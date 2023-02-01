One day you're sitting at work, and the next day you're sitting at home, the house quiet, trying to figure out what you're going to do next. This is where Steve Greer found himself on Wednesday, the day after being unexpectedly fired from his job as prep school principal at Georgia Military College. Greer says that "he's moving on" and "plans on finding another opportunity" at some school system in Georgia. Not that he was planning on retiring any time soon, but Greer was roughly one year away from being vested in the Teacher's Retirement System of Georgia and able to retire if he wanted to.

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO