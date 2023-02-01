Just outside of Meridian lies a very special general store in Mississippi: the Simons – Wright Company. Now, this special store has a lot to offer. Not only can you pick up some modern-day goods, but you can also take a peep into the past and see many historic relics from yesteryear. If we had to sum it up, this place is part general store, part museum, part restaurant, and part bakery. That last one may surprise you, but if you’ve got a sweet tooth, then you’re in for a treat!

