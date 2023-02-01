ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

‘I’m A Kid’: Karon Blake’s Final Words Revealed As D.C. Homeowner Charged With Murder Of Boy, 13

By Bruce C.T. Wright
Power 107.5/106.3
Power 107.5/106.3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RMabH_0kZahMSJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W5UUd_0kZahMSJ00

Karon Blake. | Source: Twitter


T he arrest warrant for a man who killed a young teenager suspected of auto theft is revealing some of the missing details surrounding a shooting that took the life of a 13-year-old boy in Washington, D.C.

Jason Lewis , a city government worker, surrendered on Tuesday and was charged with second-degree murder more than three weeks after he shot Karon Blake in northeast Washington in the early morning hours of Jan. 7. His identity had previously been concealed by D.C. police for the same amount of time while officials quickly labeled Blake as a car thief.

Local news outlet WUSA9 obtained Lewis’ arrest warrant, which contains information that was not previously disclosed, including Blake’s final words that informed the shooter of his young age.

From WUSA9 :

According to the arrest warrant, Lewis told officers he was in bed when he heard some noise outside, which prompted him to go downstairs because he did not know if someone was trying to come into his house. He told investigators he then saw a car and “youngsters” in black and yelled, “Hey, what are y’all doing?”

Lewis claimed Karon ran toward him as he was standing in the entryway to his courtyard. While speaking with the officer, Lewis reportedly claimed he only fired two gunshots.

In the arrest warrant, officers say Lewis heard Karon say “I’m a kid, I’m a kid,” before collapsing on Quincy Street. Lewis’s fiance called police for help as he did chest compressions on the teen while waiting for first responders to arrive.

Lewis told police he didn’t want to hurt Karon and questioned why the teen ran right toward him. Police did not find any firearms or weapons on or near Karon at the time of the shooting. The only firearm recovered from the scene was the one belonging to Lewis.

While Lewis has maintained his innocence, a judge ruled that he lost his right to self-defense because “he was the first aggressor,” according to WUSA9 reporter Delia Gonçalves.

Lewis shot Blake multiple times and killed him after claiming the 13-year-old had broken into multiple cars on the street. When police arrived on the scene they found the homeowner performing CPR on the young child.

There is no report the boy was armed, and the gun Lewis used is legally registered.

The shooting sparked city-wide protests and demands for an arrest to be made.

D.C. city councilman Zachary Parker expressed outrage at how long it took to bring charges. He said the delay allowed “misinformation and speculation to spread” and suggested Lewis’ status as a city government employee played a role in the lack of apparent urgency to charge him.

“Our community is not satisfied simply to have an individual charged,” Parker said Wednesday in a statement before adding later: “Many questions remain about the events surrounding Karon’s killing and the subsequent investigation.”

SEE ALSO:

Activists Demand Justice For 13-Year-Old DC Boy Shot And Killed By Local Resident

DC Homeowner Jason Lewis Facing Murder Charges For Killing Karon Blake

The post ‘I’m A Kid’: Karon Blake’s Final Words Revealed As D.C. Homeowner Charged With Murder Of Boy, 13 appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

'Just a good guy': Mother of DC Safe Passage worker killed speaks out

WASHINGTON - Lisa Gaddis is the mother of 36-year-old Michael Gaddis, the man who was shot and killed outside Coolidge High School in Northwest D.C. Monday afternoon. "He loved his kids, he loved his family, his friends," she said. "He tried to help everybody if he could. So that's why I don't understand this situation. Why would someone want to kill my son like that?"
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Family of Baltimore County teen demands justice, prepares for burial

BALTIMORE -- The family of 15-year-old Lamar Leslie-Allen is preparing to bury him.His mother, Tiona Allen, spoke with WJZ about her only child."I won't get to get his permit," Tiona Allen said. "I won't get to buy him a car. I won't get to go to prom. I won't get to see him get married and I won't have grandchildren. I have no legacy."Leslie-Allen was shot and killed on Shadwell Court in Windsor Mill on Jan. 21. Investigators have yet to make an arrest.Leslie-Allen's family said he was fun, loving, smart and so much more wrapped up into one person....
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WUSA

‘Absolutely amazing’ | Family, friends mourn slain DC Safe Passage worker

WASHINGTON — The family of a safe passage worker who was shot and killed outside a DC high school Monday continues to grieve. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Gaddis, of Northwest D.C., died at the intersection of 5th and Somerset Place NW, across from Coolidge High School. The incident caused Coolidge, Wells Middle School and Whittier Elementary School to go into lockdown Monday afternoon.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Second suspect charged in deadly November shooting in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police arrested a second suspect in connection with a November murder in East Baltimore.Clipper Jordan, 32, was arrested Tuesday at a home in the 5400 block of Force Road, and has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Donte Miller.In December, police charged 34-year-old Tyrone Fenner, who was already in jail for a handgun violence, of first-degree murder.Miller was shot on November 15, 2022, in the 2600 block of East Hoffman Street. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Murder trial begins for man charged in fatal shooting of BPD official's husband

State witnesses began testifying Tuesday in the murder trial of a young man charged in the shooting death of a Baltimore police official's husband. The trial got underway Tuesday in Baltimore City Circuit Court for Sahiou Kargbo, 19, who was charged in February 2022 with first- and second-degree murder in the killing of James Blue III the month prior.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Teen who stabbed mom's boyfriend to death not facing charges: police

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Authorities say a teen stabbed and killed his mother's boyfriend after an alleged domestic assault Sunday night in Fairfax County. Police say they responded to an apartment in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue just before 10 p.m. after receiving a call from the teen who told them the boyfriend had assaulted his mother.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Wanted Suspect Injured In Police-Involved Shooting In Montgomery County

Two wanted individuals in an ongoing investigation were arrested after striking a police officer's vehicle, authorities say. Shortly after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, detectives were attempting to arrest the pair at the corner of Ebenezer Road and Pulaski Highway when the suspect's vehicle struck the detective's car as well as a civilian vehicle, according to Montgomery County Police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC12

3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school

CULPEPER, Va. (WWBT) - Three teens in Culpeper County are facing charges after a high school student overdosed on Fentanyl at school. In a Facebook post, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old female student was found unresponsive at Eastern View High School on Friday. Staff administered Narcan,...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
wfmd.com

Accident In Frederick County Sends One Person To Trauma Center

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- A multi-vehicle accident in Frederick County occurred Tuesday, January 31 leaving one person with life-threatening injuries . The crash involved three vehicles and three adults. At least one person involved in the crash was trapped in their vehicle. One adult was transported by ground to a trauma...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former Baltimore Police detective acquitted on charges of stealing $10k from drug bust, lying to FBI

BALTIMORE - Former Baltimore Police Detective Ethan Glover was acquitted of charges that he stole $10,000 from a drug bust and lied about it to the FBI.Glover joined the Baltimore Police Department in 2003 and became a Federal Task Force officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration in 2013.In an April indictment, officials said he stole nearly $10,000 from a duffel bag full of cash in a 2016 search and seizure operation.Baltimore Police said Glover was immediately suspended when they were made aware of the investigation in February 2020. After he was charged, he was suspended without pay.  Prosecutors said he lied to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Power 107.5/106.3

Power 107.5/106.3

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://mycolumbuspower.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy