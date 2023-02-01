ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Kyrie Irving teammate has interesting comments amid Irving’s trade request

One former Kyrie Irving teammate wants to get the band back together. Appearing Friday on “SportsCenter,” new ESPN analyst Tristan Thompson revealed that he texted the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving about a possible Cleveland Cavaliers teammate reunion (a message Irving acknowledged). “He put a heart emoji [reaction], so I know he read it,” said Thompson... The post Ex-Kyrie Irving teammate has interesting comments amid Irving’s trade request appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about 1 thing in extension talks with Nets

We now have a better idea of why things went south (again) between Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. Word broke on Friday that the Nets All-Star guard Irving has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The news comes after Irving reportedly rejected an extension offer from the Nets.... The post Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about 1 thing in extension talks with Nets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Yardbarker

Cavs Notes: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Trade Talk

“That’s just who he is,” Mitchell told reporters. “We’ve seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years. “There’s no place for that in the game. This has been brewing for years with me and other guys in the league. You all see it. This isn’t new.”
Larry Brown Sports

LeBron James shares apparent reaction to Kyrie Irving trade request

LeBron James appears to have taken note of Kyrie Irving’s trade request on Friday, at least judging by his social media activity. James sent a cryptic tweet Friday that certainly appeared to be a reaction to Irving’s decision to ask the Brooklyn Nets to trade him. The tweet simply consisted of the “eyes” emoji and... The post LeBron James shares apparent reaction to Kyrie Irving trade request appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

Bucks, Nets Eyeing Trade For Wizards’ Will Barton

This NBA offseason the Washington Wizards made a trade with the Denver Nuggets that many people thought would help balance out their roster. They traded Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith in exchange for Monte Morris and Will Barton. In search of help at the point guard position and ball-handlers, this...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins

What Pieces Are the Devils Willing To Move In A Timo Meier Trade. Ryan Novozinsky of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com: Novozinsky writes that it is unclear what the San Jose Sharks want for Timo Meier in a trade. It is believed via San Jose Hockey Now that would be similar to what the Islanders gave up for Bo Horvat.
NEWARK, NJ
sneakernews.com

Jayson Tatum’s Jordan JT1 “Archer Ave” Inspired By His Hometown

A fresh wave of signature athletes signifies a new chapter in the annals basketball shoe. Nike just unveiled new colorways and details surrounding Ja Morant’s Nike Ja 1, but Jordan Brand’s got an ace up its sleeve as it prepares the debut of Jayson Tatum’s Jordan JT1.
Yardbarker

Greer ‘Couldn’t Say No’ To Fight During Big Bruins Night

It was close to a perfect end to the first half of the regular season for Boston Bruins fourth line forward AJ Greer. The winger scored the game-winning goal in the Boston Bruins 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Centre on Wednesday night for his fifth goal of the season. The five goals and nine points thus far this season are massive career highs for the 26-year-old Quebec native as it feels like he’s found his groove on a fourth line with Nick Foligno, and on Wednesday night it was Jakub Lauko bringing speed and energy to the table as well.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NHL Source: ‘If Bruins Want Chychrun, They’re Moving A Roster D’

In his latest 32 Thoughts column for Sportsnet, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said he wouldn’t be surprised if the Boston Bruins have at least looked into acquiring Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun on the NHL trade market. “Boston is also believed to be in the left-defence market. Would not...
BOSTON, MA

