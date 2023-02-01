A 36-year-old Kinde woman died after losing control of her vehicle on Richardson Road near Gagetown Road Thursday morning and crashed head on into another vehicle. Michigan State Police report the woman was driving west in her 2005 Toyota RAV4 and crossed the centerline, striking an east bound 2011 Ford Taurus. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died. The 41-year old man and his 40-year old female passenger in the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

HURON COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO