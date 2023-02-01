Read full article on original website
Related
wcbi.com
Family of Montevious Goss wants to keep his name alive
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The family of Montevious Goss is beginning to process the news of his death. Goss’s body was found in Louisville earlier this week. The family knew people had heard his name in the news, but they wanted those people to know who he was.
WTOK-TV
Two new TV channels launched Friday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two new networks launched in Meridian Feb. 3. WTOK-TV Vice President/General Manager Jacque Harms said the station has worked through contracts and technical issues to broadcast networks called Heroes & Icons and StartTV. “We want to thank everyone for their patience. I know we promised new...
Neshoba Democrat
60 jobs being created at new facility
New York Blower and Kiln Drying Systems and Components will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony today in Philadelphia. The New Yorker Blower Company and Kiln Drying Systems & Components will be investing $8.14 million in a new facility here creating 60 new jobs, Gov. Tate Reeves announced in September. “New York...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Mississippi State University receives $16.5 million gift
Mississippi State University has announced a $16.5 million gift from Michael and Valarie Hall will support the mechanical engineering program as well as a student-athlete development. The largest portion of the gift directs $15 million toward the Bagley College of Engineering to elevate the Department of Mechanical Engineering with multiple...
Neshoba Democrat
Tuesday wreck victim identified
The victim in a fatal car crash Tuesday afternoon on Main Street near McClain-Hays has been identified as a Philadelphia woman, authorities say. The victim has been identified as Laquinta Lasha Renee Bonds, 38, of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons said. He said she was pronounced dead at the scene and investigators are awaiting autopsy results.
kicks96news.com
Child Molestation and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
EDDIE MOWDY, 59, of Philadelphia, Molestation – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $0. ELIZABETH PARKER, 22, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $600. CEDRIC GRANT ROGERS, 41, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License – DUI, No...
wcbi.com
Louisville police identify body found as Montevious Goss
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville police said the body found earlier this week is that of a teenager who had been reported missing. 16-year-old Montevious Goss was found by railroad workers near South Church Street and Railroad Avenue, in a wooded area. He had been reported missing on January...
Man sentenced for attacking father-in-law with baseball bat
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of attacking his father-in-law with a baseball bat was sentenced on February 1, 2023. Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said John G. Saxton was convicted on October 26, 2022, of one count of aggravated assault. A judge ordered Saxton to serve 20 years with […]
Police: Man arrested for accidentally shooting girlfriend in Kosciusko
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police arrested a man in connection to an accidental shooting. Breezy News reported the shooting happened at a home on Fenwick Street at 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1. Police said the victim was accidentally shot by her boyfriend. She was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) […]
Body found in Louisville identified as missing 16-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A body found in a wooded area in Louisville on Monday afternoon has been identified as a missing Winston County teen. Louisville police said the body was identified as 16-year-old Montevious Goss, of Louisville. His body was found between Railroad Avenue and South Church Avenue by a railroad worker. Goss had […]
mississippifreepress.org
As Mississippi Hospitals Fail, Leaders Kill Medicaid Expansion Efforts Again
Standing inside a shuttered hospital’s abandoned emergency room in Newton County, Miss., on Monday night, Democratic candidate for governor Brandon Presley blamed Gov. Tate Reeves for the fact that more than half of the state’s rural hospitals are in danger of closing. “This is the reality that Tate...
wcbi.com
Starkville man found guilty for 2021 shooting will serve 30 years in jail
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Starkville was found guilty for a shooting that happened in 2021. Gregory Davis was found guilty of one count of aggravated assault with a weapon and one count of possession of a weapon by a felon. Davis was arrested in April of...
WLBT
Coroner identifies driver of Pearl crash near Pearson Road exit on I-20
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The driver of an SUV was found dead Friday evening after striking another vehicle at a high rate of speed on I-20 Eastbound in Pearl. The crash occurred near the Pearson Road exit. Coroner David Ruth identified the driver as Ryan Munoz from Smith County. Pearl...
wcbi.com
Oktibbeha County murder trial jury reaches not guilty verdict
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man is found not guilty of murder in Oktibbeha County. Johnny Harris was indicted in 2020. He was accused of killing Elbert Vaughn. The incident happened on Montgomery Street in June 2020 and Vaughn died about two months later. Jurors returned the...
kicks96news.com
Disturbances, a Fight and a Theft in Leake
2:11 a.m. – Carthage Police were called about a prowler at a residence at Pine Hill Drive. 5:26 a.m. – Leake deputies were sent to a domestic disturbance on Dr. Brantley Road. 9:22 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to a business on Franklin Street for an issue...
wtva.com
One in custody after overnight shooting in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville police took one person in custody after an overnight shooting at an apartment complex. Police confirmed the incident around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday. The shooting happened at the Sand Hill Arms apartments. Police said they have one person is in custody. The department will release...
OnlyInYourState
This Old-Time General Store Is Home To The Best Bakery In Mississippi
Just outside of Meridian lies a very special general store in Mississippi: the Simons – Wright Company. Now, this special store has a lot to offer. Not only can you pick up some modern-day goods, but you can also take a peep into the past and see many historic relics from yesteryear. If we had to sum it up, this place is part general store, part museum, part restaurant, and part bakery. That last one may surprise you, but if you’ve got a sweet tooth, then you’re in for a treat!
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In Mississippi Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
Since part of Mississippi State University within the city, Starkville has the reputation of being a college town. With roughly 25,000 residents, it’s the most populated city in the Golden Triangle region, and just beyond the shadows of MSU lies a tiny some of the best BBQ you’ve ever tasted. This tiny restaurant in Mississippi is often packed, and for good reason! This is one spot that’s worth waiting in line for.
Neshoba Democrat
Deputies arrest Carthage woman for drug trafficking
A Carthage woman was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and after she was pulled over for reckless driving on Holland Avenue over the weekend, the authorities said. The woman Kellsi Jackson, 34, 2029 East Franklin Street, Carthage, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, careless driving, failure to signal a lane change, seat belt violation, driving under the influence-refusal to take a field sobriety test and trafficking of a controlled substance.
OnlyInYourState
One Of The Oldest Restaurants In Mississippi Is Also The Most Delicious
There’s truly something special about a restaurant that had stood the test of time. When generations of families can return to the same spot to share the same dining experience that their parents gave them, it creates a unique tradition that forms a strong bond between the family and the restaurant. This historic restaurant is one of the oldest restaurants in Mississippi, and we can only imagine how many families have a tradition of dining here. If you find yourself in Meridian, make sure you carve out some time to enjoy a meal at this historic eatery.
Comments / 0