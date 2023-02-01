ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

98.3 The KEY

Which Town Should Be the “Capital” of Tri-Cities?

Whenever outsiders talk about the Tri-Cities, rarely do I hear them say Kennewick, Pasco, or Richland. It's always "Tri-Cities," which is how it's supposed to be. The Tri-Cities operates like one super metro of smaller cities and towns. The sum of the parts makes it a community, and it acts like one. But what if there was one governing body for the entire Tri-Cities? I'm not talking about the state or national capitals, those are already in place. But what if Tri-Cities had to pick one of its cities to represent itself as a metro? There's no way this could stir up any controversy.
KENNEWICK, WA
102.7 KORD

Are Ear-Splitting Booming Space Rockets in the Tri-Cities Future?

You may not realize it but loud ear-splitting space rockets may be in Tri-Cities Washington residents' near future. The Port of Pasco has been awarded a large grant from the Washington Department of Commerce to be used for hydrogen-powered aircraft, private space exploration, and vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. The Port of Pasco, also known as the Tri-Cities Airport, located in Pasco is run by Airport Director Buck Taft. He recently said in an interview that they are still in the early planning stages saying "this is step one, this is a master plan. We’re on the paper stages."
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Power outage affects more than 500 north of West Richland

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — More than 500 homes are experiencing a power outage in the Horn Rapids area, according to a Facebook post by Benton REA. The utility company says that crews have been dispatched are working to restore power soon. This is a developing story, which means information...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Historical Society recognizes first Black graduate from Pasco High

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Throughout Black History Month, the Franklin County Historical Society and Museum is recognizing the history of Black Americans in the county on its social media accounts. One of the individuals it has mentioned thus far is Gladys Sutton Coleman, the first black student to graduate from Pasco High School.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

New Kennewick Cake Shop is Open & Ready to Amaze You

In case you haven't heard, there's a new cake shop open Tri-Cities. I fully enjoy every second where I am decorating cakes, so I invite you to try our cakes and be part of this journey. ~ Pilar Hernandez (Angelica) Delicakes by Angelica recently opened its doors to customers in...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Cerna Sr.’s leave adds new wrinkle to Cerna family investigation

TOPPENISH, Wash. -John Cerna Senior’s non-disciplinary leave, as announced by the Toppenish School District, is the latest wrinkle added to the Cerna family’s investigation, dating back to September of 2019. The Washington State Auditor’s Office began an audit on the school district on September 1, 2019, and ran...
TOPPENISH, WA
98.3 The KEY

Quick Thinking Employees Keep Kennewick McDonald’s Fire From Spreading

(Kennewick, WA) -- A fire on a fryer inside the kitchen of a McDonald's restaurant located off Kennewick Ave and Highway 395 Friday morning could have turned much worse. That's because Kennewick Fire Department says a group of quick thinking employees at the restaurant were able to snuff the fire before it got out of hand. Fire crews say by the time they arrived, all that was need to be done was to do clean-up operations. The Kennewick Fire Chief says the quick work by the employees probably meant the restaurant could stay open. If the fire had escalated, the restaurant would have most likely have had to have shut down while repairs were made. No injuries were reported.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

WW pursuit ends in arrest

WALLA WALLA – A pursuit through Walla Walla ended with a vehicle hanging partially over the edge of the Mill Creek Channel and the driver being arrested Tuesday night. At 6:50 p.m., Walla Walla police officers were in the area of Evergreen and Roosevelt streets when they spotted a vehicle that had eluded law enforcement on multiple occasions. When the officers turned around in an attempt to get the license plate and identify the driver, the driver took off at a high rate of speed.
WALLA WALLA, WA
KEPR

New cake shop opens its doors in Kennewick this week

Kennewick Wash. — A new cake shop is open for business in Kennewick this week. Owners of Delicakes tell us they are no strangers to the Tri-Cities community, with eight years of experience in baking, assembling, and decorating specialty cakes. The staff tells us like most small businesses, they...
KENNEWICK, WA

