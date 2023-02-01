Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa investigator discusses cold case, new technology leads to serial rapist suspect
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Tuscaloosa Sheriff's Department Investigators discussed a sexual assault cold case solved using new technology. The case identified a serial rapist suspect who was active nationwide with multiple victims. Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit announced that new genetic genealogy research using DNA...
wvtm13.com
Greenetrack employees tell customers venue is permanently closed
EUTAW, Ala. — Greenetrack employees were telling customers Wednesday that the long-time gambling venue was permanently closed. The former greyhound racing track has faced legal hurdles over its electronic bingo games for years. Last summer, the Alabama Supreme Court ordered the facility to pay $76 million in back taxes...
Alabama county official questions if a ‘queer transgender man’ has a ‘wee-wee’
An Alabama county commissioner was temporarily booted from a social media site after he made a post questioning whether a “queer transgender man” is straight or has a “wee-wee.”. “So, is a Queer Transgender man straight or what, does it have a wee-wee or not?” Hale County...
Former Bama Hoopster Darius Miles To Remain Jailed After Judge Continues Hearing
Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles will remain in the Tuscaloosa County Jail for at least a few more weeks after a local judge rescheduled a hearing on whether or not he would be allowed bond. Miles and a second man, Michael Davis, have been jailed since January 15th, when...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
90’s Skate Night In Tuscaloosa On Feb 1st
Grab your 90's outfits and head over to Super Skate for a 90s skate party. Get your bucket hats, overalls, and windbreakers, and meet Five Horizons at Super Skate on February 1st. The skate party starts at 7p and is free for everyone until 9p. The event features a prize...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy describes how a Tommy Rees-led offense would look at Alabama
Greg McElroy has seen a Tommy Rees-type offense before at Alabama, and the former Crimson Tide quarterback offered a glimpse into how it might work out. Rees, the Notre Dame offensive coordinator, reportedly traveled to Tuscaloosa on Thursday to speak with Nick Saban about the OC vacancy, and is believed to be a strong candidate. McElroy explained during a segment on Friday on WJOX out of Birmingham, Alabama.
wtvy.com
Coach Nate Oats extends Alabama contract through 2029
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - The University of Alabama Director of Athletics, Greg Byrne, announced that head men’s basketball coach Nate Oats and the University have agreed to a raise and contract extension, which was approved Friday by The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees Compensation Committee. The new...
