Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.Douglas PilarskiWashington, DC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
Two Lunar New Year's Celebrations in VirginiaS. F. MoriVirginia State
The Diary Of Lincoln's AssassinSiddhartha SapkotaWashington, DC
thenexthoops.com
How the Washington Mystics reshaped their backcourt in free agency
On the first day of WNBA free agency, the Washington Mystics blended old and new in a bid to upgrade their backcourt. The result wound up looking a lot like the 2022 roster, which finished fifth in the regular season — but also like 2019, when the Mystics won the first and only championship in franchise history.
Celtics Reportedly Interested in Reunion With Former Fan Favorite Through Trade
The Boston Celtics may have a reunion shortly. Boston reportedly is interested in a trade for former Celtics and current Utah Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk, according to HeavyOnSports' Steve Bulpett. "A source close to the Heat tells Heavy Sports the club is interested in a reunion with Kelly ...
Mystics ink veteran guard and Mavs assistant coach Kristi Toliver
When the Washington Mystics begin the 2023 season, they will have a familiar face on the roster in veteran guard Kristi Toliver. The WNBA free agency moratorium period was lifted this week with players and teams officially being able to announce and sign contracts. Toliver initially announced via social media that she would not be returning to the Los Angeles Sparks, the team she played the 2022 season for. She then broke her own news by following that up with another announcement via social media that she would be signing with the Mystics in WNBA free agency. Toliver currently serves as an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks. This is her second season as an assistant coach for the Mavs.
Dallas Wings sign Crystal Dangerfield to multi-year deal, add former Dream and Sparks center Kalani Brown
DALLAS — The Dallas Wings continue to add to its roster for the upcoming season, adding two more players on Thursday. The Wings announced it had signed guard Crystal Dangerfield to a multi-year deal and also added center Kalani Brown. Dangerfield was acquired via trade with the New York...
Courtney Vandersloot joins Breanna Stewart on Liberty in major free agency move
The New York Liberty is building something special. Just a day after signing two-time Finals MVP and 2022 scoring champion Breanna Stewart, versatile guard Courtney Vandersloot is also joining the franchise. Instead of a reporter announcing the news, she revealed her next move on Twitter:. “#BREAKING Courtney Vandersloot is signing...
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Magic Johnson Reacts to Kyrie Irving Trade Request From Nets
The Lakers hall-of-famer would like the point guard in Los Angeles.
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer Diagnosis
The baseball world is sending their well wishes to one of their most beloved voices after Howie Rose, the popular Mets radio announcer, announced that he has been in an ongoing battle with cancer since 2021.
Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends 3 Players To The Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers could add more help around LeBron James with this proposed 3-team blockbuster trade.
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating Injury
The National Basketball Association is holding its breath on Saturday night after one of the faces of the league left their game early due to a potentially very serious injury.
Joel Embiid Calls Out NBA After 2023 All-Star Reserves Were Announced
The 76ers star wasn’t happy with his teammate being snubbed.
Magic Johnson Makes His Thoughts On Lakers, Kyrie Irving Trade Clear
On Friday afternoon the basketball world learned that Kyrie Irving asked the Brooklyn Nets to be traded. According to multiple reports, Irving was not happy with how contract talks went with the Nets over the past few months. Instead of working to smooth our their differences, Irving wants out. One ...
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade Superstar
We are just days away from the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, and OnlyHomers will be your home for LIVE reporting on the latest trades and rumors ahead of the deadline. As the hours and days tick closer to the Thursday, February 9 deadline, we are hearing more rumblings about what teams may decide to do.
"He got right up under my chin and blasted me." - When Jerry West threatened to trade Shaquille O'Neal after slapping Greg Ostertag
Shaquille O'Neal infamously slapped Utah Jazz center, Greg Ostertag, during the 1997 season-opener shootaround at the Forum in Los Angeles.
Legendary Baseball Hall Of Fame Superstar Tragically Dies
Major League Baseball is mourning the loss of a former superstar in the league. While he was not a player, his impact was revolutionary to the Minnesota Twins, the team he spent his baseball career working with.
MLB Star Announces Decision To Leave America
Major League Baseball is widely considered the best professional baseball league in the world, where top talent want to come play, but baseball is also very popular in other countries, with other top leagues existing in both Japan and Korea.
Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about 1 thing in extension talks with Nets
We now have a better idea of why things went south (again) between Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. Word broke on Friday that the Nets All-Star guard Irving has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The news comes after Irving reportedly rejected an extension offer from the Nets.... The post Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about 1 thing in extension talks with Nets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA World Reacts To Lakers' Brutal Loss
Just when you thought the Los Angeles Lakers might be turning a corner, they allow the New Orleans Pelicans to snap their 10-game losing skid on Saturday night. Former Laker Brandon Ingram dropped 35 in the Pels' comeback, which certainly isn't a welcome sight for LA fans. Here's how the NBA world ...
Top NBA reporter reveals 4 biggest trade candidates at deadline
There could be some former All-Stars and Finals run contributors who are on the move at this year’s NBA trade deadline. Appearing this week on “Up & Adams,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania, one of the go-to reporters for NBA news, revealed the four biggest candidates for trade ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. Charania named... The post Top NBA reporter reveals 4 biggest trade candidates at deadline appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Brooklyn Nets Will 'Never' Trade With 1 NBA Team
The Nets have until Feb. 9 to find a new home for Kyrie Irving. On Friday, the All-Star guard reportedly requested a trade. Shams Charania of The Athletic said the Lakers, Mavericks and Suns have emerged as suitors for Irving. On the opposite side of the spectrum, we can apparently cross off ...
