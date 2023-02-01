ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thenexthoops.com

How the Washington Mystics reshaped their backcourt in free agency

On the first day of WNBA free agency, the Washington Mystics blended old and new in a bid to upgrade their backcourt. The result wound up looking a lot like the 2022 roster, which finished fifth in the regular season — but also like 2019, when the Mystics won the first and only championship in franchise history.
ClutchPoints

Mystics ink veteran guard and Mavs assistant coach Kristi Toliver

When the Washington Mystics begin the 2023 season, they will have a familiar face on the roster in veteran guard Kristi Toliver. The WNBA free agency moratorium period was lifted this week with players and teams officially being able to announce and sign contracts. Toliver initially announced via social media that she would not be returning to the Los Angeles Sparks, the team she played the 2022 season for. She then broke her own news by following that up with another announcement via social media that she would be signing with the Mystics in WNBA free agency. Toliver currently serves as an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks. This is her second season as an assistant coach for the Mavs.
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade Superstar

We are just days away from the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, and OnlyHomers will be your home for LIVE reporting on the latest trades and rumors ahead of the deadline. As the hours and days tick closer to the Thursday, February 9 deadline, we are hearing more rumblings about what teams may decide to do.
OnlyHomers

MLB Star Announces Decision To Leave America

Major League Baseball is widely considered the best professional baseball league in the world, where top talent want to come play, but baseball is also very popular in other countries, with other top leagues existing in both Japan and Korea.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about 1 thing in extension talks with Nets

We now have a better idea of why things went south (again) between Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. Word broke on Friday that the Nets All-Star guard Irving has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The news comes after Irving reportedly rejected an extension offer from the Nets.... The post Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about 1 thing in extension talks with Nets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Lakers' Brutal Loss

Just when you thought the Los Angeles Lakers might be turning a corner, they allow the New Orleans Pelicans to snap their 10-game losing skid on Saturday night. Former Laker Brandon Ingram dropped 35 in the Pels' comeback, which certainly isn't a welcome sight for LA fans. Here's how the NBA world ...
Larry Brown Sports

Top NBA reporter reveals 4 biggest trade candidates at deadline

There could be some former All-Stars and Finals run contributors who are on the move at this year’s NBA trade deadline. Appearing this week on “Up & Adams,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania, one of the go-to reporters for NBA news, revealed the four biggest candidates for trade ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. Charania named... The post Top NBA reporter reveals 4 biggest trade candidates at deadline appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Will 'Never' Trade With 1 NBA Team

The Nets have until Feb. 9 to find a new home for Kyrie Irving. On Friday, the All-Star guard reportedly requested a trade. Shams Charania of The Athletic said the Lakers, Mavericks and Suns have emerged as suitors for Irving.  On the opposite side of the spectrum, we can apparently cross off ...
