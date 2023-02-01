Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Great Ajax (AJX)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.39MM shares of Great Ajax Corp (AJX). This represents 6.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 8, 2022 they reported 1.05MM shares and 4.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 32.86% and an increase in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.93MM shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB). This represents 8.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 0.68MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) with Overweight Recommendation
On February 3, 2023, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Agios Pharmaceuticals with a Overweight recommendation. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Agios Pharmaceuticals is $36.92. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.26% from its latest reported closing price of $30.20.
NASDAQ
Sidoti & Co. Upgrades McGrath Rent (MGRC)
On February 2, 2023, Sidoti & Co. upgraded their outlook for McGrath Rent from Neutral to Buy. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for McGrath Rent is $108.63. The forecasts range from a low of $107.06 to a high of $112.35. The average price target represents an increase of 4.19% from its latest reported closing price of $104.26.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings (ASH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.53MM shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 4.63MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) Declares $0.01 Dividend
Core Laboratories N.V. said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Littelfuse (LFUS) Declares $0.60 Dividend
Littelfuse said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 22, 2023 will receive the payment on March 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share. At the current share price...
NASDAQ
HSBC Initiates Coverage of Globant (GLOB) with Buy Recommendation
On February 2, 2023, HSBC initiated coverage of Globant with a Buy recommendation. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Globant is $243.47. The forecasts range from a low of $206.04 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 43.32% from its latest reported closing price of $169.88.
NASDAQ
State Street Increases Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.95MM shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX). This represents 7.31% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.71MM shares and 5.48% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Morgan Stanley Upgrades Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)
On February 3, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Esperion Therapeutics from Underweight to Equal-Weight. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Esperion Therapeutics is $11.83. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 100.54% from its latest reported closing price of $5.90.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Ennis (EBF)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.05MM shares of Ennis, Inc. (EBF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 2.11MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.99% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Declares $0.35 Dividend
Southside Bancshares said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023 will receive the payment on March 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Declares $0.39 Dividend
Janus Henderson Group said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share ($1.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.39 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA) Declares $0.30 Dividend
Sabra Healthcare REIT said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Parnassus Investments Cuts Stake in Levi Strauss & (LEVI)
Fintel reports that Parnassus Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.47MM shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI). This represents 3.583% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 16, 2022 they reported 5.44MM shares and 5.54% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
Universal (UVV) Declares $0.79 Dividend
Universal said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share ($3.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.79 per share. At the current share price...
NASDAQ
Avery Dennison (AVY) Declares $0.75 Dividend
Avery Dennison said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
United States Steel (X) Declares $0.05 Dividend
United States Steel said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
HC Wainwright & Co. Downgrades Vyant Bio (VYNT)
On February 3, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded their outlook for Vyant Bio from Buy to Neutral. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vyant Bio is $9.18. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 1,006.02% from its latest reported closing price of $0.83.
NASDAQ
Camden Property Trust (CPT) Declares $1.00 Dividend
Camden Property Trust said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share ($4.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 30, 2023 will receive the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.94 per share. At the current...
