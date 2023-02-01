Read full article on original website
Related
Richland boys, Kamiakin girls come out on top on Mid-Columbia Conference championship weekend
RICHLAND, Wash, - The Mid-Columbia Conference athletic directors couldn’t have put together a better basketball schedule for the last weekend of the regular season Friday night. And Tri-City high school basketball fans knew it too, as they showed up to Art Dawald Gym at Richland High School — ...
Which Town Should Be the “Capital” of Tri-Cities?
Whenever outsiders talk about the Tri-Cities, rarely do I hear them say Kennewick, Pasco, or Richland. It's always "Tri-Cities," which is how it's supposed to be. The Tri-Cities operates like one super metro of smaller cities and towns. The sum of the parts makes it a community, and it acts like one. But what if there was one governing body for the entire Tri-Cities? I'm not talking about the state or national capitals, those are already in place. But what if Tri-Cities had to pick one of its cities to represent itself as a metro? There's no way this could stir up any controversy.
Are Ear-Splitting Booming Space Rockets in the Tri-Cities Future?
You may not realize it but loud ear-splitting space rockets may be in Tri-Cities Washington residents' near future. The Port of Pasco has been awarded a large grant from the Washington Department of Commerce to be used for hydrogen-powered aircraft, private space exploration, and vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. The Port of Pasco, also known as the Tri-Cities Airport, located in Pasco is run by Airport Director Buck Taft. He recently said in an interview that they are still in the early planning stages saying "this is step one, this is a master plan. We’re on the paper stages."
FOX 11 and 41
Power outage affects more than 500 north of West Richland
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — More than 500 homes are experiencing a power outage in the Horn Rapids area, according to a Facebook post by Benton REA. The utility company says that crews have been dispatched are working to restore power soon. This is a developing story, which means information...
A beloved Pasco police captain is being remembered for his decades of caring
The former farmer joined the Pasco Police Department in 1970.
14 failed food safety inspections at Tri-Cities area restaurants, other businesses
22 perfect scores were awarded, including to a Thai restaurant, a bakery and a winery.
FOX 11 and 41
Historical Society recognizes first Black graduate from Pasco High
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Throughout Black History Month, the Franklin County Historical Society and Museum is recognizing the history of Black Americans in the county on its social media accounts. One of the individuals it has mentioned thus far is Gladys Sutton Coleman, the first black student to graduate from Pasco High School.
Channel 6000
Colder temperatures are expected in the Pacific Northwest over the next 90 days
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Winter-like conditions are still expected over the Pacific Northwest because it’s still winter! Yes, some signs of spring are starting to be found across parts of western Oregon and Washington. That’s normal as the number of days before the spring equinox drops to 46.
New Kennewick Cake Shop is Open & Ready to Amaze You
In case you haven't heard, there's a new cake shop open Tri-Cities. I fully enjoy every second where I am decorating cakes, so I invite you to try our cakes and be part of this journey. ~ Pilar Hernandez (Angelica) Delicakes by Angelica recently opened its doors to customers in...
FOX 11 and 41
Cerna Sr.’s leave adds new wrinkle to Cerna family investigation
TOPPENISH, Wash. -John Cerna Senior’s non-disciplinary leave, as announced by the Toppenish School District, is the latest wrinkle added to the Cerna family’s investigation, dating back to September of 2019. The Washington State Auditor’s Office began an audit on the school district on September 1, 2019, and ran...
Flaming truck fire lights up the night sky near Pasco
The semi burst into flames near a fire station.
Quick Thinking Employees Keep Kennewick McDonald’s Fire From Spreading
(Kennewick, WA) -- A fire on a fryer inside the kitchen of a McDonald's restaurant located off Kennewick Ave and Highway 395 Friday morning could have turned much worse. That's because Kennewick Fire Department says a group of quick thinking employees at the restaurant were able to snuff the fire before it got out of hand. Fire crews say by the time they arrived, all that was need to be done was to do clean-up operations. The Kennewick Fire Chief says the quick work by the employees probably meant the restaurant could stay open. If the fire had escalated, the restaurant would have most likely have had to have shut down while repairs were made. No injuries were reported.
KIMA TV
New acting Toppenish Superintendent speaks out on Cerna's administrative leave
TOPPENISH, Wash. -- Toppenish Superintendent John Cerna was placed on administrative leave during a school board meeting Wednesday night. The new acting Superintendent, Shawn Myers, addressed his new role in a letter to the Toppenish School District community. He notes in his letter that the decision to place Cerna on...
UPDATE | Video shows Richland suspect hit 2 police cars in dramatic escape
Richland police have released video showing Reep smash into two police cars to make an escape.
5 school employees save a Tri-City student’s life after his heart stopped
“(The student) is going to come back to us, and the only reason is because of this crew.”
Case of 2 Moses Lake men killed by homemade explosives hours apart remains unsolved
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two people were killed by explosions 10 hours apart in Grant County 14 years ago. One man, William Arleigh Walker, 69, was found dead from severe trauma to his neck and chest in his shop outside Moses Lake, Undersheriff John Turley said. The next day,...
elkhornmediagroup.com
WW pursuit ends in arrest
WALLA WALLA – A pursuit through Walla Walla ended with a vehicle hanging partially over the edge of the Mill Creek Channel and the driver being arrested Tuesday night. At 6:50 p.m., Walla Walla police officers were in the area of Evergreen and Roosevelt streets when they spotted a vehicle that had eluded law enforcement on multiple occasions. When the officers turned around in an attempt to get the license plate and identify the driver, the driver took off at a high rate of speed.
KEPR
New cake shop opens its doors in Kennewick this week
Kennewick Wash. — A new cake shop is open for business in Kennewick this week. Owners of Delicakes tell us they are no strangers to the Tri-Cities community, with eight years of experience in baking, assembling, and decorating specialty cakes. The staff tells us like most small businesses, they...
Why the Most Expensive Tri-Cities Home for Sale is Really a Steal!
Want to explore the most expensive house for sale in Tri-Cities Washington right now? You may not know it, but the list price of over 2 million is actually a great deal!. The Most Expensive Home for Sale in Tri-Cities Washington. A list price of $2.24 million for this beautiful...
Comments / 0