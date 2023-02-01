Read full article on original website
Scoring 31 off turnovers, San Jose State dominates Wyoming 84-64
SAN JOSE—Taking advantage of sloppy passes and a one-dimensional offense, San Jose State Spartans men’s basketball (14-9, 5-5 Mountain West) had an 84-61 win over the Wyoming Cowboys (7-15, 2-8 MW) Saturday night at the Provident Credit Union Event Center, in a game broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network.
San Jose State 84, Wyoming 64 (FINAL): Inside the Spartans live updates and game thread
Returning home from a brutal two weeks with three away games, San Jose State Spartans men's basketball (13-9, 4-5 Mountain West) seeks to return to the win column Saturday night hosting the Wyoming Cowboys (7-14, 2-7 MW). Both teams have relatively new head coaches, with San Jose State's Tim Miles...
mediafeed.org
The 20 most expensive US cities for retirees
As the golden years near, many become hyper-focused on how big a nest egg they need to retire. Not surprisingly, the size hinges largely on where that nest is needed, as the cost of housing and other living expenses vary widely by locale. Our latest LendingTree study calculates how much...
Elon Musk Gives San Francisco a Second Chance
The billionaire was just acquitted by a San Francisco jury in a civil trial over his 2018 tweets saying he was going to take Tesla private and that he had secured funding for it.
foxla.com
These 6 California cities ranked among safest in US: report
LOS ANGELES - Six cities in California - five of which are in Southern California - ranked among the safest cities in America, according to MoneyGreek's annual study analyzing the economic toll crime had on multiple U.S. cities. The list analyzed the FBI's crime statistics for 2021 including violent crimes...
Santa Clara signs off on thousands of new homes
The Santa Clara City Council took its state mandated housing goals right down to the wire before approving an eight-year plan. Councilmembers voted 6-1, with a no from Vice Mayor Kevin Park, earlier this week to approve the city’s housing element and amend the General Plan. The state requires every city to develop a plan that... The post Santa Clara signs off on thousands of new homes appeared first on San José Spotlight.
I found four wood saunas on the Richmond waterfront with unreal Bay Area views
This waterfront retreat promises unreal Bay Area views.
Pacific storm train to resume along West Coast
Pacific storms will once again reach the West Coast of the United States after a hiatus over the last couple of weeks. AccuWeather forecasters say that the upcoming storms won’t pack quite the same punch as storms in early January. A change in the weather pattern will bring more...
NBC Bay Area
City of Oakland Strikes Historic Deal to Revitalize Coliseum
Oakland city leaders on Thursday entered a historic agreement that could revitalize the Coliseum complex and possibly bring a new sports team to the East Bay's largest city. The city announced it's launching a partnership with the African American Sports and Entertainment Group in a deal that includes an exclusive negotiating agreement to develop the Coliseum complex.
Recent storms could lead to terrible tick season for Bay Area, especially in this county
Let's face it, ticks are gross. But experts say they love wet weather and the Bay Area has seen a lot of that recently.
foodgressing.com
Rantei Japanese Cuisine in Santa Clara California
Rantei Japanese Cuisine is a popular, local spot in Santa Clara for sushi, sashimi, yakitori and more. They are known for high quality food at reasonable prices. On the menu are appetizers (like chicken karaage and takoyaki); soups & salads; sashimi & sushi; entrees (like katsu don and curry katsu); udon; yakitori; and more.
SFist
BART San Jose Extension Gets $375 Million State Grant, Expects To Start Construction Next Year
Another big pile of state money is kickstarting BART’s extension into downtown San Jose and Santa Clara, which will come in handy, as authorities now admit the total project cost will indeed be about $9 billion. It was not even three weeks ago when Governor Gavin Newsom announced his...
The Almanac Online
This barbecue business was kicked out of Belmont. Now it's a Sunday fixture in Redwood City.
A pulled pork sandwich served with pickles and housemade barbecue sauce. (Courtesy Stewart Putney.) Growing up in both South and North Carolina, Josh Regal’s love for barbecue began at a young age. But when the chef came to the Peninsula about a decade ago, he didn't see much of...
OnlyInYourState
Feast On Fried Fish Caught Straight From The Pacific At This Northern California Seafood Shack
Sometimes you just have a hankering for comfort food. Something creamy, decadent, salty, or perhaps fried (or all of the above!). If you’re in San Francisco, one of the best seafood shacks in Northern California is the Woodhouse Fish Co. Crunchy fried fish is just the beginning of what you can feast on here!
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rain: When to expect strongest weekend showers
OAKLAND, Calif. - Rain moved through the Bay Area Friday morning, and a stronger storm is expected this weekend. Some pockets saw heavy amounts of rain, especially in the North Bay, making the morning commute tricky. Meteorologist Steve Paulson said showers should taper in the afternoon, but a stronger system moves through Saturday afternoon, and into Sunday.
San Francisco sees huge jump in 'millionaire renters,' data shows
San Francisco had the biggest jump in the country.
postnewsgroup.com
Popular Chief LeRonne Armstrong Placed on Administrative Leave During Investigation of Police Misconduct
“I did nothing wrong. I violated no policies,” said Armstrong, speaking at a press conference. Refusing to accept administrative leave during a police misconduct investigation, OPD Chief LeRonne Armstrong fired back with a press conference of his own this week, organized by a high-profile corporate public relations and communications firm.
'Dragon' storm front brings showers back to the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO -- A pair of weather fronts, swirling off the Pacific Northwest coast, sent bands of showers into the Bay Area Friday, bringing another dose of precipitation to the region recovering from 3 years of drought. But unlike the nine atmospheric rivers that drenched the Bay Area over an epic 22-day span in late December and January, these storms will be nowhere near as intense.Forecasters said an inch of rain will fall from Friday to Sunday. While skies will start clear on Saturday night as hundreds of thousands gather in downtown San Francisco for the annual Chinese New Year parade, rain...
247Sports
