Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule has plan for WR Zavier BettsThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Former Nebraska Football WR Trey Palmer impressing at Senior BowlThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: CB D'Andre Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule pleased with TE Arik GilbertThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
Full moon tonight; warm again Sunday
The first day of the warmer stretch came Saturday afternoon for most of the state, but it was especially warm in southeast Nebraska. Highs near Falls City reached the mid-50s, while Lincoln recorded 50°F for a high just before about 3 p.m. A more detailed look at highs across the state can be found below:
klin.com
Nebraska Groundhog Predicts Six More Weeks Of Winter
Nebraska’s Groundhog Day tradition continued Thursday morning in downtown Unadilla. “At 7:34 Unadilla Billie predicted six more weeks of winter,” says Bob Brandt, head of the Central Groundhog Committee. “She saw a pretty firm shadow, so there wasn’t much question about her prediction.” This was Billie’s second...
1011now.com
Groundhog Capital of Nebraska, Unadilla keeps the tradition going
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When the rest of the world turns to Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania to predict whether or not we will see six more weeks or winter or welcome an early spring, Nebraskans relinquish the prediction power to the one and only Unadilla Billie. The iconic groundhog is in her second year making the predictions after taking over from the original Unadilla Bill who held the position for 33 years and retired two years ago.
Auburn resident believes to have seen Chinese balloon cross into Nebraska
The Pentagon says a Chinese balloon that is being used for surveillance has been flying about 60,000 feet above the Central U.S.
lehsoracle.com
Nebraska small town charm found in coffee shops
Nebraska might seem boring at first glance, but if you look outside of Lincoln and Omaha, it may be surprising how many hidden gems there are to be found. From Seward, NE over to Fremont, NE, there are several unique and tasteful coffee houses that are perfect for any occasion. In order to find the most suitable locations, I was testing for an iced caramel latte with the perfect balance between caramel and coffee, something not too sweet and not too bitter. I tried Neutral Grounds in Seward, Milady Coffeehouse in Fremont, and Mocha C’s in Wahoo.
klin.com
Lincoln One of Eight Communities Receiving Street Grants
The Nebraska Department of Transportation congratulated eight communities in the state with a combined $2.64 million in federal grants as part of the new “Safe Streets and Roads for All” program. The competitive grant program distributes $5 billion over five years for regional, local, and tribal initiatives, including redesigned roads and improved sidewalks.
1011now.com
SUV crashes into Panda Garden in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An SUV has crashed into Panda Garden located near the Target on N. 48th Street in Lincoln. Emergency crews responded to a report of a vehicle into a building Friday just after 9:15 a.m. The front end of the vehicle can be seen inside the building....
North Platte Telegraph
Engine problems force Vegas-bound flight to land in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine problems. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Mark Grant, a communications...
klkntv.com
‘Jeopardy!’ legend Ken Jennings to headline Nebraska Science Festival
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The greatest “Jeopardy!’ player ever is coming to Nebraska this spring. Ken Jennings will headline the Nebraska Science Festival on April 6, delivering a presentation on artificial intelligence. In 2004, Jennings won a record 74 games and $2.5 million on “Jeopardy!”. But...
1011now.com
For one night only, the Lied Center turns into Las Vegas for a good cause
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - You can get a Las Vegas experience on Saturday while staying in Lincoln. For one night only at the Lied Center, there will be music, dancing, food and casino gaming - all for a good cause. Proceeds from this Vegas-inspired event will be going to provide...
One Nebraska City Named Among The 'Most Romantic' In America
24/7 Wall St. put together a list of the most romantic cities across the country.
klkntv.com
Lincoln organizations prepare for Black History Month celebrations
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – February marks the beginning of Black History Month and Lincoln organizations are preparing for an upcoming event. Black is Beautiful Nebraska board member Zainab Funnah said organizing the Black History Month Art Exhibition was no small feat. “I think it’s super important and this is...
1011now.com
Beatrice couple receives car from stranger
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A story of the power of social media and someone helping strangers in a major time of need. Last month, a Beatrice woman and her fiancé had just had a baby and their only car was undrivable after it caught fire. But then, one man in their town with a big heart stepped up and saved the day.
KETV.com
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this spring?. Dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school basketball scores, Feb. 3
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – High school basketball teams from around the city squared off Friday night. Here are the highlights and scores. Lincoln Parkview Christian 73, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 35. Norris 57, Lincoln Christian 30. Girls basketball. Lincoln East 59, Norfolk 26. Lincoln Pius X 37, Lincoln North Star 29.
KETV.com
How do you buy a rifle in Nebraska?
OMAHA, Neb. — There areseveral gun laws on the books in Nebraska, but specifically when it comes to rifles and shotguns a buyer must be over 18 and have no criminal history or drug use. You don't need a permit to buy a long gun. KETV NewsWatch 7 went...
klkntv.com
Crews battle van fire in Lincoln’s South Salt Creek neighborhood
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Crews battled a van fire in the South Salt Creek neighborhood Friday afternoon. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to the fire near Third and C Streets around 12:30 p.m. Officials say no one was injured in the blaze. Authorities are not sure of the...
klkntv.com
Former Husker Cade Povich gets invite to Orioles’ spring training
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A former Husker has been invited to spring training in Sarasota, Florida with the Baltimore Orioles. On Tuesday, the Orioles released their non-roster invitee list, which includes former Husker pitcher Cade Povich. The Bellevue West alum, who played at Nebraska from 2020 to 2021, was...
iheart.com
Search On For Missing Nebraska Inmate
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Corrections says 54-year old George Piper did not return to the facility Thursday night from his job in the community. They say Piper started his sentence on October 27th, 1997. 35 to...
klin.com
LSO Deputies Find Puppy Abandoned On County Road
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in figuring out who abandoned a puppy along a road north of Lincoln on Thursday. Deputies were notified around 11:30 a.m. and found the dog in a ditch at N. 14th Street and McKelvie. “On a happy note the puppy was brought to the office to warm up and make new friends,” the sheriff’s department said in a Facebook post.
