BlackRock Increases Position in Express (EXPR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.03MM shares of Express, Inc. (EXPR). This represents 5.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 12, 2021 they reported 1.24MM shares and 1.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 225.93% and an increase in total ownership of 4.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
BlackRock Increases Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.93MM shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB). This represents 8.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 0.68MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares...
Northland Capital Markets Downgrades MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI)

On February 3, 2023, Northland Capital Markets downgraded their outlook for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from Outperform to Market Perform. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is $72.79. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 10.31% from its latest reported closing price of $65.99.
HSBC Initiates Coverage of Globant (GLOB) with Buy Recommendation

On February 2, 2023, HSBC initiated coverage of Globant with a Buy recommendation. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Globant is $243.47. The forecasts range from a low of $206.04 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 43.32% from its latest reported closing price of $169.88.
Parnassus Investments Cuts Stake in Levi Strauss & (LEVI)

Fintel reports that Parnassus Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.47MM shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI). This represents 3.583% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 16, 2022 they reported 5.44MM shares and 5.54% of the company, a decrease in...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.90MM shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 18.31MM shares and 8.90% of the company, a decrease in shares...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.25MM shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.27MM shares and 8.50% of the company, a decrease in...
Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Declares $0.39 Dividend

Janus Henderson Group said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share ($1.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.39 per share. At the current...
Upmc Cuts Stake in Evolent Health (EVH)

Fintel reports that Upmc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.91MM shares of Evolent Health Inc (EVH). This represents 5.84% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2018 they reported 6.43MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.18% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
State Street Cuts Stake in Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.83MM shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU). This represents 5.19% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.87MM shares and 5.46% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Sidoti & Co. Upgrades McGrath Rent (MGRC)

On February 2, 2023, Sidoti & Co. upgraded their outlook for McGrath Rent from Neutral to Buy. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for McGrath Rent is $108.63. The forecasts range from a low of $107.06 to a high of $112.35. The average price target represents an increase of 4.19% from its latest reported closing price of $104.26.
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings (ASH)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.53MM shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 4.63MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Declares $0.27 Dividend

Dolby Laboratories said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share. At the current share...
Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Sabra Healthcare REIT said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share. At the current...
Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) with Overweight Recommendation

On February 3, 2023, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Agios Pharmaceuticals with a Overweight recommendation. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Agios Pharmaceuticals is $36.92. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.26% from its latest reported closing price of $30.20.
International Bancshares (IBOC) Declares $0.63 Dividend

International Bancshares said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.63 per share ($1.26 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share. At the current share...
Citigroup Upgrades Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

On February 3, 2023, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Stanley Black & Decker from Sell to Neutral. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stanley Black & Decker is $86.22. The forecasts range from a low of $69.69 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.10% from its latest reported closing price of $93.82.
Highwoods Properties (HIW) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Highwoods Properties said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share. At the current share...
Guggenheim Downgrades Generac Holdings (GNRC)

On February 3, 2023, Guggenheim downgraded their outlook for Generac Holdings from Buy to Neutral. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Generac Holdings is $151.98. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $399.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.13% from its latest reported closing price of $122.44.

