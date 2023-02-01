ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

Comments / 10

lsl493
2d ago

I hope he gets slapped with a felony charge and not disregard it because of some lame mental excuse.

Reply(1)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man arrested with drugs while riding bicycle

A Leesburg man with drugs was arrested while riding a bicycle in Fruitland Park. A Fruitland Park police officer was on patrol when he saw a man, later identified as 37-year-old Jason Jermaine Simpson, riding a bicycle early Thursday morning northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27. The bike did not have an operable rear light as required by Florida law.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Homeless Leesburg man arrested after caught behind wheel of car

A homeless Leesburg man was arrested Wednesday for driving while his license was revoked for drunk driving. James Eric Michaels, 51, was spotted driving a beige Buick down Orange Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department. The officer ran the Illinois license plate and learned the...
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man suffers facial swelling in pepper spray attack at his home

A Leesburg man suffered facial swelling in a pepper spray attack at his home. The attack occurred at about 10 p.m. Jan. 28 at the man’s residence in the 11500 block of Harbor Road. The man returned home and found his female roommate in a car with 37-year-old Corey Ulmer of Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Marion County teens found with multiple guns in car: Deputies

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Two Marion County teens were found with multiple guns in their car after fleeing from deputies during a traffic stop. Around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on the car the two 16-year-olds were traveling in. The teens fled at a high rate of speed until deputies deployed stop sticks that flattened the car's tires.
MARION COUNTY, FL
marioncoherald.com

Marion County Jail Arrest Report

• White male, 35, arrest Jan 28, Charges: 22.07(C)(1) Terroristic Threat of Family/Household, 28.03(B)(2) Criminal Mischief, $1,500 bond, In Custody. • White female, 41, arrest Jan. 26, Charges: 25.06 Harboring Runaway Child, $3,000 bond, Released. • White male, 41, arrest Jan. 31, Charges: 22.01(A)(1) Assault Causes Bodily injury Family Member,...
MARION COUNTY, FL
flcourier.com

Suspects sought after drive-by shooting in Lakeland wounds 11

LAKELAND — The four-door sedan pulled up near an intersection in the Central Florida city where people were milling about, the tinted windows came down and people from inside the vehicle started shooting in all directions, wounding 11 men, including two critically, police officials said. Only a minute earlier,...
LAKELAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy