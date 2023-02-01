Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Senate votes to strip member of voting rights
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
Click2Houston.com
Ted Cruz, who’s running for a third term, again files bill to limit U.S. senators to two terms
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz reintroduced a bill last week to limit senators from serving more than two six-year terms, even as he stands by plans to run for his third. The bill is a constitutional amendment that would prevent U.S. senators from serving more than 12 years. It would also prevent those in the U.S. House from serving more than three two-year terms. Terms served by members prior to the bill’s enactment would not count toward the proposed term limitations, which means that if the bill were to be passed by this Congress, Cruz would not be term limited until 2036.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Senate committee advances bill to ban sales of 'assault firearms'
(The Center Square) – A Virginia Senate committee voted along party lines Monday to advance a bill banning sales of new assault firearms manufactured after July of this year, a measure supporters say would increase gun safety in the commonwealth. Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance a measure that would create a Class 1 misdemeanor for any person who “imports, sells, manufactures, purchases, possesses, transports or transfers” an assault firearm. The bill specifies that an “assault firearm" does not include antique firearms,...
Metro News
Senate passes bill that would make vehicle inspections every 2 years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Annual vehicle inspections could change to ever two years under a bill the Senate sent to the House on Friday. SB 254 changes the annual inspection to biannual and raises the sticker price from $3 to $6 to reflect that. The total price, including the sticker,...
Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate
CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
No kidding: Wyoming Senate wants to send millions to Texas
I’m sure Texas and Arizona could use $5.25 million that a Wyoming state senator wants to send them to help pay for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Opinion — What a noble gesture by Sen. Larry Hicks (R-Baggs), to come to the rescue of two states that are really struggling to make ends meet!
Senate Democrats kill Youngkin-backed bill on school awards
Virginia Senate Democrats have voted down a priority measure for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin that would have required student and parental notification about certain scholastic awards.
Markwayne Mullin lands spot on Armed Services Committee
Freshman Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin landed spots Wednesday on the Armed Services and Environmental and Public Works committees, two panels that had been led by his predecessor, Jim Inhofe. Mullin also will serve on the Indian Affairs Committee. “Being selected to represent our state on the Armed Services Committee is...
Bipartisan bill increasing SNAP benefits lands on Governor Murphy’s desk
New Jersey lawmakers moved to raise the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits months before the federal government is preparing to take away a pandemic-related monthly SNAP benefit bonus The post Bipartisan bill increasing SNAP benefits lands on Governor Murphy’s desk appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Resolution on new House and Senate districts is sailing through the Legislature
This story is excerpted from Capitolized, a twice-weekly newsletter that keeps an eye on the representatives you voted for (or against) with expert reporting, analysis and insight from the editors and reporters of Montana Free Press. Want to see Capitolized in your inbox every Tuesday and Friday? Sign up here.
Rep. Karen Kwan elected to replace Sen. Mayne in Utah Senate
As a new legislative session has begun, Rep. Karen Kwan has moved to another chamber.
CROWN Act and Juneteenth bill pass Minnesota Senate
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Senate passed the CROWN Act with a 45-19 vote on Thursday, along with a bill that would recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday. The CROWN Act, also known as H.F. 37, prohibits discrimination based on natural hair in the workplace and in schools. The act would update the Minnesota Human Rights Act to include hair discrimination as racial discrimination.
Education Savings Account Bill Introduced in Idaho Senate Committee
Idaho’s Senate Education Committee introduced a bill modeled after Arizona’s universal education savings account program on Tuesday, with a stated price tag of $20 million in state funds, according to previous statements from legislators. Sen. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, is a member of the education committee and the bill’s sponsor. The legislation, titled “Freedom in Education […]
After confusion, Virginia senators advance bill for year-round daylight saving time
A state Senate committee advanced a proposal to move Virginia to year-round daylight saving time after senators revealed their confusion about the difference between it and standard time.
iheart.com
Senator Whitehouse Takes Control Of Vital Senate Committee
Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse is the new chairman of the Senate Budget Committee. He says the committee will examine a range of issues that have enormous consequences for the economy and American families. “I very much look forward to taking the helm,” said Whitehouse. “Together with the members of...
Senate Bill 2299 is passed and heads to the State House
Catalytic converters are anti-pollution devices that contain rare earth metals, which is what makes them so valuable to thieves.
These House lawmakers broke from their parties on pandemic-related measures
A handful of House lawmakers broke from their parties in votes on two pandemic-related measures Wednesday, with some Democrats supporting both measures and a contingent of Republicans opposing one of them. The first bill, dubbed the Stopping Home Office Work’s Unproductive Problems Act, passed in a 221-206 vote. The measure would mandate executive agencies to stop…
Florida’s Senators, Congressional Reps Offer Bill to Have USDA Help More After Hurricanes Ian, Nicole
This week, members of the Florida delegation introduced a bill “to ensure the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) can provide needed relief to agriculture producers devastated by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.”. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin, R-Fla., brought out the “Block Grant Assistance Act,”...
‘Blood on their hands’: Tyre Nichols’ mother warns lawmakers against blocking George Floyd bill
The emotional funeral of Tyre Nichols in Memphis saw a re-energised call for the passage of the George Floyd Policing Act. Veteran civil rights campaigner Al Sharpton led the calls for the legislation during his eulogy at the service. He said: "Some of us are going to fight until we make this legislation happen."I don't know when, I don't know how, but we won't stop until we hold you accountable and change this system."Among the prominent measures the bill calls for is a ban on chokeholds and police being able to enter property unannounced. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘How dare you’: Al Sharpton calls Tyre Nichols attackers ‘punks’ at funeral‘We mourn with you’: Kamala Harris gives passionate speech at Tyre Nichols’s funeralFlames engulf West Midlands hillside as wildfire rages
