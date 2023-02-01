Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bryan Danielson Reveals That Vince McMahon Once Asked Him If AEW Does Anything Better Than WWE
Bloomberg recently released a story on the birth of AEW and how they have risen to prominence in the pro-wrestling circuit over the last four years. One of the talents that were interviewed was top company superstar Bryan Danielson, who revealed an interesting question he was asked by Vince McMahon in 2020 when he was still competing in WWE as Daniel Bryan. The American Dragon says that McMahon wondered if AEW did anything better than WWE, a question that sent Danielson on a deep dive of the rival promotion.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania 39 Match Revealed, Update on Rumored WrestleMania Matches
Ronda Rousey is reportedly scheduled for a tag team match at WrestleMania 39. A new report from the Wrestling Observer reports that current plans call for Rousey and Shayna Baszler to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at WrestleMania. WWE United States Champion Austin...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Roman Reigns, Elimination Chamber Qualifier, Title Match, More
The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. WWE has announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on tonight’s show for the follow-up to Sami Zayn’s turn at the Royal Rumble. WWE is also teasing that Reigns will address his WrestleMania 39 title match against Cody Rhodes.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Pat McAfee Discusses His Relationship With WWE’s Nick Khan
Pat McAfee went on hiatus from WWE SmackDown last September to work for ESPN on the “College GameDay” show. He returned to the announce table at the Royal Rumble. On his radio show, he discussed how the return came about and gave WWE CEO Nick Khan a lot of credit for the move.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Notes on the WWE Royal Rumble, Vince McMahon, the Most-Watched Rumble Segment In the Back, More
Multiple sources have reported that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was not seen at the Royal Rumble last weekend, and his creative influence was not felt on the show. We noted before how the “Vince’s Office” directional sign can still be seen backstage, and this is one of the only reminders of Vince’s influence. A new report from Fightful Select notes that while the sign has not changed since Vince “left” last summer, it points to a section of the backstage area that is completely different. One WWE source said it’s not like anyone is fearful of bringing up Vince’s name, but generally most people haven’t really asked much about Vince since Chief Content Officer Triple H, CEO Nick Khan, and Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn have held meetings assuring the roster that Vince would not be involved in creative or Talent Relations.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels Hasn’t Been Given Any Information Regarding NXT Call-Ups, Says Everyone Is Focused On WrestleMania
One of the biggest yearly traditions for WWE is when talent from NXT gets called up around WrestleMania season, but that’s not certain for 2023. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was asked about this during the recent NXT media call, where the Heartbreak Kid answered a ton of questions regarding tomorrow’s Vengeance Day premium live event. Check out what he had to say about call-ups in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Edge and Sheamus Propose a Match, Edge Tells Sheamus to Win the WWE Intercontinental Title First
WWE Hall of Famer Edge and veteran WWE Superstar Sheamus are looking to lock up in the ring again. Wednesday marked 12 years since then-WWE Champion Sheamus confronted Edge on RAW, right after Edge’s 2010 Royal Rumble win. The segment ended with Sheamus connecting with a cheap shot, but then he missed a Brogue Kick and Edge nailed the Spear.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Still Interested In An AEW and WWE Joint Event But Understands That It Would Be Very Political
Tony Khan has gotten AEW to work with a number of different promotions, but he’s still eyeing a joint show with WWE. The company president spoke on this topic during a recent interview on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, where he compared AEW and WWE to Marve and DC, adding that as much as he would love to collaborate he understands that it would be a very political situation. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Cody Rhodes Praises Gunther, Would Love To Wrestle Him In Europe
Cody Rhodes has mad respect for Gunther and hopes to one day wrestle him in Europe. The American Nightmare spoke about The Ring General during his recent interview on After The Bell, where he and Corey Graves discussed his Royal Rumble victory last Saturday and how exciting the closing stretch was with Gunther, a moment that made him feel like he was truly back.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Charlotte Flair Admits She Was Pretty Disconnected From WWE During 2022 Hiatus
Charlotte Flair was away from WWE for several months in 2022 after losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash before returning on the December 30th edition of SmackDown to beat Rousey for the title. While appearing on Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Flair was...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Nick Khan Talks WWE Sale Timeframe, If Vince McMahon Will Really Agree to a Sale That Does Not Involve Him In WWE’s Future, More
WWE CEO Nick Khan says he expects a sale of the company to happen quick. It was previously reported that WWE officials wanted to sell the company by mid-summer. Khan appeared on CNBC’s Squawk on The Street this morning and was asked by Carl Quintanilla about a the potential sale.
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Elite Title Defense Set for Championship Fight Night Edition of AEW Dynamite, Updated Card
AEW World Trios Champions The Elite are set to defend their titles on Wednesday’s Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite. As noted, last night’s AEW Rampage saw Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks retain the AEW World Trios Titles over Ethan Page, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy. It was then announced that The Elite’s next title defense will take place on Wednesday as they defend against Top Flight and AR Fox.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jon Moxley On Jumping From WWE To AEW and How Much Of A Risk It Was At The Time
Jon Moxley has become synonymous with AEW, but the Purveyor of Violence knew making the jump from WWE would be a risk at first. The former three-time world champion discussed this topic during a recent interview on The Justin Kinner Show, where he also credited Chris Jericho, who also took a chance on the brand-new promotion, back when AEW launched in 2019. Highlights from Mox’s conversation can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – BOK Center in Tulsa, OK – 6,828 sold. AEW Dynamite – from the Wright State University Nutter Center in Dayton, OH – 4,736 sold.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Final Card for Tonight, Live Coverage Reminder
The 2023 WWE NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event will air live tonight from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. We will have live coverage beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 7pm ET. Below is the current Vengeance Day card:. Steel Cage Match for the NXT Title. Grayson Waller...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jushin Thunder Liger Explains Why It’s Too Early For Kazuchika Okada and Kaito Kiyomiya To Face Each Other
One of the other marquee showdowns happening at Keiji Muto’s Final match event features NJPW Superstar Kazuchika Okada taking on Pro Wrestling NOAH Superstar Kaito Kiyomiya. Japanese legend Jushin Thunder Liger recently wrote about that matchup during his latest blog post with Tokyo Sports, where he explained why, in his opinion, it is too early for the matchup to be happening as Kiyomiya has not yet reached his full potential. Check out Liger’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Rampage Results 2/3/23
The Elite? On Rampage? BIG Trios Titles match headlines a pretty solid looking Rampage tonight:. AEW World Trios Titles: The Elite (c) vs. The Firm. Swerve Strickland vs. Brian Pillman Jr. Saraya & Toni Storm vs. The Renegade Twins. Christopher Daniels vs. Rush. Make sure to keep refreshing the page...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Triple H and Nick Khan Talks Vince McMahon’s WWE Return, WWE Sale Partners, Stephanie McMahon, WrestleMania 39, Ratings, More
WWE CEO Nick Khan, Chief Content Officer Triple H, President & Chief Financial Officer Frank A. Riddick, and Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations Seth Zaslow hosted the Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Earnings call today from WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT. You can check out coverage of today’s press release at this link. Below are highlights from the call:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Why Keith Lee Has Been Off AEW TV
Keith Lee is reportedly away from AEW for storyline reasons. Lee has been away since the December 21, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, where he was attacked by former partner Swerve Strickland his new faction, The Mogul Affiliates. The angle included a cinderblock attack to Lee. In an update, a...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jake Hager Weighs In Backstage Brawl Between CM Punk and The Elite, Thinks One Person Was Incorrect About The Situation
Jake Hager gives his input on the infamous brawl at AEW ALL OUT 2022. Nearly four months ago the pro-wrestling world was shocked by the actions of CM Punk, who after winning the AEW world title from Jon Moxley went off on a rant at the post-ALL OUT media scrum. The Second City Saint addresses accusations that he got Colt Cabana demoted by publicly denouncing Cabana before taking shots at The Elite, and even undermining company president, Tony Khan.
Comments / 0