POCO X5 5G and POCO X5 Pro 5G hands-on photos leak as Xiaomi outlines performance expectations and display details

notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Alleged Sony Xperia 1 V specs and launch info surface in the wild touting fantabulous camera upgrades
While multiple leaks have surfaced about Sony's next-gen flagship phone, the Xperia 1 V, most have leaned towards speculation so far. The latest of the lot isn't particularly different, either, with an anonymous source on a GSMArena comment section seemingly offering insight into Sony's hardware and launch plans for the flagship phone.
notebookcheck.net
Vivo X90 Pro Plus falls short in camera analysis despite 1-inch camera sensor
DxOMark has benchmarked the X90 Pro Plus, Vivo's flagship smartphone of 2023. To recap, Vivo equips the handset with a 50 MP and 1-inch primary camera, plus 50 MP telephoto (2x optical), 64 MP telephoto (3.5x optical) and 48 MP ultra-wide-angle sensors. On the face of it, the X90 Pro Plus has a stronger camera hardware combination than any current flagship smartphone, Galaxy S23 Ultra included.
notebookcheck.net
LG announces availability and pricing for latest Gram 17 laptop with 144 Hz display and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU
LG has announced pricing and availability for the Gram 17Z90R, the successor to last year's Gram 17Z90Q and the company's latest 17-inch laptop. Currently, LG is only offering the Gram 17 (2023) in the US; the company tends to take a few months before it brings laptops to other markets like the Eurozone and the UK. For reference, LG debuted the Gram 17 (2023) at CES 2023 alongside new 14-inch, 15-inch and 16-inch models.
notebookcheck.net
Preliminary Ryzen 9 7940HS performance figure fails to impress as AMD's flagship "Phoenix" APU trails behind Core i9-12900H
AMD announced the “Phoneix” APU lineup at CES 2023. Comprising a Zen 4 Ryzen CPU and an RDNA 3 Radeon iGPU, the lineup includes the Ryzen 5 7640HS, the Ryzen 7 7840HS, and the Ryzen 9 7940HS. The Ryzen 9 7940HS is the most powerful of the trio with 8 cores, 16 threads, 40 MB of cache, a TDP envelope of 35-54 W, and a base and boost clock of 4 GHz and 5.2 GHz respectively. Additionally, the APU rocks a 12-CU Radeon 780M iGPU.
notebookcheck.net
Razer Edge: Teardown video reveals new Android gaming handheld internals following release
Last week, Razer finally released the Edge, its first dedicated gaming handheld and its first Android-powered device since the Razer Phone 2. Currently, the Razer Edge is limited to the US, where it starts at $399.99 as a Wi-Fi-only model. While Razer has not confirmed a global launch date yet, PBKreviews has already disassembled the device in a recent video.
notebookcheck.net
Oppo Reno8 T and Reno8 T 5G debut with divergent hardware
Oppo has presented the Reno8 T series, with a Vietnamese launch seemingly planned before introductions in other markets. Currently, only the Reno8 T and Reno8 T 5G have arrived, which Oppo has distinguished by more than just a 5G chipset. In fact, the pair only share twin 2 MP auxiliary...
notebookcheck.net
EarFun Air Pro 3 lay claim to a world first for TWS earbuds on launch
EarFun takes an unusual amount of stock in the Qualcomm branded features of the Air Pro 3's QCC 3071 chipset in underpinning the best attributes of the new TWS earbuds. For example, they are among the relative few on the market that list aptX Adaptive as a unique selling point.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Pad details leak online ahead of February 7 launch
The OnePlus Pad has been officially teased and confirmed to launch globally on February 7 alongside the OnePlus 11, OnePlus Keyboard, and OnePlus Buds Pro 2. Ahead of that date, however, leaks have now revealed important details of the tablet, one which is expected to debut in China as the OPPO Pad 2 later on.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Kensington Triple Display USB-C Docking Station with 100 W PD now under US$145
The Kensington Triple Display USB-C Docking Station with 100 W PD is now 19% off at Amazon in the US, the lowest price on the site for 30 days. The gadget allows you to connect to three monitors at up to [email protected] Hz or dual screens at [email protected] Hz. Other ports on the device include 100 W USB-C and 10 Gbps USB-A.
notebookcheck.net
AMD RX 7800 XT specs and performance leak alongside hardware details for RX 7700 XT and RX 7600/XT
After the release of the flagship RX 7900 XT/XTX, it is reasonable to expect that we’ll finally get to see mid-range and low-end RDNA 3 boards in the coming months. So, what can we expect from the upcoming AMD GPUs? This is exactly what Paul from RedGamingTech has attempted to answer as he has shared hardware specifications and performance estimates for the RX 7800 XT, RX 7700 XT, RX 7600 XT, and RX 7600.
notebookcheck.net
Intel's upcoming Xe 2 graphics architecture will focus only on iGPUs and discrete cards
In a recent interview with HardwareLuxx, Intel Graphics Group representative Tom Petersen admitted that having the Xe architecture split into slight variations for different market segments (low power, gaming, data center and HPC) has not proved as cost-efficient as initially thought. That is why Intel is now looking to do a less cumbersome segmentation for future iterations, with the upcoming Xe 2 generation expected to focus on only two branches: Xe2-LPG for iGPUs and Xe2-HPG for discrete graphics. The goal is to eventually have a single unmodified design serving all segments.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra receive Adobe Lightroom integration for professional image editing within Expert RAW app
Samsung has brought several camera upgrades to market with the Galaxy S23 series, which it launched on Wednesday. Arguably, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the star of the show in this regard, with a 200 MP primary camera replacing the 108 MP equivalent in the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung also upgraded the camera stack of its cheaper flagship smartphones, with the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus sharing the same new 12 MP front-facing camera.
notebookcheck.net
GeForce RTX 4090 hits Steam's latest hardware survey hard as Radeon RX 7000 series yet to register an entry
As always, Nvidia completely dominates the PC video card usage chart that is produced in Steam’s monthly hardware and software survey. For January 2023, Team Green has apparently secured 75.03% of user share, leaving just 15.31% for AMD and 9.42% for Intel. Nvidia also holds a powerful grip over the overall graphics card percentage use table and the percentage monthly change table, with the pricey GeForce RTX 4090 providing the company with yet another strong entry.
notebookcheck.net
Tecno Phantom V Fold tipped to launch by end of February 2023
According to a new leak, a new foldable smartphone will hit the global market within the last few days of February 2023. No, not the Honor Magic Vs - this new device is rumored to join the pre-existing flagship from a brand new to the market, Tecno. A real-life version...
notebookcheck.net
Vigorous Ryzen 7 5800X3D and Zen 3 SKU sales help AMD target new usage share heights in Steam hardware survey
Steam’s hardware and software survey for January 2023 reveals that AMD has managed to stop the rot in terms of how many of those surveyed use a combination of a Windows-based machine with an AMD processor. Team Red hit usage share of 32.87% in November but this slumped to 32.16% in December. However, the latest result shows 32.84% for AMD in January on Windows-based desktops and laptops, while the overall result for all operating systems is also good news for Team Red, with 33.24% for AMD and 66.76% usage share for Intel.
notebookcheck.net
Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition set for launch in February 2023
Realme has popped the "Cola-Phone" leak bubble with the announcement that it will indeed release a new special edition of the 10 Pro 5G. The upcoming version of Android smartphone will indeed be (emphatically) themed after the globally-recognized soft drink; however, it seems it is coming to just one market on its launch.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Ace 2 teased as brand-first "triple-chip" Android smartphons
'Dual-chip' Android smartphones with custom co-processors intended to augment various key device features have become more and more commonplace by now. Too much so for OnePlus, clearly, as it has chosen to add yet more silicon to the upcoming Ace 2. Company executive Li Jie attributes the first-gen SuperVOOC S...
notebookcheck.net
Anker 313 Ace 45 W Charger for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra now available
Anker has released the 313 Charger (Ace, 45 W). The USB-C gadget is designed for the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+ and S23 models and the S22 Ultra and S22+. In the same range, the older Anker 312 (Ace, 25 W) is for the Galaxy S22. The gadgets can work with many other devices, including the Galaxy Watch5 Pro, iPhone 14 and Google Pixel 6.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Early GPU benchmarks show massive improvements between Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the most powerful smartphones on the market, with Samsung and Qualcomm partnering to deliver a higher-clocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Early benchmarks suggest that the switch from Exynos to Snapdragon in Europe yields twice the GPU performance. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is also able to outperform other Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered handsets in the same benchmark.
notebookcheck.net
Acer Nitro 16 and Nitro 17 previewed with AMD Ryzen 7000 APUs and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs
Acer has refreshed its Nitro gaming laptop series with new 16-inch and 17-inch models, having showcased Intel Raptor Lake-HX versions of the latter last month at CES 2023. Built around the same angular and simple design in which the Nitro 17 Intel is available, the Nitro 16 and Nitro 17 also have RGB-backlit keyboards, large trackpads and dedicated number pads. Additionally, while Acer offers the pair with up to a 1440p and 165 Hz panel, base models ship with 1080p and 144 Hz options instead.
