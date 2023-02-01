Read full article on original website
lsl493
2d ago
I hope he gets slapped with a felony charge and not disregard it because of some lame mental excuse.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man arrested with drugs while riding bicycle
A Leesburg man with drugs was arrested while riding a bicycle in Fruitland Park. A Fruitland Park police officer was on patrol when he saw a man, later identified as 37-year-old Jason Jermaine Simpson, riding a bicycle early Thursday morning northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27. The bike did not have an operable rear light as required by Florida law.
villages-news.com
Villager sentenced in bad breakup with man who moved into her villa
A Marianna Villas woman has been sentenced in an attack on a man during a bad breakup. Allyson Kelly Carney, 55, was placed on probation for one year after pleading no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of battery. Carney had been arrested Sept. 26 at...
click orlando
Marion County fire chief makes heartfelt plea after department loses 2 members to suicide in just weeks
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Central Florida community came together Saturday to honor a fallen member of Marion County Fire Rescue. The department has lost two members to suicide this year, according to the fire chief. Funeral services for paramedic Allen Singleton were Saturday morning in Ocala, according to...
leesburg-news.com
Homeless Leesburg man arrested after caught behind wheel of car
A homeless Leesburg man was arrested Wednesday for driving while his license was revoked for drunk driving. James Eric Michaels, 51, was spotted driving a beige Buick down Orange Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department. The officer ran the Illinois license plate and learned the...
fox35orlando.com
Two women violently attacked by masked man at Orange County bus stop, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A masked man armed with a gun robbed two women and then violently attacked them at a bus stop Thursday in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. OCSO said both attacks happened Thursday morning at the bus stop near Hiawassee Road and River...
click orlando
Florida man’s argument with landscaper leads to gunfire, arrest, deputies say
WEKIWA SPRINGS, Fla. – A man living in Wekiwa Springs was arrested Thursday, accused of arming himself with a handgun and shooting it during a dispute with landscaper working near his address that morning, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Jeffrey Perlman, 68, and the landscaper were...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man suffers facial swelling in pepper spray attack at his home
A Leesburg man suffered facial swelling in a pepper spray attack at his home. The attack occurred at about 10 p.m. Jan. 28 at the man’s residence in the 11500 block of Harbor Road. The man returned home and found his female roommate in a car with 37-year-old Corey Ulmer of Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
2 arrested and charged with child trafficking in multiple counties
Two people have been arrested and charged with human trafficking after the teenage victim reported them to law enforcement.
Deputies: Lake County carjacking suspect nabbed after crashing into school bus
A 911 call about a stolen vehicle early Friday led to a wild morning for Lake County deputies.
leesburg-news.com
High school student arrested in attempted arson at upscale development
A 16-year-old high school student has been arrested on a charge of with arson after an investigation by Lake County sheriff’s detectives into a fire at an upscale development. Deputies were dispatched to The Reserve housing development in Minneola when a suspicious fire was reported on Jan. 9. A...
click orlando
More charges filed in case of Seminole student with special needs abused on bus, district says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Additional charges have been filed in Seminole County in the case of a school bus driver accused of abusing a student with special needs and a bus monitor who investigators say saw it happen but did not report it, according to a district spokesperson. James...
Florida fire chief issues heartbreaking message after department loses two members to suicide
Marion County Fire Rescue Chief James Banta issued an emotional video message days after the department lost its second fire medic to suicide during the month of January.
Suspect dead, trooper injured in Pasco County shooting, FHP says
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said it is assisting with an investigation into a shooting involving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.
fox35orlando.com
Marion County teens found with multiple guns in car: Deputies
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Two Marion County teens were found with multiple guns in their car after fleeing from deputies during a traffic stop. Around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on the car the two 16-year-olds were traveling in. The teens fled at a high rate of speed until deputies deployed stop sticks that flattened the car's tires.
WSVN-TV
Flagler County deputy administers Narcan, CPR to overdosed driver
Bodycam video captured the moments a deputy jumped into action to help a driver having a medical emergency. That driver was speeding before he crashed with another car, and Flagler County deputy Brad Stogdon said when he got out to help, he noticed signs of a possible overdose. “I was...
marioncoherald.com
Marion County Jail Arrest Report
• White male, 35, arrest Jan 28, Charges: 22.07(C)(1) Terroristic Threat of Family/Household, 28.03(B)(2) Criminal Mischief, $1,500 bond, In Custody. • White female, 41, arrest Jan. 26, Charges: 25.06 Harboring Runaway Child, $3,000 bond, Released. • White male, 41, arrest Jan. 31, Charges: 22.01(A)(1) Assault Causes Bodily injury Family Member,...
Four Female Purse Snatching Suspects Arrested After Running From Deputies, Crashing Into Tree
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla.- Deputies apprehended four suspects in connection with two attempted “purse snatch” robberies – one occurring yesterday at the Bealls in Inverness and the other, earlier today at the Walmart in Inverness. Deputies were able to arrive on the scene at the Walmart
Bay News 9
Son of missing Ormond Beach senior sent to prison for stealing Social Security benefits
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A 57-year-old Volusia County man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison Thursday for stealing $57,296 in Social Security benefits from his father, who has been missing since November of 2014. What You Need To Know. Melvin Butzlaff, then 87, went missing from the...
flcourier.com
Suspects sought after drive-by shooting in Lakeland wounds 11
LAKELAND — The four-door sedan pulled up near an intersection in the Central Florida city where people were milling about, the tinted windows came down and people from inside the vehicle started shooting in all directions, wounding 11 men, including two critically, police officials said. Only a minute earlier,...
WESH
Volusia County teacher reassigned after alleged unsafe interaction with student
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at today's top headlines. A New Smyrna Beach Middle School teacher has been re-assigned pending an investigation into a video depicting what’s described as an unsafe interaction involving the teacher and a student. A school district spokesman told WESH 2...
