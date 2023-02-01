Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bay City man killed in one-vehicle crash in Monitor Township
MONITOR TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Bay City recently killed in a one-vehicle crash. The night of Jan. 31, Dustin K. Vogel was driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre north on Two Mile Road near Petal Brook Drive. About 9:30 p.m., he ran off the road into a ditch before crashing into a concrete barrier.
9&10 News
Two-Car Accident in Mt. Pleasant Leaves One Dead, Another Critically Injured
The Mt. Pleasant Police Department says a two-car accident in Mt. Pleasant lead to the death of a 92-year-old man Friday afternoon. On Friday, around 3:30 p.m. officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department responded to a two-car accident involving a Chevy Impala and a Ford F-250 at Sweeney and Broomfield Street. Officers say the Chevy Impala was traveling south on Sweeney and failed to yield to oncoming traffic, which cased the Ford F-250, that was traveling west on Broomfield, to hit the drivers side of the Chevy Impala.
Eaton County man killed in multi-car crash
According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a multi-car crash around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 near the intersection of West State Road and South Grange Road.
WNEM
MSP: Bay City man killed in crash
MONITOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police Tri-City Post troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed a 32-year-old man. Investigators said the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on 2 Mile Road near Petal Brook Drive. The man was driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre northbound and ran off...
abc12.com
Fire at Genji's Japanese Steakhouse in Midland remains under investigation
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The investigation continues into what caused a Midland Restaurant to go up in flames. Firefighters were called out to Genji's Japanese Steakhouse just after midnight Saturday for a fire alarm. At first, they didn't see any smoke or flames but that soon changed as the fire...
kisswtlz.com
Fatal Huron County Crash Under Investigation
A 36-year-old Kinde woman died after losing control of her vehicle on Richardson Road near Gagetown Road Thursday morning and crashed head on into another vehicle. Michigan State Police report the woman was driving west in her 2005 Toyota RAV4 and crossed the centerline, striking an east bound 2011 Ford Taurus. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died. The 41-year old man and his 40-year old female passenger in the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
abc12.com
Man charged with shining laser at Michigan State Police helicopter
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A mid-Michigan man was charged with shining a laser at a Michigan State Police helicopter. Eric Oerlet faces one count of aiming a beam of directed energy emitted from a directed energy device at an aircraft. Oerlet was arraigned yesterday. The charge is a five-year...
Saginaw County man accused of drunkenly killing wife in ATV crash takes plea
SAGINAW, MI — On a fall evening in 2020, an ATV crash claimed the life of a Saginaw County woman and resulted in her husband being charged with drunkenly killing her. Free on bond months after his wife’s death, the charged widower could seemingly not avoid the pull of alcohol, as he faced a drunken driving charge after being pulled over by police.
WILX-TV
Man killed in Eagle Township head-on crash
EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports a man was killed and a teen hospitalized after a head-on crash Thursday afternoon. Charges are being sought against one driver, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office preliminary investigation found deputies responded near the intersection...
Missing 17-year-old girl believed to have been in Saginaw or Lansing found by father
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — After being reported as missing, Michigan State Police have confirmed with the family of Jade Lee Sacket that she has been found and is in a safe location. Sacket was last heard from by family or friends on social media on Jan. 25 and was...
Thief carjacks Texas man in Saginaw County, lets him save dogs before stealing car
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI — Police are investigating the broad-daylight carjacking of a Texas man at a Saginaw County gas station. About 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 24, the Texan entered the Next Door Food Store at 2482 Tittabawassee Road in Kochville Township. When he exited the business, a masked person approached him, brandished a gun, and demanded the keys to his 2013 Hyundai Sonata.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Missing Ogemaw County woman’s body found near Leota
The body of a 34-year-old woman who was staying in Ogemaw County, Sara Elizabeth Burns, missing since January 9th, was found last Saturday (January 28th) near Leota not far from where her empty van had been found and towed by the Clare County Sheriff’s Department 17 days earlier, a press release update said.
WNEM
MSP investigating deadly head-on crash in Huron Co.
HURON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police Caro Post troopers are investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Oliver Township. It happened the morning of Thursday, Feb. 2, at about 7:40 a.m. on Richardson Road near Gagetown Road, MSP said. Preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a 2005 Toyota...
Midland police officer pleads to drunken driving in off-duty crash
MIDLAND, MI — A Midland police officer accused of drunkenly crashing his personal vehicle has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor. Jason J. Gatrell, 46, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, appeared before Midland County District Judge Michael Carpenter and pleaded guilty to one count of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The charge is punishable by up to 93 days in jail and a $500 fine.
WWMT
Grandmother seeking justice after she says her one-year-old grandson died after given meth
FLINT, Mich. - A one-year-old baby dies days after his grandmother says he was fed meth. This all happened back in December. The one-year-old named Cain was given meth according to his grandmother Gina Floria on December 19, 2022. “My son got a text from a friend of his saying...
Finally solved, Michigan sheriff reflects on 25-year-old homicide case he never gave up on
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held on to Frances Prieur’s obituary. She died when she was 98 years old, and he’d promised her he’d find the man who sexually assault and killed her sister, Mary Prieur, in Lennon in 1997. Frances would...
abc12.com
Man injured after vacant house catches fire in Burton
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A man squatting in a vacant Burton residence suffered burns when the house caught fire on Tuesday evening. Burton Fire Chief Kirk Wilkinson said the fire at 1375 Kenneth St. was reported just after 11:30 p.m. That's near Grand Traverse Street and Bristol Road. Firefighters found...
wsgw.com
Midland Police Department Challenges Bay City Public Safety in Polar Plunge Fundraising
The Midland Police Department issued a bone-chilling challenge, and the Bay City Department of Public Safety accepted. The Polar Plunge is an annual event where participants take a dip in frigid water to raise money for the Special Olympics. In a January Facebook post, the Midland Police Department laid down the gauntlet, challenging the Bay City Department of Public Safety to beat them in raising funds.
Investigation underway after Flint man’s body pulled from icy waters near Holloway Dam
RICHFIELD TWP., MI – Authorities do not believe foul play was involved in the death of a 59-year-old Flint man whose body was recovered late Monday from the waters near the Holloway Dam. An autopsy will be conducted this week on the man, identified by officials as Tony Bigelow,...
wsgw.com
Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Kochville Township Carjacking
A man from Texas who was visiting family had his car stolen last week, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say that around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24th, a man left a food store at 2482 Tittabawassee Road in Kochville Township, when he was approached by a masked suspect with a gun who demanded the keys to the man’s 2013 Hyundai Sonata. The man was allowed to get his three dogs out of the back seat before the suspect sped off eastbound on Tittabawassee Road.
Comments / 0