A passion for pizza is something that unites us all. The crowd-pleasing pie is a staple of the American diet loved by just about everyone — except for Gregory Eddie from “Abbott Elementary,” but of course, he’s a fictional character and a rare exception. Here in Savannah, we enjoy pizza in a variety of ways: by the slice, New York-style, deep-dish, wood-fired, you name it. Because pizza is so beloved, our nation sets aside a special day to honor the almighty pie. National Pizza Day is Feb. 9, and we’re celebrating with a list of some of our favorite pizza places around town. Join in on the celebration and enjoy a slice or a whole pie from one of these local pizzerias.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO