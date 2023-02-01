Read full article on original website
Arrest warrant issued for Bengals' Joe Mixon after allegedly pointing firearm at woman, per report
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has an arrest warrant issued for him, per WCPO 9 News. Mixon is being charged with aggravated menacing after allegedly pointing a firearm at a woman on Jan. 21 -- the day before the Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.
Super Bowl 2023: Eagles' Jason Kelce doesn't believe result of Super Bowl 57 will impact retirement decision
Jason Kelce has been flirting with the idea of retiring from the NFL for the past few years. The 35-year-old is playing in his 12th season in the league and is now on the doorstep of possibly winning the second Super Bowl of his career. While riding off into the sunset after another Eagles title sounds like the ideal storybook ending, that narrative doesn't appear like it'll be much of a factor for Kelce whenever he does decide to step away.
Super Bowl 2023: Patrick Mahomes will be trying to end this 56-year quarterback curse that even got Tom Brady
Patrick Mahomes has a chance to do something this year that no other quarterback in NFL history has ever pulled off. If the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Mahomes will end a 56-year QB curse, and the curse is pretty simple: No quarterback has ever led the league in passing yards AND won the Super Bowl in the same year.
Building the Bears' perfect draft plan: Here's how Chicago should use the No. 1 overall pick
It's been nearly 40 years since the iconic 1985 Bears won the Super Bowl. While that team continues to be revered by Bears loyalists, rest assured that the fan base wants nothing more than for the franchise to field another team that can stand beside that team as a world champion.
Tom Brady's retirement means the Cowboys now have NFL's oldest active player, but they might not for long
For the past three seasons, Tom Brady has been the oldest player in the NFL, but with the 45-year-old now officially retired, that title will be going to someone else for the 2023 season, and that someone else is Jason Peters. The Cowboys' offensive lineman, who turned 41 on Jan....
Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes a win away from having one of NFL's best five-year stretches ever
Patrick Mahomes' gutsy performance in a thrilling AFC title game win against the Bengals has him on the cusp of a second NFL championship. It will by no means come easy. Most thought he'd beat the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV; instead it was arguably the worst game of his career. Now he faces a complete Eagles team with one of the most productive pass rushes of all time. Plus, Mahomes will likely not be 100 percent healthy as he recovers from a high-ankle sprain.
Super Bowl 2023: Travis Kelce implores Chiefs fans to not touch Philadelphia's Rocky statue
Don't mess with Rocky Balboa. That's the message Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is sending to fans ahead of Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles. When the Eagles are in the playoffs, it has become somewhat of a tradition for the opponents' colors to mysteriously appear on the iconic Rocky statue. More often than not, the act of vandalism doesn't work out for those opponents.
Seahawks' Geno Smith: Contract talks underway
Smith has reportedly had positive contract negotiations with the Seahawks thus far, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Smith would likely be one of the top signal callers if he were to hit the open market this offseason, but it appears as if the Seahawks would like to avoid that possibility, as talks regarding an extension are seemingly moving in a positive direction. The 32-year-old quarterback put up career-best numbers across the board in his first season as a starter with Seattle, but given this was Smith's first year as a starter since 2014, any extension would likely be of the shorter variety as the team attempts to safeguard itself from any sort of regression.
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Free agency looms
Cracraft secured nine of 14 targets for 102 yards and two touchdowns across 11 regular-season games with the Dolphins in 2022. Cracraft split time with Cedrick Wilson as the No. 4 wideout in Miami's offense during the 2022 campaign, and he's set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Considering that Cracraft has experience in coach Mike McDaniel's offensive scheme going back to 2021 in San Francisco, though, he could be an option to re-sign with the Dolphins at relatively low cost. Cracraft's 2022 receiving totals signify career-high marks across the board.
Agent's Take: Nick Bosa patiently awaits new contract as 49ers star could land deal that resets non-QB market
Nick Bosa's contract situation was the focal point when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday with the San Francisco 49ers entering the offseason after Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. The All-Pro defensive end was asked specifically if becoming the NFL's highest-paid defensive player was a goal. "Not necessarily. We'll just see where it goes," Bosa said.
Perfect Seahawks 2023 NFL Draft plan: Select C.J. Stroud if available at No. 5; otherwise fortify lines
The 2022 Seattle Seahawks were like finding a crumpled $20 in your jeans pocket after taking them out of the washing machine -- a pleasant surprise. After trading Russell Wilson, once their longtime face-of-the-franchise quarterback, to the Denver Broncos in exchange for three players (QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant and DL Shelby Harris) along with five draft picks (two firsts, two seconds and one fifth), it appeared as if the team was punting on the 2022 season. However, with Wilson's former backup, Geno Smith, outplaying Seattle's only Super Bowl champion quarterback in Year 1 of the divorce, Seattle snuck into the seventh and final NFC playoff spot at 9-8, becoming one of only two teams this season to reach the playoffs and have multiple first-round picks, joining the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Madden NFL 23 Super Bowl 57 simulation: Patrick Mahomes near perfect as Chiefs knock off Eagles
The hype for Super Bowl LVII is only going to grow as we inch closer to kickoff between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Given how epic this game is projected to be, there's naturally going to be some impatience that boils over, which I can attest to. And if you're like me and can't wait to get your football fix in, allow me to bring you a bit of relief in the form of our CBS Sports simulation of Super Bowl LVII.
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Cements starting role as rookie
Bellinger totaled 30 catches on 35 targets for 268 yards and two receiving touchdowns during the regular season in his rookie campaign. He added one rush for a two-yard touchdown. Bellinger saw his snap count rise steadily from Week 1 to Week 6 before suffering an eye injury against Jacksonville...
49ers' Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch in favor of emergency backup QB rule change: 'Very smart thing to have'
During the NFC Championship, the San Francisco 49ers ran out of quarterbacks and had their backs against the wall during their most important game of the year. After a season filled with quarterback injuries, head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch expressed their support for the emergency quarterback rule to change.
Reds' Nick Plummer: Signs minors pact with Cincinnati
Plummer joined the Reds on a minor-league deal Friday. Plummer made his big-league debut last season with the Mets but didn't make much of an impression. He struck out 12 times while grabbing just four hits in 31 plate appearances, though two of those hits were home runs. He'll be fighting for a bench outfield spot in camp.
Pirates' Chris Owings: Inks minors deal with Pittsburgh
Owings signed a minor-league contract Thursday with the Pirates that includes an invitation to major-league spring training. Owings struggled to a .107/.254/.143 batting line in 26 games (68 plate appearances) last season with the Orioles before getting released in June. He then latched on with the Triple-A affiliate of the Yankees and slashed .235/.303/.412 across 208 plate appearances in the International League. The 31-year-old can serve as organizational infield depth for Pittsburgh leading into the 2023 campaign.
Grizzlies' Danny Green: Won't play Thursday
Green has been ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Cavaliers due to left knee surgery injury management. Green will rest for the second half of the back-to-back set after he made his season debut in Wednesday's 122-112 loss to the Trail Blazers to complete a quicker-than-expected recovery from the surgery he underwent last May to repair a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee. The 35-year-old performed well during his 10 minutes of court time, recording three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and a steal. So long as the Grizzlies' other key wings are healthy, Green doesn't project to see a major uptick in his playing time moving forward, but his perimeter shooting and wing defense should make him valuable from a real-life perspective as a member of Memphis' second unit.
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Likely to depart as free agent
Gesicki is expected to part ways with the Dolphins as a free agent this offseason, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Gesicki secured 32 of 52 targets for 362 yards and five touchdowns across 17 regular-season appearances with the Dolphins in 2022, and general manager Chris Grier said he has "earned the right to be a free agent" after a year playing on the franchise tag. The tight end appeared a questionable fit in coach Mike McDaniel's scheme even ahead of this past campaign, and despite Miami's coaching staff relaying continued optimism that the athletic tight end would keep a key role on offense, he ended up with his lowest receiving marks since his rookie season. Though Gesicki continued to flash occasional playmaking ability when called upon, his underwhelming utilization in McDaniel's scheme makes it seem unlikely he re-signs with the Dolphins. Other franchises in the league may be more willing to feature Gesicki's receiving skill set.
Geno Smith contract situation: Veteran QB says talks about new deal with Seahawks 'looking very good'
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is a free agent this offseason, but it's been reported he's expected to be back with Seattle in 2023. During a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, the quarterback said that he has had contract talks with the Seahawks, and that things are, "looking very good."
Tom Brady retires: Patriots owner Robert Kraft wants QB to sign one-day contract to retire with franchise
Let's take a time machine back to 2000. Boy bands are everywhere, flip phones are the best technology, your movie night consists of a trip at Blockbuster and a little known quarterback named Tom Brady has yet to throw an NFL pass. Flash forward 23 years, and that player who fell to the sixth round is now the greatest to ever do it.
