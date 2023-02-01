PISCATAWAY, NJ -- Piscataway High School girls basketball, wrestling, and boys basketball all celebrated their Senior Nights this past week. And not only were the seniors honored, they all earned victories in their respective games and matches as well. Girls basketball took down North Brunswick, 55-48, behind a 20-point, 18-rebound double-double effort by senior Autumn John. She also had four blocks and three steals. The other senior on the team, Sky Johnson, scored just two points, but pulled down six rebounds. Alyssa Rice also scored 13 points with four rebounds and four steals and Courtney Edmundo netted 10 points to go along with...

