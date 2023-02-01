Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Oppo Reno8 T and Reno8 T 5G debut with divergent hardware
Oppo has presented the Reno8 T series, with a Vietnamese launch seemingly planned before introductions in other markets. Currently, only the Reno8 T and Reno8 T 5G have arrived, which Oppo has distinguished by more than just a 5G chipset. In fact, the pair only share twin 2 MP auxiliary...
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Alleged Sony Xperia 1 V specs and launch info surface in the wild touting fantabulous camera upgrades
While multiple leaks have surfaced about Sony's next-gen flagship phone, the Xperia 1 V, most have leaned towards speculation so far. The latest of the lot isn't particularly different, either, with an anonymous source on a GSMArena comment section seemingly offering insight into Sony's hardware and launch plans for the flagship phone.
notebookcheck.net
Intel's upcoming Xe 2 graphics architecture will focus only on iGPUs and discrete cards
In a recent interview with HardwareLuxx, Intel Graphics Group representative Tom Petersen admitted that having the Xe architecture split into slight variations for different market segments (low power, gaming, data center and HPC) has not proved as cost-efficient as initially thought. That is why Intel is now looking to do a less cumbersome segmentation for future iterations, with the upcoming Xe 2 generation expected to focus on only two branches: Xe2-LPG for iGPUs and Xe2-HPG for discrete graphics. The goal is to eventually have a single unmodified design serving all segments.
notebookcheck.net
EarFun Air Pro 3 lay claim to a world first for TWS earbuds on launch
EarFun takes an unusual amount of stock in the Qualcomm branded features of the Air Pro 3's QCC 3071 chipset in underpinning the best attributes of the new TWS earbuds. For example, they are among the relative few on the market that list aptX Adaptive as a unique selling point.
notebookcheck.net
Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro arrive in Europe with no X90 Pro Plus in sight
Vivo has launched the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro in Europe, the company's latest flagship smartphones. For reference, the X90 and X90 Pro debuted last November in China alongside the X90 Pro Plus. While Vivo differentiates the X90 Pro+ from its X90 siblings in multiple areas, little separates the X90 and X90 Pro. Instead, Vivo equips the X90 and X90 Pro with the same display, chipset, in-house V2 image-signal processor (ISP) and ZEISS co-engineered imaging system. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it is difficult to tell the X90 and X90 Pro apart, as Vivo's marketing images demonstrate.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13 Ultra tipped to come with a variable-aperture 1-inch main camera
Xiaomi is projected to follow its 12S Ultra with a 13 Ultra of potential generational advantages, a return to global availability included. Then again, the upcoming model is also thought to launch with the same IMX989 main camera as its predecessor. However, it seems this 1-inch sensor might come with...
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Pad 2 pops up with Bluetooth 5.3 in a new leak
The Pad 2 - widely suspected to be OPPO's version of the OnePlus Pad - has been all but proven to exist through its appearance by name in a new leak. This database listing might confirm that the Pad 2 will connect to Bluetooth using MediaTek silicon - however, the exact identity of its Dimensity-series SoC still remains somewhat of a mystery.
notebookcheck.net
Vivo X90 Pro Plus falls short in camera analysis despite 1-inch camera sensor
DxOMark has benchmarked the X90 Pro Plus, Vivo's flagship smartphone of 2023. To recap, Vivo equips the handset with a 50 MP and 1-inch primary camera, plus 50 MP telephoto (2x optical), 64 MP telephoto (3.5x optical) and 48 MP ultra-wide-angle sensors. On the face of it, the X90 Pro Plus has a stronger camera hardware combination than any current flagship smartphone, Galaxy S23 Ultra included.
notebookcheck.net
GeForce RTX 4090 hits Steam's latest hardware survey hard as Radeon RX 7000 series yet to register an entry
As always, Nvidia completely dominates the PC video card usage chart that is produced in Steam’s monthly hardware and software survey. For January 2023, Team Green has apparently secured 75.03% of user share, leaving just 15.31% for AMD and 9.42% for Intel. Nvidia also holds a powerful grip over the overall graphics card percentage use table and the percentage monthly change table, with the pricey GeForce RTX 4090 providing the company with yet another strong entry.
notebookcheck.net
LG announces availability and pricing for latest Gram 17 laptop with 144 Hz display and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU
LG has announced pricing and availability for the Gram 17Z90R, the successor to last year's Gram 17Z90Q and the company's latest 17-inch laptop. Currently, LG is only offering the Gram 17 (2023) in the US; the company tends to take a few months before it brings laptops to other markets like the Eurozone and the UK. For reference, LG debuted the Gram 17 (2023) at CES 2023 alongside new 14-inch, 15-inch and 16-inch models.
notebookcheck.net
Google releases Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro repair manuals
Google continues to make it easier to repair the Pixel 7 series without needing to visit a repair shop. To recap, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro owners can already pick up original spare parts, courtesy of iFixit. While iFixit's repair guides are free to use, Google has now provided official repair manuals that cover disassembly, re-assembly and parts replacement in detail.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 1TB SSD with heatsink for PS5 drops to lowest price yet on Amazon
Corsair's quick PCIe 4.0 SSD comes with a preinstalled heatsink, which makes the MP600 Pro LPX with 1TB a perfect fit for gamers who would like to upgrade the rather paltry internal storage of their PS5. The WD Black SN850X is not the only 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD that has...
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Ace 2 teased as brand-first "triple-chip" Android smartphons
'Dual-chip' Android smartphones with custom co-processors intended to augment various key device features have become more and more commonplace by now. Too much so for OnePlus, clearly, as it has chosen to add yet more silicon to the upcoming Ace 2. Company executive Li Jie attributes the first-gen SuperVOOC S...
notebookcheck.net
Anker 313 Ace 45 W Charger for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra now available
Anker has released the 313 Charger (Ace, 45 W). The USB-C gadget is designed for the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+ and S23 models and the S22 Ultra and S22+. In the same range, the older Anker 312 (Ace, 25 W) is for the Galaxy S22. The gadgets can work with many other devices, including the Galaxy Watch5 Pro, iPhone 14 and Google Pixel 6.
notebookcheck.net
Spigen launches Apple MagSafe compatible case for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
In recent years, third parties have introduced smartphone cases that enable unofficial compatibility with MagSafe accessories, such as the MagSafe Charger, MagSafe Battery Pack or the iPhone Leather Wallet, thanks to an integrated magnetic ring. While none are directly compatible with the upcoming Qi2 wireless charging standard, which arrives later this year, the likes of Spigen's 'OneTap Ring' technology bring a MagSafe-like charging experience to Android devices.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Pad details leak online ahead of February 7 launch
The OnePlus Pad has been officially teased and confirmed to launch globally on February 7 alongside the OnePlus 11, OnePlus Keyboard, and OnePlus Buds Pro 2. Ahead of that date, however, leaks have now revealed important details of the tablet, one which is expected to debut in China as the OPPO Pad 2 later on.
notebookcheck.net
European prices and memory configurations leak for Xiaomi POCO X5 and POCO X5 Pro
Prices for the POCO X5 and POCO X5 Pro ahead of their release. For reference, Xiaomi is bringing the pair to Europe and India, among other markets. However, only Eurozone prices have leaked so far. Incidentally, hands-on photos, official renders and specifications have also emerged online in the last few days.
notebookcheck.net
AMD RX 7800 XT specs and performance leak alongside hardware details for RX 7700 XT and RX 7600/XT
After the release of the flagship RX 7900 XT/XTX, it is reasonable to expect that we’ll finally get to see mid-range and low-end RDNA 3 boards in the coming months. So, what can we expect from the upcoming AMD GPUs? This is exactly what Paul from RedGamingTech has attempted to answer as he has shared hardware specifications and performance estimates for the RX 7800 XT, RX 7700 XT, RX 7600 XT, and RX 7600.
notebookcheck.net
Fairphone 4: Repairable smartphone receives first major Android OS update
Fairphone has started rolling out the first major OS update to the Fairphone 4, which remains the company's most recent smartphone. Fairphone announced the Fairphone 4 in September 2021, shortly before Google introduced Android 12. As such, the Fairphone 4 ships with Android 11, even in 2023. Thankfully, the Fairphone...
notebookcheck.net
Preliminary Ryzen 9 7940HS performance figure fails to impress as AMD's flagship "Phoenix" APU trails behind Core i9-12900H
AMD announced the “Phoneix” APU lineup at CES 2023. Comprising a Zen 4 Ryzen CPU and an RDNA 3 Radeon iGPU, the lineup includes the Ryzen 5 7640HS, the Ryzen 7 7840HS, and the Ryzen 9 7940HS. The Ryzen 9 7940HS is the most powerful of the trio with 8 cores, 16 threads, 40 MB of cache, a TDP envelope of 35-54 W, and a base and boost clock of 4 GHz and 5.2 GHz respectively. Additionally, the APU rocks a 12-CU Radeon 780M iGPU.
Comments / 0