Gillette, February 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Cheyenne South High School basketball team will have a game with Thunder Basin High School on February 04, 2023, 22:30:00.
Judges needed for February tournament
The Casper College 2023 Pioneer Trails Forensics Tournament seeks judges for one or more rounds during the 41st Annual Pioneer Trails Collegiate Forensics Tournament on February 10 and 11 at Casper College. No prior experience is needed for judging, and those without experience will be given direction and training at...
Honoring Wyoming Veterans in the Outdoors
High Definition Outdoors, or Hunting Doves and Deer? Maybe it’s time to do those Honey Do’s in the great outdoors? What does HD Outdoors of Wyoming stand for?. “We had a lot of people asking us at the Beacon a few weeks ago what HD stood for,” commented co-founding member Lindsay Stilwell. “HD is for Honor and Duty. Our nonprofit group aims to Honor our disabled Veterans for their Duty and we feel it’s our duty to get them outdoors.”
Largest vertical farming research facility coming to Wyoming
LARAMIE, Wyo. – Wyoming’s State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) recently approved a grant to support the development of the world’s largest and most advanced vertical farming research center in Laramie. The company, Plenty Unlimited Inc., is dedicated to advancing the emerging technology field of indoor agriculture....
World’s Largest, Most-Advanced Vertical Farming Facility To Be Built In Laramie
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. University of Wyoming graduate Nate Storey has a vision to feed the world into the 21st century, and has the motivation and means to do it. The Wyoming State Lands and Investments Board announced a $20 million grant this week for...
Legislative proposal lets Northern Arapaho Tribe build, operate casinos in Laramie, Uinta counties to help fund K-12 education in Wyoming
Wyoming’s House Revenue Committee has advanced legislation that would let the state pursue a Class III gaming proposal from the Northern Arapaho Tribe to help fund K-12 education in the state. House Bill 287 authorizes the State Board of Land Commissioners to establish up to two gaming districts in...
Recent deaths: Kessinger, Enger
Carol Joyce Kessinger: Carol was born September 29, 1956 in Casper, Wyoming. She died February 1, 2023 at the Help for Health Hospice House following a short battle with cancer. To read full obituary, click here. Charles “Scott” Enger of Lander, Wyoming, died on January 25th, 2023 with his beloved...
(OPINION) Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (2/3/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — I shared with you that the Wyoming Association of Municipalities was here in Cheyenne last week. A highlight of the week for me was the early morning breakfast with the city council from Casper. We started doing this a year ago and it is fun comparing processes and goals in Wyoming’s two largest cities. For me personally it is a chance to talk with the Casper city manager, Cartier Napier. He is one person in the state who understands what I do and vice versa. I love our conversations.
‘A Special Lady’: Casper philanthropist Susie McMurry remembered for generosity, kindness
CASPER, Wyo. — Longtime Casper resident Susie McMurry died over the weekend at Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center. According to her obituary, she had been battling lifelong diabetes. Susie and her late husband of 41 years, Mick McMurry, came from modest backgrounds, but they made millions from energy and...
Planned Protest At Black Hills Energy To Dispute High Utility Bills Draws One Person
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Although hundreds of Black Hills Energy customers took to Facebook this week to express their anger at sudden increases in their utility bills this winter, only one person showed up to vent their anger. An account under the name Michael White...
Have You Heard? The Lincoln is Bringing a Smash Hit Back in July!
Last July, Cheyenne Frontier Days rolled into town. Of course, we all know that Frontier Nights brings a great collection of concerts to the city every year, but last year The Lincoln joined in on the fun. The concert venue brought the bluegrass phenomena The Dead South to town, and they blew the roof off the place.
Remembering Boyce ‘Bozz’ Bennett
“…The person who can bring the spirit of laughter into a room is indeed blessed.”. Bozz blessed us all with a laugh which came from deep inside his hearty frame. We shared the same microphone for many years and both of us were well aware of our obligation to inform and in our own ways to entertain. He was very good at it. We were both in the control room, playing the debut song of Garth Brooks, Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old), when a call came in from Chris LeDoux wanting to know “…who the hell is Garth Brooks.” We laughed. On-air Bozz was always very professional and warm. Your friend and he meant it.
WATCH: Mega Wyoming Snow Blower At Night
If you're in Wyoming this winter then you've seen the BIG TONKA TOYS eating up snow and spitting it out. You love the video below. Those drivers look bored to me. Maybe because they've been doing it all day. But, admit it, you'd like to try driving that machine for...
WYO 59 closed from Douglas to Gillette
CASPER, Wyo. — WYO 59 has been closed in both directions from Douglas to Edwards Road in Gillette, near milepost 67, due to winter conditions. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, there is no estimate for when the road will be reopened.
Casper Restauranteur Offers Sober Alternatives to Classic Cocktails
In 2015, Cory Poulos had a decision to make. He could continue down the road he was currently on, or he could take a sharp left and reclaim his life. When he really started to think about it, the decision was an easy one. The hard part, at least for a time, was taking that very first step.
Cheyenne Sees One of the Wettest, Snowiest Januarys on Record
January 2023 will go down in the history books as a wet and snowy one in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, Scottsbluff saw its wettest and snowiest January on record, picking up 1.56 inches of precipitation and a whopping 24.1 inches of snow.
Wyoming PSC approves rate adjustment for Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power
The Wyoming Public Service Commission approved a plan by Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power to implement new rates for electric service, effective March 1. Residential customers will see an increase of approximately $8 per month, ... Read More » The post Wyoming PSC approves rate adjustment for Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Bridges to plows: WYDOT engineer gives Wyo drivers glimpse into projects, challenges
CASPER, Wyo. — Recently, a district engineer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation gave deep insight into the organization’s mission and challenges during this unusually snowy winter season in Casper. Mark Ayen, a district engineer for WYDOT District 2, was the featured speaker during this week’s Kiwanis luncheon...
Durbar Nepalese and Indian Bistro offers fusion of flavors to community
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — From the outside, Durbar Nepalese and Indian Bistro looks like any other store front at the Cheyenne Plaza Shopping Center. On the inside, however, the space is painted bright orange, blue and green and decorated with photos of iconic landmarks in South Asia. The aromas of garlic, ginger and onion waft around the restaurant, inviting people to sit down and try a dish.
PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed
Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
