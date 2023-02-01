ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

247Sports

Scoring 31 off turnovers, San Jose State dominates Wyoming 84-64

SAN JOSE—Taking advantage of sloppy passes and a one-dimensional offense, San Jose State Spartans men’s basketball (14-9, 5-5 Mountain West) had an 84-61 win over the Wyoming Cowboys (7-15, 2-8 MW) Saturday night at the Provident Credit Union Event Center, in a game broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network.
LARAMIE, WY
mediafeed.org

The 20 most expensive US cities for retirees

As the golden years near, many become hyper-focused on how big a nest egg they need to retire. Not surprisingly, the size hinges largely on where that nest is needed, as the cost of housing and other living expenses vary widely by locale. Our latest LendingTree study calculates how much...
DANVILLE, CA
foxla.com

These 6 California cities ranked among safest in US: report

LOS ANGELES - Six cities in California - five of which are in Southern California - ranked among the safest cities in America, according to MoneyGreek's annual study analyzing the economic toll crime had on multiple U.S. cities. The list analyzed the FBI's crime statistics for 2021 including violent crimes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara signs off on thousands of new homes

The Santa Clara City Council took its state mandated housing goals right down to the wire before approving an eight-year plan. Councilmembers voted 6-1, with a no from Vice Mayor Kevin Park, earlier this week to approve the city’s housing element and amend the General Plan. The state requires every city to develop a plan that... The post Santa Clara signs off on thousands of new homes appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA, CA
AccuWeather

Pacific storm train to resume along West Coast

Pacific storms will once again reach the West Coast of the United States after a hiatus over the last couple of weeks. AccuWeather forecasters say that the upcoming storms won’t pack quite the same punch as storms in early January. A change in the weather pattern will bring more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

City of Oakland Strikes Historic Deal to Revitalize Coliseum

Oakland city leaders on Thursday entered a historic agreement that could revitalize the Coliseum complex and possibly bring a new sports team to the East Bay's largest city. The city announced it's launching a partnership with the African American Sports and Entertainment Group in a deal that includes an exclusive negotiating agreement to develop the Coliseum complex.
OAKLAND, CA
foodgressing.com

Rantei Japanese Cuisine in Santa Clara California

Rantei Japanese Cuisine is a popular, local spot in Santa Clara for sushi, sashimi, yakitori and more. They are known for high quality food at reasonable prices. On the menu are appetizers (like chicken karaage and takoyaki); soups & salads; sashimi & sushi; entrees (like katsu don and curry katsu); udon; yakitori; and more.
SANTA CLARA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area rain: When to expect strongest weekend showers

OAKLAND, Calif. - Rain moved through the Bay Area Friday morning, and a stronger storm is expected this weekend. Some pockets saw heavy amounts of rain, especially in the North Bay, making the morning commute tricky. Meteorologist Steve Paulson said showers should taper in the afternoon, but a stronger system moves through Saturday afternoon, and into Sunday.
CBS San Francisco

'Dragon' storm front brings showers back to the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO --  A pair of weather fronts, swirling off the Pacific Northwest coast, sent bands of showers into the Bay Area Friday, bringing another dose of precipitation to the region recovering from 3 years of drought. But unlike the nine atmospheric rivers that drenched the Bay Area over an epic 22-day span in late December and January, these storms will be nowhere near as intense.Forecasters said an inch of rain will fall from Friday to Sunday. While skies will start clear on Saturday night as hundreds of thousands gather in downtown San Francisco for the annual Chinese New Year parade, rain...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
247Sports

247Sports

