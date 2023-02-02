ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CMPD responds to homicide in southeast Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
CMPD detectives responded to the scene of a homicide late Wednesday night in southeast Charlotte, officials said.

Police responded to a shots fired call on the 600 block of Pineburr Road.

Responding personnel found a victim on the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

MEDIC pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

The case is under investigation, anyone with information is urged to contact CMPD.

