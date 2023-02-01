POCO X5 5G and POCO X5 Pro 5G hands-on photos leak as Xiaomi outlines performance expectations and display details

Steam’s hardware and software survey for January 2023 reveals that AMD has managed to stop the rot in terms of how many of those surveyed use a combination of a Windows-based machine with an AMD processor. Team Red hit usage share of 32.87% in November but this slumped to 32.16% in December. However, the latest result shows 32.84% for AMD in January on Windows-based desktops and laptops, while the overall result for all operating systems is also good news for Team Red, with 33.24% for AMD and 66.76% usage share for Intel.

13 HOURS AGO