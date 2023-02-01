Penn State closes out 2023 recruiting class by signing O-lineman Chimdy Onoh

Penn State coach James Franklin hugs offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) after his final snap of the Rose Bowl last month. With veterans Scruggs and Bryce Effner moving on, the Nittany Lions’ have a highly rated group of linemen coming into the program this year. Mark J. Terrill | AP file photo

Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class began with an offensive lineman committing in July 2021. It closed nearly 20 months later with one more offensive lineman signing.

Baltimore’s Chimdy Onoh became the 23rd member of the class on Wednesday, announcing for the Nittany Lions in a livestreamed ceremony at Dundalk High School.

Wednesday was the opening of the traditional signing window for high school prospects, which has taken a major backseat to the December early period. Penn State’s other 22 recruits all signed their letters of intent in December and the Lions aren’t expected to add any more players to the class.

As of Wednesday night, Penn State’s class was No. 14 nationally in the On3 Consensus ranking, which gives equal weight to recruit ratings from four major services. The Lions occupied their usual spot at No. 2 in the Big Ten, behind only Ohio State at No. 4.

Even before landing Onoh, the strength of Penn State’s 2023 class was in the trenches. The group got going with a commitment from the top overall recruit in Virginia — offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier — back in the summer of 2021.

The class later added another Virginia big man in Anthony Donkoh and was headlined by Wyomissing’s J’ven Williams, the No. 1 recruit in Pennsylvania who is rated as high as the No. 9 overall prospect in the country by one service.

Onoh wasn’t initially ranked as highly as those three and had been committed to play at Old Dominion for former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne.

But a strong senior season at Dundalk for the 6-foot-5, 275-pounder earned him plenty of notice from bigger schools, and Onoh ultimately reopened his recruitment in December and pushed his decision past the early signing window.

By the time he signed with the Lions on Wednesday, he carried a consensus four-star rating in the On3 Consensus, rising up to become the No. 5 recruit in Maryland. He is ranked No. 226 overall nationally and the country’s No. 17 tackle recruit.

“Chimdy is a tremendous young man. His love for the game and the want to learn is what sets him apart,” Dundalk coach Tom Abel said through Penn State. “The best way I can describe him is as a worker. Chimdy is clearly a great football player, but his ability to balance school, a job and sport is impressive.

“On the field, Chimdy’s strengths include his physicality, length/range, explosiveness and the ability to bend. Chimdy will arrive at Penn State eager to grow and learn. He is excited to be a part of such a great program and contribute in any way he can.”

Onoh also gives the Lions another state track and field champion on the O-line in the class. He won gold in Maryland in 2022 in both the shot put and discus, joining Williams, who won PIAA titles in those same events.

Penn State already has 11 members of the class enrolled on campus and going through winter workouts. Birchmeier, Donkoh and Williams are joined by TE Mega Barnwell, CB Lamont Payne Jr., LB Ta’Mere Robinson, LB Tony Rojas, TE Joey Schlaffer, QB Jaxon Smolik, CB Zion Tracy and CB Elliot Washington II.

Onoh projects as a tackle at the next level, but the situation is fluid. With the early starts for Birchmeier and Williams — both of whom were rated by services as interior linemen — the Lions are planning to start both of them at tackle to see if it clicks.

The Lions did the same thing with another blue-chip recruit in Lake-Lehman’s Connor McGovern when he arrived early in 2016. He worked at tackle during spring practice before ultimately taking over a starting job at guard by late September, going on to be a third round draft pick.

More recently, Landon Tengwall played tackle in his first season before starting at guard in 2022.

“I’m going to sit down and have conversations with them to make sure they’re OK with this, but I’d love to be able to start Birchmeier and J’ven at tackle to see if they can do it,” Lions coach James Franklin said in December. “Tackles are the hardest guys to find.

“They both have the length and athleticism to do it. Birchmeier is bigger than people realize. He’s 6-5 ½, bigger than what people realize. I’d love to start those two guys at tackle to see if they can do it. Knowing, we know J’ven can move inside, knowing that Birch can move inside to both guard and center.”

Franklin is next scheduled to meet with the media on Tuesday along with new wide receivers coach Marques Hagans.