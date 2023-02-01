Gun malfunction reportedly stopped bar fight from turning into shooting

SWAN VALLEY — Court records in the case against Matthew Roberson reveal he tried to shoot a man twice, but his gun failed to fire both times.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for Roberson, of Swan Valley, in connection to the attempted shooting since Friday. He was found Tuesday morning and taken into custody.

The probable cause affidavit revealed Roberson was accused of trespassing at the victim’s residence in an RV park off of Swan Valley Highway. The affidavit states Roberson was banned from the property due to a previous incident, and that the victim told him to leave.

An argument ensued that reportedly ended when Roberson drew a pistol, pointed it at the victim’s legs and fired. The gun failed to go off, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Roberson then reportedly ran toward a nearby restaurant. The victim told deputies his girlfriend worked at the restaurant, and that he was afraid because Roberson had previously made threats against her.

The victim and a friend drove to the restaurant. The victim had a baseball bat with him, but told deputies he left it in the vehicle.

Roberson was there, and he reportedly drew his gun when he saw the victim, pointed it at the victim’s chest and pulled the trigger. For the second time, according to court records, the weapon failed to fire.

The victim told police Roberson pistol whipped him in the head multiple times, and that he nearly blacked out. The victim, Roberson and the victim’s girlfriend then began struggling, with the girlfriend managing to wrestle the gun out of Roberson’s hand. She told police she used the gun to pistol whip Roberson.

After the fight moved outside, the victim yelled to his friend to give him the baseball bat from his car. He said he hit Roberson on the arm. Roberson then reportedly fled on foot.

An Idaho State Trooper arrived on scene and collected the gun and baseball bat. Two of the bullets in the gun reportedly had indents where the firing pin had struck.

Roberson was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and two counts of aggravated assault, each punishable with up to five years in prison.

A no-contact order was issued between Roberson and the victim and his bond was set at $150,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 10 in Bonneville County Court.