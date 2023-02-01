Read full article on original website
Dwight Howard Takes A Shot At LeBron James And The Lakers Because They Didn't Let Him Shoot
It appears that Howard did believe in his shooting abilities, even if the team's orders were otherwise.
Magic Johnson Reacts to Kyrie Irving Trade Request From Nets
The Lakers hall-of-famer would like the point guard in Los Angeles.
Yardbarker
Lakers Are Hesitant About A Kyrie Irving Trade Because They Don't Want To Give Him A $200 Million Contract
Things were going a bit too well in Brooklyn after a tumultuous start to the season. Sure, they had tailed off a bit in recent weeks after Kevin Durant went down with an injury, but they were expected to be just fine once he returned. Then, the bombshell news dropped on Friday.
Ex-Kyrie Irving teammate has interesting comments amid Irving’s trade request
One former Kyrie Irving teammate wants to get the band back together. Appearing Friday on “SportsCenter,” new ESPN analyst Tristan Thompson revealed that he texted the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving about a possible Cleveland Cavaliers teammate reunion (a message Irving acknowledged). “He put a heart emoji [reaction], so I know he read it,” said Thompson... The post Ex-Kyrie Irving teammate has interesting comments amid Irving’s trade request appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about 1 thing in extension talks with Nets
We now have a better idea of why things went south (again) between Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. Word broke on Friday that the Nets All-Star guard Irving has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The news comes after Irving reportedly rejected an extension offer from the Nets.... The post Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about 1 thing in extension talks with Nets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Who's the One Team That'll 'Never' Trade With the Knicks?
The NBA trade deadline is a world of possibilities ... except one involving the New York Knicks, apparently.
Proposed blockbuster trade sends LaVine to Lakers for Westbrook, picks
The Chicago Bulls, who sit on the outside looking in as the No. 11 seed in the Eastern Conference, have been subject to trade rumors galore halfway through the season as they’ve failed to meet expectations in the second-year for this version of their core. Chicago seems to be...
LeBron James Sends Cryptic Tweet Amid Kyrie Irving Lakers Rumors
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sent out this cryptic message on Friday
Lakers News: Kyrie Irving Requests Trade From Brooklyn, Could LA Swing A Deal Before Deadline?
More importantly, should LA swing a deal?
Yardbarker
Cavs Notes: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Trade Talk
“That’s just who he is,” Mitchell told reporters. “We’ve seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years. “There’s no place for that in the game. This has been brewing for years with me and other guys in the league. You all see it. This isn’t new.”
LeBron James shares apparent reaction to Kyrie Irving trade request
LeBron James appears to have taken note of Kyrie Irving’s trade request on Friday, at least judging by his social media activity. James sent a cryptic tweet Friday that certainly appeared to be a reaction to Irving’s decision to ask the Brooklyn Nets to trade him. The tweet simply consisted of the “eyes” emoji and... The post LeBron James shares apparent reaction to Kyrie Irving trade request appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes settles Jordan vs. LeBron debate once and for all
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the precipice of all-time NFL greatness. He is the latest to weigh in on a debate that has raged in the NBA for several years: Who is basketball’s greatest of all time (GOAT)?. Battle lines were drawn in this conversation long...
Yardbarker
Bucks, Nets Eyeing Trade For Wizards’ Will Barton
This NBA offseason the Washington Wizards made a trade with the Denver Nuggets that many people thought would help balance out their roster. They traded Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith in exchange for Monte Morris and Will Barton. In search of help at the point guard position and ball-handlers, this...
LeBron Appears to Respond to Kyrie Trade Request in Tweet
A potential deal to reunite the two former Cavaliers teammates has been heavily rumored.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook's Brother Likes Tweets Against LeBron James And The Lakers
After Kyrie Irving shockingly requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, every team linked with the point guard resurfaced, especially the Los Angeles Lakers. They couldn't get a trade done in the 2022 offseason, but the desire to land Irving remained untouched. The new developments involving the Australian-born player have...
Yardbarker
Jason Kidd Drops Truth Bomb On LeBron James As He Closes In On All-Time Scoring Record
With a total of 38,387 points scored in the NBA, LeBron James stands on the verge of making NBA history. Currently, he is sitting just 63 points away from surpassing Kareem on the NBA's All-Time scoring list. It's a huge milestone for James and a major moment in sports history...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins
What Pieces Are the Devils Willing To Move In A Timo Meier Trade. Ryan Novozinsky of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com: Novozinsky writes that it is unclear what the San Jose Sharks want for Timo Meier in a trade. It is believed via San Jose Hockey Now that would be similar to what the Islanders gave up for Bo Horvat.
sneakernews.com
Jayson Tatum’s Jordan JT1 “Archer Ave” Inspired By His Hometown
A fresh wave of signature athletes signifies a new chapter in the annals basketball shoe. Nike just unveiled new colorways and details surrounding Ja Morant’s Nike Ja 1, but Jordan Brand’s got an ace up its sleeve as it prepares the debut of Jayson Tatum’s Jordan JT1.
Yardbarker
Greer ‘Couldn’t Say No’ To Fight During Big Bruins Night
It was close to a perfect end to the first half of the regular season for Boston Bruins fourth line forward AJ Greer. The winger scored the game-winning goal in the Boston Bruins 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Centre on Wednesday night for his fifth goal of the season. The five goals and nine points thus far this season are massive career highs for the 26-year-old Quebec native as it feels like he’s found his groove on a fourth line with Nick Foligno, and on Wednesday night it was Jakub Lauko bringing speed and energy to the table as well.
Yardbarker
NHL Source: ‘If Bruins Want Chychrun, They’re Moving A Roster D’
In his latest 32 Thoughts column for Sportsnet, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said he wouldn’t be surprised if the Boston Bruins have at least looked into acquiring Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun on the NHL trade market. “Boston is also believed to be in the left-defence market. Would not...
