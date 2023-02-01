ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Multi-sport standout of Wakefield high school makes college commitment

Senior Hunter Schultz of Wakefield high school has committed to Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska to continue his Football and Basketball careers. He made his commitment official on National Signing Day Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. In his senior season, he has helped the Trojans to a 16-2 record on the...
WAKEFIELD, NE
thewayneherald.com

FCCLA students take part in district competition

Members of the Wayne FCCLA chapter took part in the District 7 FCCLA STAR (Students Taking Action for Recognition) Competition held at Wayne State College on Jan. 25. Seven schools from this district gathered for competition. According to Advisor Alina Surber, "these students put in a lot of time and...
WAYNE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Morning structure fire in Norfolk, cause determined to be electrical

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Firefighters battled flames and frigid temperatures in northeast Nebraska early Friday. The Norfolk Fire Division was called to a house near Koenigstein Ave. and 13th St. for an upstairs fire. Norfolk Fire Capt. Landon Grothe said a call was put in around 8:30 a.m. after a resident...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

19-year-old from Schuyler killed in Highway 15 crash near Clarkson

CLARKSON, Neb. -- A 19-year-old from Schuyler was killed in a northeast Nebraska crash Thursday afternoon. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened just before 3:00 p.m. on Highway 15 northeast of Clarkson. Sheriff Mike Unger said the crash occurred near the Stanton/Colfax County line. In a...
CLARKSON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Johnny Carson Foundation offers assistance for transit services in Norfolk

NORFOLK – The efforts to resume public transportation services in Norfolk have potentially received a significant boost. The Johnny Carson Foundation has agreed to provide a $500,000 matching grant to North Fork Area Transit as a way to help eliminate the agency’s existing debt and provide funds for sustainability. The Carson Foundation funds will be made available if $500,000 can be generated through local fundraising efforts from January 31, 2023 and by February 28, 2023.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

24-year-old Omahan pleads no contest to three felonies related to crash that killed Beemer woman

WEST POINT, Neb. – A 24-year-old Omaha man facing multiple charges related to the death of a northeast Nebraska woman has reached a plea agreement. At a pre-trial conference in Cuming County District Court on Thursday, Jacob Kenney and his attorney Stu Dornan stated that Kenney would plead no contest to motor vehicle homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and theft of over $5,000. All three charges are felonies.
OMAHA, NE
thewayneherald.com

Mathias Mulumba to address work in Uganda

The Eta Pi chapter of Delta Sigma Pi, a co-ed professional business organization that focuses on the professional development of members at Wayne State College, invites the public to “Tragedy to Triumph: Saving Uganda Orphans and Building Dreams”, a free talk by Mathias Mulumba at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Gardner Hall auditorium on the WSC campus.
WAYNE, NE

