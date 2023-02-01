Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.03MM shares of Express, Inc. (EXPR). This represents 5.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 12, 2021 they reported 1.24MM shares and 1.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 225.93% and an increase in total ownership of 4.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

1 DAY AGO