Known As The Gateway Project
The federal government will provide a $292 million grant for the Hudson River Tunnel, often known as the Gateway Project. At a ceremony held at the West Side Rail Yard in Manhattan to announce the funding, President Joe Biden was accompanied by Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.
Gambino mobster Frank Camuso busted in sprawling NYC construction kickback scheme
A reputed Gambino captain was among two dozen people busted in a sprawling, multimillion-dollar construction kickback scheme that affected several significant high-rise construction projects in Manhattan, authorities said Wednesday. Frank Camuso, 59, was busted alongside ringleader Robert Baselice, who as the vice president of a construction management firm illegally steered property developers to subcontractors he was conspiring with, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said. As part of the plot, Baselice gave inside info about competitors’ bids to his co-conspirators and directed subcontractors to raise their offers to an amount that would allow him to pocket a kickback. A portion of the payoff made...
President Biden announces $292M in federal funding for Hudson tunnel project
President Biden announced a $292M grant to fund an early phase of the Hudson tunnel project to speed service on the U.S.'s busiest rail corridor. The post President Biden announces $292M in federal funding for Hudson tunnel project appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Progressive NYC Democrat Lincoln Restler thinks city should coax migrants to stay longer
Isn’t crossing the border illegally supposed to be frowned upon? A progressive Democrat on the City Council blasted the accommodations at a new emergency migrant shelter in Brooklyn — because it doesn’t seem hospitable enough to make asylum seekers want to stay longer. “It’s a situation that I believe is intended to encourage people to move along as quickly as possible,” Councilman Lincoln Restler (D-Brooklyn) griped Wednesday. After touring the converted Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook with other officials, Restler complained there were “a thousand cots lined up in rows that are a dozen long.” “When you’re sleeping in the middle of a...
'Amtrak Joe' Biden hails plans for big East Coast tunnel fix
BALTIMORE (AP) — Greeted by the cheerful blare of a train horn, President Joe Biden stood Monday before a decrepit rail tunnel that he estimated he's been through 1,000 times — fearing for decades it might collapse."For years, people talked about fixing this tunnel," Biden told a crowd in Baltimore. "Back in the early '80's, I actually walked into the tunnel with some of the construction workers. ... This is a 150-year-old tunnel. You wonder how in the hell it's still standing.""With the bipartisan infrastructure law, though, we're finally getting it done."The president came to familiar terrain to promote his 2021...
Hochul's $227B budget helps NYC transit, migrant response
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed dramatic spending to help New York City handle a wave of international migrants and to stabilize its reeling public transit system with her $227 billion state budget Wednesday, even as she warned of tougher economic times ahead. The wide-ranging spending plan also includes a public university tuition hike, a 10% jump in school aid and a proposal to yet again revise state bail law, which is expected to meet resistance from liberal state lawmakers. The proposal kicks off weeks of intense negotiations with state legislative leaders as they try to agree on a finalized budget by the April 1 deadline. Hochul said caring for new migrants and the solvency of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs subways and other public transit in the downstate region, are among the most pressing issues facing the state. The MTA has been dealing with lower ridership and revenues since the pandemic. “The New York City economy drives the state of New York, MTA helps drive the New York City economy. So it’s critically important to all of us,” Hochul said during her budget presentation.
MTA says it "F-ed" up after typo spotted in NYC's pricey new station
The largest passenger rail terminal in the U.S. in decades has just opened in New York's Grand Central Station, but it has one small problem that not even the MTA attempted to brush off. When asked about the mistake – a typo of a famed artist's name etched into the walls – the MTA told CBS News in an email, "we clearly f-ed this one up." The typo can be seen etched into the stone lining the new Long Island Rail Road terminal of Grand Central Madison, which opened service for the first time last week. A video taken by Bloomberg...
Prospects rise for NY charges against Trump in Stormy Daniels case
New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s latest moves suggest prosecutors are nearing a decision about charging former President Trump in connection with a $130,000 hush payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. The Manhattan district attorney’s office this week escalated the fight by empaneling another grand jury in the case and presenting…
Speed Up or Slow Down? NYS Senate Sees New Speed Limit Proposal
The speed limit has always been a hot button issue, and it's understandable considering 115 million Americans use a car or truck to get to and from work every day (Adie Tomer, The Avenue). If I had a nickel for every time some jerk in a pickup truck whizzed by me on the highway going 90+ mph, I'd be able to put a down payment on a new car. That being said, it's no secret that many people wish the speed limit was higher on certain roads like highways and thruways. Turns out, those people might be getting their wish, but with a catch.
Congressman Brian Higgins proposes bill to allow for virtual NEXUS interviews
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Congressman Brian Higgins (D-NY 26th District) was in Buffalo Monday to talk about his proposal to help ease the NEXUS backup. He was at the Peace Bridge announcing new legislation pushing for virtual nexus interviews to help with that backlog. This is a story 2 On...
Andrew Cuomo Boat Hunting After Making Millions Off of COVID Book
The disgraced ex governor likes motor boating? Who knew?. In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic there was so much that we didn't know. It seemed like the officials in charge were almost as much in the dark as we were. None of us had been through anything like it. New York City was the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in America and Andrew Cuomo was calling the shots. He first appeared to navigate the state through the pandemic with both common sense and confidence. His daily briefings kept New Yorkers informed and he quickly gained national attention. He even won an Emmy Award for those videos.
Feds, States Team Up to Tackle Northeast Corridor Tunnel Projects
NEW YORK — President Joe Biden joined officials in Baltimore and New York City this week to announce millions of dollars in state and federal support for two major tunnel projects on the Northeast Corridor: The B&P Tunnel Replacement Project in Baltimore and the Hudson River Tunnel Project between New York and New Jersey.
