CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An Iron County woman was arrested after officials say she pointed a gun at a man, then at them, resulting in an officer-involved shooting. Shawna Owens, 37, was charged on two counts of assault against a peace officer, one count of aggravated assault, three counts of felony discharge of a firearm, among several other charges.

IRON COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO