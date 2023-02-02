Dragon Boat Film Festival reclaims 'Denver's Chinatown' | Arts news

Lots of news from the local film community, starting with the announcement that " Reclaiming Denver's Chinatown ," a documentary produced by the city's Office of Storytelling , will be featured at this year’s Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival .

"A lot of people don't even know that Denver’s Chinatown was here. But it was, and this film honors that history,” said Rowena Alegría , executive producer of the film and Chief Storyteller for the City and County of Denver.

Last August, the city of Denver formally apologized for the anti-Chinese riot in 1880 that left one dead and destroyed the neighborhood essentially boundaried by 15th to 20th Streets and from Market to Wazee Streets.

The 8th Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival, which tells stories of the Asian American and Pacific Islander experience, will showcase 11 films from March 9-12 at the Sie FilmCenter and Denver Botanic Gardens.

The March 9 opening film is “Arnold is a Model Student,” a satirical Thai coming-of-age story. The March 12 closer is “I Am What I Am,” an animated dram-com following a teenage boy who sets out to master the traditional Chinese art of lion dancing. And get this: An actual lion-dance performance will follow the screening.

“ Reclaiming Denver's Chinatown ,” directed by Roxana A. Soto and Emily Maxwell, played to a sold-out screening at the Denver Film Festival in November. It plays the Dragon Boat at 2 p.m. Friday, March 10. (And, spoiler alert: It’s also available in full on YouTube .)

Full festival passes are $65-$75 with individual film tickets $12-$15 available at coloradodragonboatfilmfestival.org starting at 10 a.m. Thursday.

In other local film news …

Four other audience favorites from the 2022 Denver Film Festival are in the news:

• The wait is over for the Denver documentary “ The Holly ,” which will have its theatrical release Friday at the Sie FilmCenter. Artistic Director Keith Garcia says the doc, which traces the city’s response to gang activity through former Blood and current mayoral candidate Terrance Roberts, will play for at least a week and maybe longer depending on how many people show up. “The Holly” also becomes available for streaming on Apple TV, Prime Video and several other carriers on Friday …

​​• Boulder filmmaker Daniel Goldhaber’s eco-terrorism action thriller " How to Blow Up a Pipeline " also has earned a theatrical release. It’s a straight-out action film about a crew of college-age environmental activists who plot to disrupt the nation's oil supply, sending the inescapable message that environmental extremism will play an important role in our life-or-death race against climate change. The trailer is already showing at the AMC Highlands Ranch 24, and it will screen there starting April 7 …

• The documentary “ Turn Every Page ,” which explores the remarkable 50-year relationship between writer Robert Caro and his longtime editor, Robert Gottlieb, is playing at the Mayan Theater, but only through Thursday (Feb. 2). In the doc, Caro is 86 and working to complete his masterwork, “The Years of Lyndon Johnson.” And Gottlieb, at 91, waits to edit it …

• The 20-minute documentary “Bluebird Sky,” by Longmont’s Chad Weber, will screen at the kickoff to the 2023 Colorado Environmental Film Festival on Feb. 23 at the American Mountaineering Center in Golden. The film follows the challenges a young Boulder couple faces entering into the aging farming profession.

Nonbinary actor’s message to Tony Awards

News from the Tony Awards that could have far-reaching effects on all awards shows to come: Justin David Sullivan , nonbinary star of Broadway’s reimagined ‘ & Juliet ,’ took themselves out of consideration for any award because they struggled with having to choose whether to be considered as either best actor or actress. “While there's nothing more that I want to empower than nonbinary people,” Sullivan said, “I felt like I couldn't choose.”

As society continues to catch up to our expanding understanding of gender fluidity, Sullivan’s announcement is further acknowledgement that current acting categories are not fully inclusive. It will be interesting to see whether this might be the beginning of the end of traditional, gender-specific distinctions at awards shows from the Oscars to the Grammys to, locally, the Colorado Theatre Guild Henry Awards.

New name for Lake Dillon

The Lake Dillon Theatre Company, which has been producing theater in Summit County for 29 years, has changed its name to The SilCo to reflect where the organization is at now, both geographically and creatively.

In 2017, the company run by married couple Christopher Alleman and Joshua Blanchard moved down the road from its log-cabin theater in Dillon and into the $9 million, three-theater Silverthorne Arts Center located about 70 miles west of Denver.

The new name, Alleman said, “is both a love letter to Silverthorne - the place we call home – and a fresh, bold rebirth of an organization that is embedded in the community with our programming and outreach.”

Next up: “ An Iliad ,” running Feb. 22-March 2.

eTown starts concert supper club

eTown , Boulder’s nonprofit nationally syndicated radio broadcast since 1992, is creating The Bluebird Supper Club , an intimate three-course dinner and concert series that starts March 6 with a (sadly already sold out) Langhorne Slim show at eTown Hall. Joining the club, which comes with a $49 quarterly membership fee, brings discounted concert tickets and other perks. The second event will be May 18 with Salmon Mountain featuring members of Yonder Mountain String Band, Leftover Salmon and Big Richard at the Rayback Collective food-truck park. All events benefit the Future Arts Foundation .

Briefly …

Metropolitan State University will present a sold-out concert in tribute to legendary Denver jazz musician Ron Miles on Feb. 10 as a benefit for its newly established Ron Miles Endowed Scholarship Fund . Miles’ music will be performed by former bandmates, jazz guitarist Bill Frisell, pianist Jason Moran, bassist Thomas Morgan and drummer Brian Blade. …

As expected but no less painful, BookBar closed its Tennyson Street location on Jan. 31. Owner Nicole Sullivan cited the new minimum-wage increase. Her other store, The Bookies , will continue to operate in Glendale …

The Clyfford Still Museum will fill its largest galleries with some of the artist’s biggest, most ambitious works in a new exhibition called “Awful Bigness,” opening Feb. 17 at 1250 Bannock St. The exhibition, they say, “will celebrate the big feelings and ideas inspired by Still’s immersive artworks.” …

The Underground Music Showcase ( The UMS ) will return for its 23rd year from Jan. 28-30 at shops, bars and venues all along South Broadway. The rock fest features dozens of local and some national bands …

The Colorado Symphony’s Feb. 5 performance with the folk duo Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange) at Boettcher Concert Hall has been postponed and rescheduled for May 5 because of illness …

And finally …

Andrew Novick , Denver’s “Proprietor of Fun,” has dropped a new podcast called “ Dollops for Donuts ,” which revisits iconic underground Denver bands and venues from the 1980s to today. Episode 2 tells the little-known history of “primal” punk concerts by seminal bands like The Fluid, Blood Flower and Sons of T that were held from 1985-87 in the basement of the now oh-so-proper Littleton Town Hall Arts Center. (Who knew?!)