LG announces availability and pricing for latest Gram 17 laptop with 144 Hz display and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU
LG has announced pricing and availability for the Gram 17Z90R, the successor to last year's Gram 17Z90Q and the company's latest 17-inch laptop. Currently, LG is only offering the Gram 17 (2023) in the US; the company tends to take a few months before it brings laptops to other markets like the Eurozone and the UK. For reference, LG debuted the Gram 17 (2023) at CES 2023 alongside new 14-inch, 15-inch and 16-inch models.
EarFun Air Pro 3 lay claim to a world first for TWS earbuds on launch
EarFun takes an unusual amount of stock in the Qualcomm branded features of the Air Pro 3's QCC 3071 chipset in underpinning the best attributes of the new TWS earbuds. For example, they are among the relative few on the market that list aptX Adaptive as a unique selling point.
GeForce RTX 4090 hits Steam's latest hardware survey hard as Radeon RX 7000 series yet to register an entry
As always, Nvidia completely dominates the PC video card usage chart that is produced in Steam’s monthly hardware and software survey. For January 2023, Team Green has apparently secured 75.03% of user share, leaving just 15.31% for AMD and 9.42% for Intel. Nvidia also holds a powerful grip over the overall graphics card percentage use table and the percentage monthly change table, with the pricey GeForce RTX 4090 providing the company with yet another strong entry.
Deal | Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 1TB SSD with heatsink for PS5 drops to lowest price yet on Amazon
Corsair's quick PCIe 4.0 SSD comes with a preinstalled heatsink, which makes the MP600 Pro LPX with 1TB a perfect fit for gamers who would like to upgrade the rather paltry internal storage of their PS5. The WD Black SN850X is not the only 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD that has...
Vivo X90 Pro Plus falls short in camera analysis despite 1-inch camera sensor
DxOMark has benchmarked the X90 Pro Plus, Vivo's flagship smartphone of 2023. To recap, Vivo equips the handset with a 50 MP and 1-inch primary camera, plus 50 MP telephoto (2x optical), 64 MP telephoto (3.5x optical) and 48 MP ultra-wide-angle sensors. On the face of it, the X90 Pro Plus has a stronger camera hardware combination than any current flagship smartphone, Galaxy S23 Ultra included.
Intel's upcoming Xe 2 graphics architecture will focus only on iGPUs and discrete cards
In a recent interview with HardwareLuxx, Intel Graphics Group representative Tom Petersen admitted that having the Xe architecture split into slight variations for different market segments (low power, gaming, data center and HPC) has not proved as cost-efficient as initially thought. That is why Intel is now looking to do a less cumbersome segmentation for future iterations, with the upcoming Xe 2 generation expected to focus on only two branches: Xe2-LPG for iGPUs and Xe2-HPG for discrete graphics. The goal is to eventually have a single unmodified design serving all segments.
The Lenovo ThinkPad P16 with an Nvidia RTX A2000 is not worth it
Alder Lake Business Intel Laptop Review Snippet Workstation ThinkPad. Anyone in the market for a Lenovo ThinkPad P16 G1 is spoiled for choice. Processor, display, RAM, SSD, and numerous other options, are everywhere to be found. That also applies to the graphics chips on offer. Nvidia alone has the RTX A1000, RTX A2000, RTX A3000, RTX A4500 and RTX A5500.
Vigorous Ryzen 7 5800X3D and Zen 3 SKU sales help AMD target new usage share heights in Steam hardware survey
Steam’s hardware and software survey for January 2023 reveals that AMD has managed to stop the rot in terms of how many of those surveyed use a combination of a Windows-based machine with an AMD processor. Team Red hit usage share of 32.87% in November but this slumped to 32.16% in December. However, the latest result shows 32.84% for AMD in January on Windows-based desktops and laptops, while the overall result for all operating systems is also good news for Team Red, with 33.24% for AMD and 66.76% usage share for Intel.
Acer Nitro 16 and Nitro 17 previewed with AMD Ryzen 7000 APUs and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs
Acer has refreshed its Nitro gaming laptop series with new 16-inch and 17-inch models, having showcased Intel Raptor Lake-HX versions of the latter last month at CES 2023. Built around the same angular and simple design in which the Nitro 17 Intel is available, the Nitro 16 and Nitro 17 also have RGB-backlit keyboards, large trackpads and dedicated number pads. Additionally, while Acer offers the pair with up to a 1440p and 165 Hz panel, base models ship with 1080p and 144 Hz options instead.
NVIDIA RTX 4070 and RTX 4050/4060 laptop GPU die shots get leaked along with increased prices
Some of this year’s top-of-the-line gaming laptops powered by Nvidia’s RTX 4090 mobile GPUs are already up for pre-order and prices seem at least US$600-700 higher compared to last gen models with an RTX 3080 Ti. Only a few more days before the review embargo lifts and we get to see if the price increase is justified. Meanwhile, Moore’s Law Is Dead just leaked die shots for the RTX 4070 and RTX 4050/4060 mobile chips, suggesting that price increases over the previous gen are to be expected of these two SKUs, as well.
Nvidia RTX 6000 with 18,176 CUDA cores and 300 W TDP 15% slower than RTX 4090 in 3DMark Time Spy
A Redditor posted Time Spy scores from an RTX 6000 workstation GPU. The RTX 6000 sports a near-complete AD102 die with 18,176 CUDA cores and managed scores that are about 15% lower than an average RTX 4090 (after a Windows update) albeit at a lower 300 W TDP with a blower-style cooler.
Spigen launches Apple MagSafe compatible case for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
In recent years, third parties have introduced smartphone cases that enable unofficial compatibility with MagSafe accessories, such as the MagSafe Charger, MagSafe Battery Pack or the iPhone Leather Wallet, thanks to an integrated magnetic ring. While none are directly compatible with the upcoming Qi2 wireless charging standard, which arrives later this year, the likes of Spigen's 'OneTap Ring' technology bring a MagSafe-like charging experience to Android devices.
Anker 313 Ace 45 W Charger for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra now available
Anker has released the 313 Charger (Ace, 45 W). The USB-C gadget is designed for the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+ and S23 models and the S22 Ultra and S22+. In the same range, the older Anker 312 (Ace, 25 W) is for the Galaxy S22. The gadgets can work with many other devices, including the Galaxy Watch5 Pro, iPhone 14 and Google Pixel 6.
Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro arrive in Europe with no X90 Pro Plus in sight
Vivo has launched the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro in Europe, the company's latest flagship smartphones. For reference, the X90 and X90 Pro debuted last November in China alongside the X90 Pro Plus. While Vivo differentiates the X90 Pro+ from its X90 siblings in multiple areas, little separates the X90 and X90 Pro. Instead, Vivo equips the X90 and X90 Pro with the same display, chipset, in-house V2 image-signal processor (ISP) and ZEISS co-engineered imaging system. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it is difficult to tell the X90 and X90 Pro apart, as Vivo's marketing images demonstrate.
OnePlus Ace 2 teased as brand-first "triple-chip" Android smartphons
'Dual-chip' Android smartphones with custom co-processors intended to augment various key device features have become more and more commonplace by now. Too much so for OnePlus, clearly, as it has chosen to add yet more silicon to the upcoming Ace 2. Company executive Li Jie attributes the first-gen SuperVOOC S...
AMD RX 7800 XT specs and performance leak alongside hardware details for RX 7700 XT and RX 7600/XT
After the release of the flagship RX 7900 XT/XTX, it is reasonable to expect that we’ll finally get to see mid-range and low-end RDNA 3 boards in the coming months. So, what can we expect from the upcoming AMD GPUs? This is exactly what Paul from RedGamingTech has attempted to answer as he has shared hardware specifications and performance estimates for the RX 7800 XT, RX 7700 XT, RX 7600 XT, and RX 7600.
AMD executive says new drivers for Radeon RX 6000 series will be released in the next two weeks
While AMD's Adrenalin 22.12.2 driver (and the ones before it) addressed many issues faced by Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT, it had nothing for last-gen GPUs. To make matters worse, there have been no RDNA 2 drivers for the past two months. Thankfully, that will change soon, as promised by none other than AMD's Frank Azor.
Google releases Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro repair manuals
Google continues to make it easier to repair the Pixel 7 series without needing to visit a repair shop. To recap, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro owners can already pick up original spare parts, courtesy of iFixit. While iFixit's repair guides are free to use, Google has now provided official repair manuals that cover disassembly, re-assembly and parts replacement in detail.
OnePlus Pad details leak online ahead of February 7 launch
The OnePlus Pad has been officially teased and confirmed to launch globally on February 7 alongside the OnePlus 11, OnePlus Keyboard, and OnePlus Buds Pro 2. Ahead of that date, however, leaks have now revealed important details of the tablet, one which is expected to debut in China as the OPPO Pad 2 later on.
Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra receive Adobe Lightroom integration for professional image editing within Expert RAW app
Samsung has brought several camera upgrades to market with the Galaxy S23 series, which it launched on Wednesday. Arguably, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the star of the show in this regard, with a 200 MP primary camera replacing the 108 MP equivalent in the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung also upgraded the camera stack of its cheaper flagship smartphones, with the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus sharing the same new 12 MP front-facing camera.
