Swan Valley, ID

Gun malfunction reportedly stopped bar fight from turning into shooting

By JOHNATHAN HOGAN Post Register
 3 days ago

SWAN VALLEY — Court records in the case against Matthew Roberson reveal he tried to shoot a man twice, but his gun failed to fire both times.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for Roberson, of Swan Valley, in connection to the attempted shooting since Friday. He was found Tuesday morning and taken into custody.

The probable cause affidavit revealed Roberson was accused of trespassing at the victim’s residence in an RV park off of Swan Valley Highway. The affidavit states Roberson was banned from the property due to a previous incident, and that the victim told him to leave.

An argument ensued that reportedly ended when Roberson drew a pistol, pointed it at the victim’s legs and fired. The gun failed to go off, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Roberson then reportedly ran toward a nearby restaurant. The victim told deputies his girlfriend worked at the restaurant, and that he was afraid because Roberson had previously made threats against her.

The victim and a friend drove to the restaurant. The victim had a baseball bat with him, but told deputies he left it in the vehicle.

Roberson was there, and he reportedly drew his gun when he saw the victim, pointed it at the victim’s chest and pulled the trigger. For the second time, according to court records, the weapon failed to fire.

The victim told police Roberson pistol whipped him in the head multiple times, and that he nearly blacked out. The victim, Roberson and the victim’s girlfriend then began struggling, with the girlfriend managing to wrestle the gun out of Roberson’s hand. She told police she used the gun to pistol whip Roberson.

After the fight moved outside, the victim yelled to his friend to give him the baseball bat from his car. He said he hit Roberson on the arm. Roberson then reportedly fled on foot.

An Idaho State Trooper arrived on scene and collected the gun and baseball bat. Two of the bullets in the gun reportedly had indents where the firing pin had struck.

Roberson was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and two counts of aggravated assault, each punishable with up to five years in prison.

A no-contact order was issued between Roberson and the victim and his bond was set at $150,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 10 in Bonneville County Court.

newslj.com

Teton County coroner in court for barking dogs — again

JACKSON (WNE) — Teton County Coroner and hospital board member Dr. Brent Blue is back in court over doggie discord. A breach of peace citation filed in Teton County Circuit Court said this was the 57th complaint against Blue for barking dogs since 2010. Wilson neighbors say Blue’s dogs have been disturbing the peace for nearly 30 years.
TETON COUNTY, WY
Idaho State Journal

Sheriff's deputies locate and arrest local fugitive

A local man who was wanted for a gun threat was arrested Tuesday morning in Swan Valley. Matthew Roberson, 35, of Swan Valley, was reportedly involved in a fight on Swan Valley Highway on Thursday night. A news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office stated he had a gun while fighting with two people, though the affidavit does not state how the gun was used. The sheriff’s office announced...
SWAN VALLEY, ID
Idaho State Journal

New rape charge filed against local man accused of targeting teens online

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man who was already facing several sex crime charges has had a new rape charge filed against him. The new charge brings the number of cases Taylor Joseph Blair-McKelvey faces up to six. The probable cause affidavit in the new case states a woman called police in November after she saw news reports of the other cases filed against Blair-McKelvey. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
buckrail.com

Officials shoot mountain lion after altercation at Victor home

VICTOR, Idaho. — A mountain lion was shot at a Victor home on Monday after it killed the family’s dog and was deemed a public safety concern. The family first called Teton County Sheriff’s Office who referred them to Idaho State Police (ISP). ISP sent a resident deputy in the area to the home.
VICTOR, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local sheriff's deputies searching for armed and dangerous suspect

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who is considered armed and dangerous following a fight in Swan Valley on Thursday night. Deputies were called to a business in the 3400 block of East Swan Valley Highway just after 9:30 p.m. in response to a report that at least two people had been fighting. It was reported the suspect was in possession of a gun and had been in an altercation with two other individuals, a sheriff’s office news release said. ...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Police shoot mountain lion at Teton County home

VICTOR — A mountain lion was shot by law enforcement after it killed a family’s pet and was deemed a public safety concern. Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police tells EastIdahoNews.com the incident happened Monday in Teton County outside Victor. ISP arrived around 10:30 a.m. after a family reported a mountain lion had killed their dog in their yard.
TETON COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man charged with voyeurism makes guilty plea after agreement

REXBURG — A 27-year-old man charged in 2021 for peeping and videotaping through windows at a women’s apartment complex in Rexburg will be sentenced in May. Brooks Wilson was charged with felony video voyeurism in December 2021. The charge carries up to five years in prison and a $50,000 fine. Wilson at first pleaded not guilty last March but on Wednesday, he changed his plea to guilty as part of a plea agreement.
REXBURG, ID
Idaho State Journal

Manhunt underway for armed and dangerous assault suspect in East Idaho

Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for an Aggravated Assault Suspect involved in a disturbance in Swan Valley last night. Deputies were called to a business in the 3400 block of East Swan Valley Highway just after 9:30 pm where it was reported at least two individuals had been fighting. The suspect had left the scene prior to the arrival of Deputies and a Trooper with the Idaho State Police....
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Early morning fire in Ammon caused by space heater

AMMON — A space heater caused an early morning fire, which led people inside a home to evacuate. The Bonneville County Fire District Ammon Division responded to a structure fire on Thursday before 6:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Court Place in Ammon. Fire Division Capt. Jon Molbert says the people inside the home noticed the patio on fire, then called 911. They were able to get out safely.
AMMON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man killed in crash remembered as ‘happy, genuine light who will be missed’

TETONIA — An Idaho Falls man killed in a crash on Highway 33 Friday is being remembered as a “happy, genuine, great light.”. Brian Wright, 52, was driving westbound in a 2017 Ford commercial box truck around 7 a.m. Idaho State Police say a 32-year-old St. Anthony man driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado in the eastbound lane attempted to pass a line of cars behind a snow plow. He slammed into the box truck head-on and Wright died at the scene.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pedestrian critically injured when struck by car near Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT—An adult male pedestrian was critically injured Saturday night when he was struck by a car just north of Blackfoot. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. when the man was struck by a car driven by a teenage boy on Rose Road less than a mile outside of the city, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office reported. The Sheriff’s Office received reports shortly before the collision that the adult male pedestrian...
BLACKFOOT, ID
tourcounsel.com

Grand Teton Mall | Shopping mall in Idaho Falls, Idaho

The Grand Teton Mall is a shopping mall located in Idaho Falls, Idaho, that opened in 1984. The anchor tenants are Alturas Preparatory Academy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Dillard's, and JCPenney. Grand Teton Mall opened in 1984 with The Bon Marché, JCPenney, and ZCMI. A Sears store was added a short...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

CARIBOU JACK'S: Hardware, outdoor and kitchen ware store set to open in Downtown Pocatello this spring

POCATELLO — The legacy of a man “bathed in a gold pan, suckled by a caribou, wrapped in a buffalo rug,” and able to whip any grizzly bear before he was thirteen will soon become the namesake of a Downtown Pocatello hardware and cooking ware store. The description above comes from the book “The Mountain Carriboo and Other Gold Camps in Idaho” written by Ellen Carney and Elaine S. Johnson of Soda Springs and describes Jesse “Carriboo Jack” Fairchilds, the source of the name for...
POCATELLO, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Group of Elk Hit by Train in East Idaho

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A half-dozen elk were struck and killed by a train in Eastern Idaho on Tuesday. According to the Caribou County Sheriff's Office, a group of elk had been hit by the passing train near Gunnell Road. The sheriff's office says the Idaho Department of Fish and Game responded and were able to salvage at least six of the animals. The public was invited to collected the cleaned carcasses to anyone that could collect them, which didn't take long. This is the most recent report of a group of wild animals being struck by a train, which often happens during the winter. In February of 2020 about 86 pronghorn were struck by trains in two incidents near Hamer, Idaho. Much of the meat was salvaged then. Also the same year a group of elk were hit by a train in Bear Lake County. At the time Idaho Fish and Game said the animals may have moved onto the tracks because it was clear of deep snow.
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
