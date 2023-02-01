ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed dramatic spending to help New York City handle a wave of international migrants and to stabilize its reeling public transit system with her $227 billion state budget Wednesday, even as she warned of tougher economic times ahead. The wide-ranging spending plan also includes a public university tuition hike, a 10% jump in school aid and a proposal to yet again revise state bail law, which is expected to meet resistance from liberal state lawmakers. The proposal kicks off weeks of intense negotiations with state legislative leaders as they try to agree on a finalized budget by the April 1 deadline. Hochul said caring for new migrants and the solvency of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs subways and other public transit in the downstate region, are among the most pressing issues facing the state. The MTA has been dealing with lower ridership and revenues since the pandemic. “The New York City economy drives the state of New York, MTA helps drive the New York City economy. So it’s critically important to all of us,” Hochul said during her budget presentation.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO