ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAND TV

R3 youth programs working to combat violence in central Illinois

The National Youth Advocate Program is using more than $250,000 from a state grant to launch initiatives focused on violence prevention. As a mom of teens, Brandi Brown is worried about her kids staying safe. "So much with the social media and so much online that's unseen- that you have...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

New changes coming to the Decatur Public Library

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - When you think of the library, books are probably what comes to mind. But the Decatur Public Library wants to make it known that they offer more than just paper and print. "We have magazines and journals, but we also have things online, so you don't...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Weekly Recap January 30-Feburary 3

(WAND) — Catch up with some of the biggest stories from this week and others you might have missed. To better serve the growing city, the Springfield Fire Department will be getting a new fire house and replacing two others. Chief Blough said the main priority is reducing wait times and ensuring the safety of Springfield residents. Springfield's not the only city with fire house renovation. Urbana sought public feedback last month on the design of its new fire houses.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Bungee exercise classes now offered in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Here’s one way to incorporate some fun into your fitness routine: bungee jumping!. Springfield's newest exercise studio is offering bungee workout classes. Bungee xDené Fitness opened on Jan. 14 and is now offering high impact yet low intensity workouts set to pop music. Participants...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Decatur man accused of stabbing, injuring his mother

RURAL DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Macon County Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing Thursday afternoon. According to authorities at approximately 1:10 p.m. Macon County Deputies responded to an address on Lehman Drive in rural Decatur for the report of a female that had been stabbed. Upon arrival...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Riverton man gets federal prison time for fraudulently preparing taxes

RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Riverton man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for fraudulently preparing taxes. Jason Hines, 50, was sentenced Wednesday for fraudulently preparing 34 federal tax returns for 20 clients resulting in a state and federal tax loss of $194,910. He was also ordered...
RIVERTON, IL
WAND TV

Police: 38-year-old left with life-threatening injuries after they were shot

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police said a person has life-threatening injuries after the they were shot. According to police, on Thursday at 11:29 p.m. officers responded to 1325 N. 22nd Street, 22nd Discount Liquor, in reference to a 38-year-old who had been shot. Police said the 38-year-old was transported...
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy