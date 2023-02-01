Read full article on original website
Super Museum Sunday coming to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Super Museum Sunday is back in a big way and local museum workers are gearing up with extra staff. “You really can’t prepare for that amount of numbers, but we do, and just get extra staff and prepare for that mass amount of people,” says Dan McCall, the special events manager […]
wtoc.com
Forum held to discuss racial wealth divide
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several non-profits addressed racial inequities in Savannah at a forum Friday. They hope to get the community to talk about solutions to issues dividing the community. Several residents and Savannah leaders joined in on a discussion geared towards finding a solution to poverty and a wealth...
Local Musician Spotlight: Mike Ponder gives back to his community
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – There are two things you need to know about Mike Ponder: he’s a musician and he’s dedicated. He’s not just dedicated to his craft but also to his community. A veteran, he has been giving back to his community for the past three years by using his background in music to […]
WSAV-TV
Honoring Black History: A family of champions
Dr. Jamal Toure presents today's Black History moment. Dr. Jamal Toure presents today's Black History moment. Prosecutors ask for Leilani Simon’s dental records, …. New subpoenas have been filed in the case charging a Chatham County mother with killing her toddler. Former Fort Stewart soldier sentenced to life in...
wtoc.com
Weave a Dream opening applications for funding
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you have an idea for an art, history or cultural project to bring to Savannah - here’s some good news. Applications are now open to get funding, up to $5,000, to make your vision come to life. The program is called Weave a Dream...
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is fast approaching, but what are your plans? Here are some events you can participate in this weekend in the great city of Savannah. Colonial Faire and Muster School Day When: Friday, February 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Wormsloe State Historic Site Price: $2-$10 Birding Hike […]
What the homeless in Savannah want you to know
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Homelessness in the United States has increased overall in the past two years, according to a Dec. 2022 report by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In Georgia, Chatham County has the second highest rate of homelessness out of all other counties in Georgia. There are over 1,000 homeless individuals […]
WSAV-TV
Murdaugh trial: 4 p.m. update
An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns …. After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. 1 displaced after Fleming house fire. One person was displaced Thursday...
justshortofcrazy.com
5 Unique Adventures and One-of-a-Kind Experiences in Statesboro, Georgia
Located just 45 minutes northwest of historic Savannah, is Statesboro, Georgia, home to Georgia Southern University, top-notch dining, rich history and authentic Southern hospitality. With plenty of interesting adventures and one-of-a-kind experiences to go around, this friendly small-town packs a big punch. Visitors to the area quickly sense a welcoming...
MilitaryTimes
Church accused of preying on military members has funds seized
The U.S. Department of Justice filed a motion in Georgia earlier this month to seize funds from a church accused of preying on veterans and military members across the United States. In June, the FBI raided House of Prayer churches across the country after a veterans advocacy organization sent a...
hotelnewsresource.com
Hamilton-Turner Inn in Savannah, GA Sold
Hodges Ward Elliott arranged the sale of the Hamilton-Turner Inn, an ultra-luxury, 17-key Inn located at 330 Abercorn St, in the heart of the Historic District of Savannah, GA. An HWE team comprised of Pete Dannemiller, Managing Director and Jeff Berkman, Director, brokered the transaction on behalf of the seller.
Seoyon E-HWA invests $76 million in Chatham County facility
Seoyon E-HWA, a global auto parts supplier, is investing almost $76 million in a new manufacturing facility in Chatham County. “We hope that it will not only provide new jobs in the region but also contribute to making Savannah a central city for automobile development and production,” said Seoyon E-Hwa chairman Ryu Yang-seok.
Crumbl Cookies opens in Pooler
POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Pooler is getting a whole lot sweeter, with the opening of a popular cookie chain that’s taken social media by storm. Crumbl Cookies held its grand opening Friday, located in the same plaza as Costco. The line wrapped around the building, and owners tell News 3 they served over 2,500 cookies […]
yourislandnews.com
If you keep building it, they’ll keep coming
Although I always read Tim Wood’s op-eds when they appear in the The Island News, it is seldom that I find very much that I agree with. He and I are at different poles on most subjects, which is OK. I respect his right to believe what he wants, as I hope he does mine.
WSAV-TV
Honoring Black History: Russell Ellington
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Russell Ellington is called the “King,” the “King Maker,” and the “Duke of Basketball” in Savannah and beyond. Ellington recorded 894 collegiate wins as a coach at Savannah State University, Morris Brown College, and Savannah Tech. His teams would go on to championships and conference titles.
connectsavannah.com
Celebrating National Pizza Day: A guide to the best pizzerias around town
A passion for pizza is something that unites us all. The crowd-pleasing pie is a staple of the American diet loved by just about everyone — except for Gregory Eddie from “Abbott Elementary,” but of course, he’s a fictional character and a rare exception. Here in Savannah, we enjoy pizza in a variety of ways: by the slice, New York-style, deep-dish, wood-fired, you name it. Because pizza is so beloved, our nation sets aside a special day to honor the almighty pie. National Pizza Day is Feb. 9, and we’re celebrating with a list of some of our favorite pizza places around town. Join in on the celebration and enjoy a slice or a whole pie from one of these local pizzerias.
wtoc.com
Board of education discusses decline in faculty, staff retention rate at Savannah Chatham Co. public schools
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Faculty and staff retention rates are dropping in Savannah Chatham County Public Schools. The board of education met and discussed the decline earlier Wednesday. A presentation to the board of education showed last school year’s retention rates for teachers were 4% lower than the 2020-2021.
Statesboro Library offering “Food for Fines” this month
If you owe library fines for overdue materials, this may be your month to whittle some of that debt away with the Food for Fines event at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library. Food for Fines allows those who owe the library money to pay some of that debt through food donations.
wtoc.com
Alderman Kurtis Purtee announces re-election bid
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s District 6 Alderman Kurtis Purtee announced Saturday that he’s seeking re-election for another term on council. Purtee and his supporters, including fellow Alderman Nick Palumbo and Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan, gathered at Mohawk Park for the announcement. Purtee has served on council for three...
