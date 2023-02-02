ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio's education department is investigating a White supremacist homeschooling network that shares Nazi-related resources

By Omar Jimenez
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Kim Paris
3d ago

Ohio is one of those backwards states so this doesn’t surprise me. Living in the past and making the same mistakes over and over again is just plain ignorance!

101st
3d ago

So in one state they don't want to teach African-American history but another state it's okay to teach Nazism to children, go figure

Viva Satire!
3d ago

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis responded by contacting the HomeSchooling Network as a resource.

