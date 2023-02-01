Gesicki is expected to part ways with the Dolphins as a free agent this offseason, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Gesicki secured 32 of 52 targets for 362 yards and five touchdowns across 17 regular-season appearances with the Dolphins in 2022, and general manager Chris Grier said he has "earned the right to be a free agent" after a year playing on the franchise tag. The tight end appeared a questionable fit in coach Mike McDaniel's scheme even ahead of this past campaign, and despite Miami's coaching staff relaying continued optimism that the athletic tight end would keep a key role on offense, he ended up with his lowest receiving marks since his rookie season. Though Gesicki continued to flash occasional playmaking ability when called upon, his underwhelming utilization in McDaniel's scheme makes it seem unlikely he re-signs with the Dolphins. Other franchises in the league may be more willing to feature Gesicki's receiving skill set.

2 DAYS AGO