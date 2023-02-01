Read full article on original website
Boys basketball recap: Williams, Weequahic best Cedar Grove to snap three-game skid
Damien Williams had 17 points and 17 rebounds as the Weequahic High boys’ basketball team edged Cedar Grove Saturday in Newark, 55-53. Donte Watson and Ty Barlow each netted 16 points for the Indians (6-14) who ended a three-game losing streak. Nick Russo finished with a game-high 23 points...
Boys Basketball: Bergen County Jamboree- Quarterfinals - at Hackensack - Recaps
Wyatt Eglinton Manner led with 24 points while nailing five 3-pointers and going three for three from the line as second-seeded Ramapo, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 47-41, over seventh-seeded Ramsey in the quarterfinal of the Bergen Jamboree in Hackensack. Ramapo (21-2) will host third-seeded Bergen Catholic,...
Starr leads Northern Highlands over Ridgewood - Girls basketball recap
Emma Starr led the way for Northern Highlands, posting 29 points and being the only girl in the game to score in double figures, as it defeated Ridgewood 51-24 in Ridgewood. Northern Highlands held a 21-10 lead at the half and extended its lead to 40-17 after a 19-7 run in the third quarter.
Girls basketball recap:
Reese Downey finished with 20 points and six rebounds to lead the Absegami High girls’ basketball team to a 46-23 victory over Manchester Township Saturday in Absegami. Kaylynn Blackwell added 10 points as the Braves (11-11) won for the second game in a row. Devyn Quigley paced the Hawks...
Fourth quarter run helps Henry Hudson beat Freehold Borough - Girls basketball recap
Makenzie Denzler scored 20 points to lead Henry Hudson to a 40-35 victory over Freehold Borough in Highlands. Henry Hudson (8-9) cut an eight-point deficit down to two points by halftime, but Freehold Borough (7-12) would push the lead back to five points in the third quarter. Henry Hudson dominated...
Delsea over Wildwood - Boys basketball recap
Delsea used a balanced offensive attack to remain consistent during a 55-45 win over Wildwood in Wildwood. Max Van Auken and Chase Ambrosius scored 15 points each as Delsea (12-7) built a 12-4 lead in the first quarter. Junior Hans added 19 points for Wildwood (17-4) but the team was...
Boys Basketball: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament - Quarterfinals - Recaps
Alex Fessel and Jayden McCann put in 14 points apiece as sixth-seeded Vernon edged third-seeded Hunterdon Central, 50-49, in the quarterfinal of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Flemington. Vernon (16-2) will face second-seeded Hackettstown in the semifinal round on Saturday, Feb. 11. Ernest Mack went four of six from the line...
East Brunswick cruises past Middlesex - Girls basketball recap
Tamea El dropped 20 points to carry East Brunswick to a convincing 73-49 victory over Middlesex in East Brunswick. Annie Nezaria recorded 14 points for East Brunswick (11-10), who have won four of its last five games. East Brunswick took a 12-point lead at halftime and put the game out of reach with a 21-10 run in the third quarter.
Boys basketball: Holy Cross Prep Showcase roundups for Feb. 3
Jake Silvestri scored 15 points to propel Haddon Heights to a 43-34 victory over Shawnee at the Holy Cross Prep Showcase in Delran. Christian Stabinski scored 13 points for Haddon Heights (14-6), who rallied from a three-point deficit at halftime to go on a 19-2 run in the third quarter. Shawnee (9-11) further extended its lead in the final period, outscoring Haddon Heights 12-7.
Boys basketball: Tenafly over Dwight-Morrow - Bergen County Invitational
Zachary Shammash posted a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead 10th-seeded Tenafly as it defeated second-seeded Dwight-Morrow 54-46 in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Invitational in Ridgewood. Tenafly (9-9) held a 21-19 lead at the half and outscored Dwight-Morrow 33-27 in the second half including closing the game out...
Kearny over Newark Vocational - Boys basketball recap
Luis Rodriguez scored a game-high 26 points as Kearny secured a 48-41 win over Newark Vocational in Kearny. Newark Vocational (12-7) took an early lead but Kearny (12-7) rebounded with a big second quarter. Matheus Mullins added 12 points as Kearny outscored Newark 17-8 in the second. The game was...
Kittatinny edges out Morristown-Beard - Boys basketball recap
Mike Zoellner scored 18 points for Kittatinny as it defeated Morristown-Beard 44-39 in Newton. Kittatinny (7-8) held a 24-20 lead at the half and outscored Morristown-Beard 20-19 in the second half. Caedon Jones also had 11 points. Morristown-Beard falls to 2-15 this season with the loss. Thank you for relying...
Robbinsville edges out Snyder - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Handy posted 17 points as Robbinsville defeated Snyder 64-60 in Robbinsville. Robbinsville (14-8) held a 28-24 lead at the half and held on with both teams scoring 36 points in the second half. Pat Kapp and Evan Bunnell also added 16 points each. Samir Jordan led the way for...
Piscataway HS wrestling, basketball honor their seniors
PISCATAWAY, NJ -- Piscataway High School girls basketball, wrestling, and boys basketball all celebrated their Senior Nights this past week. And not only were the seniors honored, they all earned victories in their respective games and matches as well. Girls basketball took down North Brunswick, 55-48, behind a 20-point, 18-rebound double-double effort by senior Autumn John. She also had four blocks and three steals. The other senior on the team, Sky Johnson, scored just two points, but pulled down six rebounds. Alyssa Rice also scored 13 points with four rebounds and four steals and Courtney Edmundo netted 10 points to go along with...
Cresskill over Waldwick - Boys basketball recap
Talen Zitomer scored 19 points to lead Cresskill to a 57-43 win over Waldwick in Cresskill. Waldwick (8-11) led by one after the first quarter but Cresskill (13-5) would win the next three quarters. Cody Song added 14 points as Cresskill opened up a double-digit lead in the second quarter...
Hopkins powers Kingsway over Deptford - Girls basketball recap
Sydeny Hopkins scored 17 points as Kingsway topped Deptford 50-22. Raniyah Wilson and Ava Valente scored six points each in support. Deptford statistics were not reported.
KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy tops Lindenwold - Boys basketball recap
J Shelton and Ta’Jon Chambliss each scored 12 points apiece to help pace KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy to a 61-50 victory over Lindenwold in Lindenwold. Maleake Kelly scored 11 points for KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy (5-6), who expanded its lead to double-digits in the fourth quarter, outscoring Lindenwold 19-13. KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy led by just five points heading into the final period.
Summit defeats Bernards - Boys basketball recap
Myles Blackley recorded 17 points and five rebounds for Summit as it defeated Bernards 58-34 in Summit. Summit (12-7) got off to a strong start as it held Bernards (8-12) to just three points in the first quarter before taking a 33-14 lead into halftime. Summit continued to roll in the second half outscoring Bernards 25-20.
Haddon Heights edges out Haddon Township - Girls basketball recap
Madison Clark led Haddon Heights with 15 points as it defeated Haddon Township 39-35 in Haddon Heights. Haddon Heights (11-10) held a narrow 20-19 lead at the half and outscored Haddon Township 18-16 in the second half including an 11-7 run in the fourth quarter. Gab DiOrio also ahd 12...
Ferris defeats BelovED Charter - Boys basketball recap
Jaycob Salazar scored 14 points while Rahul Rahim had a double-double to lift Ferris over BelovED Charter 55-43 in Jersey City. Rahim finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. BelovED Charter (2-12) jumped out to a 13-12 lead in the first quarter before Ferris (8-12) took a one-point lead into the break. Ferris pulled away in the second half outscoring BelovED Charter 31-20.
