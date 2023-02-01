ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

baldwin2k.com

Ousted GMC principal says that he's "moving on," still considers Caldwell "a friend"

One day you're sitting at work, and the next day you're sitting at home, the house quiet, trying to figure out what you're going to do next. This is where Steve Greer found himself on Wednesday, the day after being unexpectedly fired from his job as prep school principal at Georgia Military College. Greer says that "he's moving on" and "plans on finding another opportunity" at some school system in Georgia. Not that he was planning on retiring any time soon, but Greer was roughly one year away from being vested in the Teacher's Retirement System of Georgia and able to retire if he wanted to.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

2023 Little Miss and Mr. Cherry Blossom Pageant held in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Something to smile about this Saturday…the Cherry Blossom Festival is just over a month away!. Ahead of the pinkest party on earth, the Cherry Blossom Festival selected their little Mr. and Miss. Drum roll please..... here are your new little Mr. and Miss Cherry Blossom....
MACON, GA
middlegatimes.com

Live Music in Macon this Weekend

Macon will have all types of bands performing at bars and music venues across the city this weekend, including a band described as "Tori Amos meets Tool" and one described as a "Soulternative" band by Buzzfeed. Here are just a few of the interesting live music performance taking place around Macon this weekend.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Descendant of William and Ellen Craft sharing family legacy Saturday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A special event is being held at the Cannonball House in Macon on Saturday, February 4. The event, which starts at 1:30 p.m. and ends at 3 p.m., will feature Julia Ellen Craft Davis, the great-great-granddaughter of William and Ellen Craft. William and Ellen Craft...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Hotel Forty Five celebrates first anniversary with giveaway

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Hotel Forty Five in downtown Macon is celebrating its one-year anniversary and is looking toward the future. Featuring a rooftop bar, restaurant, and coffee shop, managers say the luxury is one thing that separates them from other places in Macon. The Vice President of Operations...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Macon-Bibb Bicentennial Committee unveils 3D mapping show for 200-year celebration

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Bicentennial Committee teased a very special video Thursday that’s set to air soon. A 3D mapping of the beginnings of the history of Macon will play at Rosa Parks Square Friday, February 3 at 6 p.m. The 3D mapping will be an artistic retelling of the first people to live in Macon and show things like the construction of the Ocmulgee mounds. Tracie Revis, Director of Advocacy for the Ocmulgee National Park and Preserve Initiative (ONPPI for short) as well as a member of the board, helped with the historical aspect of the project. She spoke about how exciting this will be for telling Macon’s story.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Cochran man wanted for shooting Hawkinsville man

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 24-year-old Cochran man is wanted for shooting 68-year-old Hawkinsville man, James Cheek, leaving him in critical condition at the Navicent Medical Center in Macon. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that the shooting incident took place on February 1st, when the Pulaski County 911...
HAWKINSVILLE, GA
WRDW-TV

Washington County student charged in school threat

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Washington County student has been charged over an alleged threat made at T.J. Elder Middle School on Thursday. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a request by the Washington County Board of Education Police Department to assist in investigating an alleged threat at TJ Elder Middle School.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Valentine’s Day mural showcase brings color to downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Valentine’s Day mural showcase is taking place in the heart of downtown around Cherry Street Lane, Mulberry Street Lane and Broadway Lane. This event, a collaboration between Newtown Macon and the 567 Center, allows graffiti artists to legally showcase their talents on designated structures, providing a platform for their art to be displayed.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Putnam County Middle School student discovers a gun in her backpack

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Putnam County Middle school student unknowingly brought a gun to school on Thursday. In a release from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, administrators from Putnam County Middle school immediately contacted the sheriff's office when one of their students unknowingly brought a .22 caliber handgun to school.
PUTNAM COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

MWA asks legislature to allow removal of authority member for malfeasance

MACON, Ga. — If a Macon Water Authority member runs afoul of governing bylaws, the authority wants the power to discipline and remove that person for malfeasance in office. The current charter only allows censure of a member and barring them from serving on committees – a punishment meted out last year against District 2’s Desmond Brown when an internal investigation determined he had a “blatant conflict of interest” in billing the authority for work on behalf of a client of his disaster mitigation company.
MACON, GA

