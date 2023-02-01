The first winter break event has been organized last weekend in Europe. Let’s look at what happened. Day 1: Veterans with a vertigo and BDS pass by themselves by the road. The surprise act of day one came from Vertigo Esports, a team formed from three Rocket League players who had never gone to an RLCS regional before. The trio, first impressed us in the open qualification, in a comfortable sweep over AS Monaco, in order to enter the competition. But even with this result we didn’t expect much from them when it came to the first party. The young stars took their eyes off and proved all wrong with a stunning victory over Team Liquid 3-2 in the first group. After the 3-0 loss to Quadrant, they again made a 3-1 victory over Tundra to get to the finals. Sadly, they lost in the first round to Karmine Corp, but still were good to 3 rookies.

