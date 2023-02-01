ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, AL

wvtm13.com

Greenetrack employees tell customers venue is permanently closed

EUTAW, Ala. — Greenetrack employees were telling customers Wednesday that the long-time gambling venue was permanently closed. The former greyhound racing track has faced legal hurdles over its electronic bingo games for years. Last summer, the Alabama Supreme Court ordered the facility to pay $76 million in back taxes...
GREENE COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.

Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

90’s Skate Night In Tuscaloosa On Feb 1st

Grab your 90's outfits and head over to Super Skate for a 90s skate party. Get your bucket hats, overalls, and windbreakers, and meet Five Horizons at Super Skate on February 1st. The skate party starts at 7p and is free for everyone until 9p. The event features a prize...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Greg McElroy describes how a Tommy Rees-led offense would look at Alabama

Greg McElroy has seen a Tommy Rees-type offense before at Alabama, and the former Crimson Tide quarterback offered a glimpse into how it might work out. Rees, the Notre Dame offensive coordinator, reportedly traveled to Tuscaloosa on Thursday to speak with Nick Saban about the OC vacancy, and is believed to be a strong candidate. McElroy explained during a segment on Friday on WJOX out of Birmingham, Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wtvy.com

Coach Nate Oats extends Alabama contract through 2029

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - The University of Alabama Director of Athletics, Greg Byrne, announced that head men’s basketball coach Nate Oats and the University have agreed to a raise and contract extension, which was approved Friday by The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees Compensation Committee. The new...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

