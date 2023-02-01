ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Full moon tonight; warm again Sunday

The first day of the warmer stretch came Saturday afternoon for most of the state, but it was especially warm in southeast Nebraska. Highs near Falls City reached the mid-50s, while Lincoln recorded 50°F for a high just before about 3 p.m. A more detailed look at highs across the state can be found below:
NEBRASKA STATE
klin.com

Nebraska Groundhog Predicts Six More Weeks Of Winter

Nebraska’s Groundhog Day tradition continued Thursday morning in downtown Unadilla. “At 7:34 Unadilla Billie predicted six more weeks of winter,” says Bob Brandt, head of the Central Groundhog Committee. “She saw a pretty firm shadow, so there wasn’t much question about her prediction.” This was Billie’s second...
UNADILLA, NE
1011now.com

Groundhog Capital of Nebraska, Unadilla keeps the tradition going

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When the rest of the world turns to Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania to predict whether or not we will see six more weeks or winter or welcome an early spring, Nebraskans relinquish the prediction power to the one and only Unadilla Billie. The iconic groundhog is in her second year making the predictions after taking over from the original Unadilla Bill who held the position for 33 years and retired two years ago.
UNADILLA, NE
lehsoracle.com

Nebraska small town charm found in coffee shops

Nebraska might seem boring at first glance, but if you look outside of Lincoln and Omaha, it may be surprising how many hidden gems there are to be found. From Seward, NE over to Fremont, NE, there are several unique and tasteful coffee houses that are perfect for any occasion. In order to find the most suitable locations, I was testing for an iced caramel latte with the perfect balance between caramel and coffee, something not too sweet and not too bitter. I tried Neutral Grounds in Seward, Milady Coffeehouse in Fremont, and Mocha C’s in Wahoo.
SEWARD, NE
klin.com

Lincoln One of Eight Communities Receiving Street Grants

The Nebraska Department of Transportation congratulated eight communities in the state with a combined $2.64 million in federal grants as part of the new “Safe Streets and Roads for All” program. The competitive grant program distributes $5 billion over five years for regional, local, and tribal initiatives, including redesigned roads and improved sidewalks.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

SUV crashes into Panda Garden in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An SUV has crashed into Panda Garden located near the Target on N. 48th Street in Lincoln. Emergency crews responded to a report of a vehicle into a building Friday just after 9:15 a.m. The front end of the vehicle can be seen inside the building....
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Engine problems force Vegas-bound flight to land in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine problems. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Mark Grant, a communications...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln organizations prepare for Black History Month celebrations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – February marks the beginning of Black History Month and Lincoln organizations are preparing for an upcoming event. Black is Beautiful Nebraska board member Zainab Funnah said organizing the Black History Month Art Exhibition was no small feat. “I think it’s super important and this is...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Beatrice couple receives car from stranger

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A story of the power of social media and someone helping strangers in a major time of need. Last month, a Beatrice woman and her fiancé had just had a baby and their only car was undrivable after it caught fire. But then, one man in their town with a big heart stepped up and saved the day.
BEATRICE, NE
KETV.com

LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln

OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this spring?. Dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska high school basketball scores, Feb. 3

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – High school basketball teams from around the city squared off Friday night. Here are the highlights and scores. Lincoln Parkview Christian 73, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 35. Norris 57, Lincoln Christian 30. Girls basketball. Lincoln East 59, Norfolk 26. Lincoln Pius X 37, Lincoln North Star 29.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

How do you buy a rifle in Nebraska?

OMAHA, Neb. — There areseveral gun laws on the books in Nebraska, but specifically when it comes to rifles and shotguns a buyer must be over 18 and have no criminal history or drug use. You don't need a permit to buy a long gun. KETV NewsWatch 7 went...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Crews battle van fire in Lincoln’s South Salt Creek neighborhood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Crews battled a van fire in the South Salt Creek neighborhood Friday afternoon. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to the fire near Third and C Streets around 12:30 p.m. Officials say no one was injured in the blaze. Authorities are not sure of the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Former Husker Cade Povich gets invite to Orioles’ spring training

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A former Husker has been invited to spring training in Sarasota, Florida with the Baltimore Orioles. On Tuesday, the Orioles released their non-roster invitee list, which includes former Husker pitcher Cade Povich. The Bellevue West alum, who played at Nebraska from 2020 to 2021, was...
BALTIMORE, MD
iheart.com

Search On For Missing Nebraska Inmate

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Corrections says 54-year old George Piper did not return to the facility Thursday night from his job in the community. They say Piper started his sentence on October 27th, 1997. 35 to...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

LSO Deputies Find Puppy Abandoned On County Road

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in figuring out who abandoned a puppy along a road north of Lincoln on Thursday. Deputies were notified around 11:30 a.m. and found the dog in a ditch at N. 14th Street and McKelvie. “On a happy note the puppy was brought to the office to warm up and make new friends,” the sheriff’s department said in a Facebook post.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

