I Made The Pioneer Woman’s Pizza Pockets and They’re a Family-Approved Snack
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Want to surprise your family with a freezer full of homemade Hot...
Recipe Exchange: Atlanta Bread Company's Creamy Tomato Soup, possibly
This was a typed recipe, so we’re not sure if it’s a copycat or the real deal from the Atlanta Bread Company — but we know a good recipe when we see one.
Epicurious
Spaghetti alla Carbonara With Zucchini
Serves 4–6 8 ounces small zucchini. 4 ounces pancetta, cut into strips 1 inch long and ⅛ inch thick. Fill a pot for the pasta with at least 4 quarts water and place it over high heat. Step 2. Rinse the zucchini (soaking them in cold water will...
How to Make Miss Trunchbull’s Chocolate Cake from ‘Matilda’
Matilda is one of those beloved family films that’s somehow equally traumatizing and heart-warming at the same time (ditto goes for the OG Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory). Despite the childhood trauma the film caused for some, it also became the reference point for many when it comes...
How to Make 5-Ingredient Peanut Butter Mousse
Every once in a while, you need a decadent dessert that you can whip up quickly—without having to turn on the oven. Something that will please everyone’s palate, is individually portioned for easy serving and can even be prepared and frozen ahead of time. That treat is peanut butter mousse!
Allrecipes.com
The Best Costco Deals Under $10 This Month
Whether we like it or not, food prices are steadily rising (especially eggs!) and if you're like us, you might be looking for more creative ways to stretch your grocery budget. Now more than ever, we love taking advantage of Costco's big-box savings, especially the monthly sales. This month, Costco...
delishably.com
Citrusy and Crispy Chinese Orange Chicken Recipe
Orange chicken is a popular Chinese-American dish known for its sweet and tangy orange flavor. This was one of my wife's favorites. This recipe is easy to make. You can adjust the level of spiciness and sweetness to your liking by adding more or less of the spices and sweeteners. Serve it over steamed rice, and garnish with green onions and sesame seeds.
msn.com
Creamy Southwestern Pasta Salad Recipe
This high protein pasta salad recipe is packed with blacked chicken, black beans, colorful veggies, and a creamy southwestern dressing made of Greek yogurt and spices. Pasta salads are a go-to meal prep for me for busy weeks. I love this lemon chicken pasta salad as well as this California cobb pasta salad. They are great for enjoying a quick lunch or dinner because it’s packed with protein and veggies as well as a ton of flavor.
LILLY’S ITALIAN FUDGE TOTÓS
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Ingredients. 1/4 cup hot water. 2 tablespoons instant espresso powder. 1 cup...
Baked Shells And Cheese With Italian Breadcrumbs, A Dinner Classic
This tasty Shells and Cheese recipe is topped with golden brown, Italian breadcrumbs, delicious garlic flavor and herb seasonings, smothered in a thick coating of mozzarella and parmesan cheese.
This Impossibly Simple Lamb Chop Recipe Stars a Beer Marinade
Miami is home to a plethora of Nikkei restaurants, blending the best of Peruvian and Japanese flavors and techniques. And for chef Fernando Salazar of prime steakhouse Platea, their preponderance in the Magic City is far from surprising. “Miami is a mecca and melting pot of influence from all over...
Crockpot Beef Stroganoff
For me, Beef Stroganoff is one of my wintertime favorite meals that is true comfort food! Before I got into crockpot and Instant Pot cooking, I used to make it in a large frying pan. Now, I do everything for this delicious dinner in my Instant Pot on the slow cooker setting.
Homemade Beef Broth
Beef broth is one of the key ingredients in beef stews, pot roasts, and a variety of comforting beef dishes. Although there are many good-quality beef broths available to buy at the store, there is nothing quite like making your own and adapting the flavors and seasonings to your own taste or what you’ll be using it for. It is also delicious and comforting to drink a hot cup of bone broth during the colder winter months — especially if you’re feeling under the weather.
techaiapp.com
Ground Chicken Bowls (Made w/ Gochujang)
These ground chicken bowls are made with spicy ground chicken, a crisp coleslaw, and white rice. They are the perfect meal for meal-prep and a high protein dinner. Love ground chicken recipes? Try this ground chicken bolognese or ground chicken burgers. Spicy Ground Chicken Bowls. Who doesn’t love an easy...
SFGate
A multi-layered spice paste recipe unlocks the cuisine of Bali
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. We arrived at Dapur Bali Mula in the village of Desa Les along the rugged northern coast of Bali just in time to prepare lunch. We were there to cook with chef and village priest Jero Mangku Dalem Suci Gede Yudiawan.
The Daily South
Does A Bay Leaf Really Make a Difference?
You don’t forget the first time you find a bay leaf in your soup. You either dredge up a big leaf, confused as to how foliage made its way into the pot, or you have the misfortune of biting into a piece of the leaf left behind, enveloping your mouth in a strong, medicinal flavor.
Shrimp enchiladas with cheesy pepper sauce, a delicious twist on a classic Mexican dish
An enchilada is a simple Mexican dish that consists of a filled tortilla and covered with a savory sauce. They can be filled with beef, chicken, cheese or shrimp.You name it, they are all good. But these shrimp enchiladas are a Cajun twist on that Mexican dish, covered in an ooey gooey, delicious pepper sauce that is so full of flavor, your taste buds will thank you!
Serve Up Smiles During the Super Bowl with These Tableware Deals
Throw a Super Bowl bash your pals will talk about for years to come without breaking the bank. Our Sales Editor put together a list of all the best serving and tableware deals you need to shop. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive...
How to Clean a Refrigerator in 6 Easy Steps
Organizing the fridge with clear bins and space-saving helpers is fun. But the fridge should be clean before you break out the drink organizers, food storage containers and other TikTok-famous gear. Wondering how to clean a refrigerator the right way? There’s more to it than simply getting rid of the...
