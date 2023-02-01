ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Russ Parr’s Black History Moment: Carter G. Woodson

By RPMS STAFF
93.9 WKYS
93.9 WKYS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FSj8l_0kZafayT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m8civ_0kZafayT00

Source: Photo Researchers / Getty


Feb. 1st kicks off Black History Month. The Russ Parr Morning Show will be bringing you Black History Month moments and tidbits to celebrate our culture. We kick things off with the Father of Black History Month, Carter G. Woodson. List as Russ gives an impassionate plea to people in Florida and the south to fight for your history.

LISTEN BELOW


READ BELOW

Today we honor Carter G Woodson. He was born in 1875. He was an American historian, author, journalist and founder of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History. He’s the founder of the Journal of Negro History in 1916. Woodson has been called the father of black history in February 1926, he launched the celebration. Of Negro history.

The precursor of Black History Month Woods and was an important figure to the movement of Afrocentrism due to his perspective of placing people of African descent at the center of the Study of History and the human experience Woodson’s other far-reaching activities included t he founding in 1920 of the associated publishers in Washington, DC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25EXOq_0kZafayT00

Source: iOne Creative Services / Radio One Digital

Comments / 0

Related
93.9 WKYS

U.S. Concerned About Chinese Balloon

An air balloon was spotted over Montana Thursday (Feb 2nd) and China has taken the blame. Americans automatically took the assumption that this balloon was a Chinese surveillance balloon. China came out today and stated that the balloon was just a civilian “airship” used mainly for meteorology research that somehow “drifted off course”. The Chinese […]
MONTANA STATE
93.9 WKYS

93.9 WKYS

94
Followers
1K+
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The most hip hop and R&B in the DMV!

 https://kysdc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy