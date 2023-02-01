Read full article on original website
Related
wzmq19.com
Republicans Push to Keep Nine Supreme Court Justices Instead of Expanding the Court
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Should our highest court add more justices? That’s something House republicans are pushing back against. They’re endorsing legislation to keep the number of Supreme Court justices at the number of what it currently is. “We need to keep the nine,” said Rep. Dusty Johnson...
Kavanaugh praises new Supreme Court Justice Jackson: 'Thoroughly prepared'
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh praised his new colleague Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson as someone who is "thoroughly prepared" and has "hit the ground running."
MSNBC
Supreme Court continues its radical march in 2023. These are the cases to watch.
The Supreme Court’s Republican-appointed majority is poised to continue its rightward march in 2023, with momentous decisions expected on voting rights and other issues affecting our daily lives and democracy. The court was late to issuing opinions this term, which began in October, a possible sign of intense internal...
Montana lawmakers may move court administration away from Supreme Court
The Montana Senate Judiciary Committee heard a bill, Senate Bill 230, that would appear to make a minor organizational tweak that opponents said will have a huge effect on how the state’s courts would run. Sen. John Fuller, R-Kalispell, is proposing to move the administrator of the courts, currently supervised by the chief justice and […] The post Montana lawmakers may move court administration away from Supreme Court appeared first on Daily Montanan.
coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court faults defendant for not objecting to sleeping juror
If a criminal defendant had a problem with the juror who repeatedly fell asleep during his trial, he should have objected to it, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled on Monday. The justices reached that conclusion even after acknowledging all parties at Elliott J. Forgette's burglary trial were aware of the sleeping juror and Forgette's defense attorney had specifically asked the trial judge to "rouse" the man.
Supreme Court Report Sparks Suspicions About Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito
SCOTUS' failure to identify who leaked the Dobbs draft has raised eyebrows among those who believe one of the court's conservative justices was behind it.
Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny
In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Supreme Court closing in on suspect who leaked Roe v Wade-ending opinion
Investigators are reportedly closing in on identifying who leaked a draft ruling that ultimately became the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v Wade and end the constitutional right to an abortion. Supreme Court marshals have narrowed their search down to a small number of suspects, including law clerks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, a former Army colonel, is leading the investigation into the leak.The search has involved interviews with those serving as the Supreme Court’s law clerks, a highly coveted position that usually goes to graduates...
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican bid to defend Trump immigration rule
WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed an effort by a group of Republican state officials to revive former President Donald Trump's hardline policy that barred certain immigrants deemed likely to require government benefits from gaining lawful permanent residency.
hstoday.us
Four Oath Keepers Found Guilty of Seditious Conspiracy Related to U.S. Capitol Breach
Four members of the Oath Keepers were found guilty today by a jury in the District of Columbia of seditious conspiracy and other charges for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
The Supreme Court is weighing a theory that could upend elections. Here's how
How federal elections are run across the U.S. could be upended if the Supreme Court adopts even a limited version of a once-fringe idea known as the "independent state legislature theory."
No more ‘fairness and diversity’ classes for Florida judges, Supreme Court decides
Six state Supreme Court justices approved the change. Dissenting Justice Jorge Labarga wrote that it “paves the way for a complete dismantling of all fairness and diversity initiatives in the State Courts System.”
msn.com
A new Supreme Court case could turn every workplace into a religious battleground
The Supreme Court announced on Friday that it will hear Groff v. DeJoy, a case that could give religious conservatives an unprecedented new ability to dictate how their workplaces operate, and which workplace rules they will refuse to follow. Yet Groff is also likely to overrule a previous Supreme Court...
WIBW
Kansas Supreme Court justices point to ‘chilling’ impact of law on voter registration activity
TOPEKA, Kansas (Kansas Reflector) — Kansas Supreme Court justices raised concerns Wednesday about the “chilling” effect a 2021 law could have on League of Women Voters volunteers and others who participate in voter registration drives. Part of the legislation makes it a crime to engage in conduct...
coloradopolitics.com
Judge wrong to terminate mom's parental rights without her or her lawyer present, appeals court says
The state's Court of Appeals on Thursday reversed an Adams County judge who terminated a mother's parental rights at a hearing in which neither she nor her attorney was present. A woman identified as J.L.S. gave birth to a child and within a week, Adams County initiated child welfare proceedings....
Federal Appeals Court Upholds Washington State Ban On Conversion Therapy, Tees Up Circuit Split That May Reach SCOTUS
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has declined to reconsider its decision to uphold the dismissal of a case over the practice known as “conversion therapy,” teeing up a circuit split that may ultimately land the case before the U.S. Supreme Court. Licensed marriage and...
The latest from the Wisconsin Supreme Court election
Welcome to the Thursday, February 2, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Wisconsin Supreme Court primary is less than three weeks away. An update on the partisan composition of state legislature seats around the country. Listen to our interview with Richard Wininger...
Protasiewicz leads in money race for Wisconsin Supreme Court
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz raised more money over the last six months of 2022 than her three rivals combined in the pivotal race that will determine majority control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Protasiewicz along with Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell are...
Did Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz identify as a ‘progressive’ on certain issues?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. In response to a question about being called progressive, Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz replied:
Comments / 0