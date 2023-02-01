Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
North Coast Journal
First Saturday Night Arts Alive
Eureka Main Street presents First Saturday Night Arts Alive on February 4th from 6-9 p.m. Our galleries, museums, theaters, bars and restaurants are open late for your enjoyment. ART CENTER SPACE 620 Second St. (Old Piante Gallery) features over 75 local artists. C STREET STUDIOS 208 C St. Various artists.
tourcounsel.com
Bayshore Mall | Shopping mall in Eureka, California
Bayshore Mall is an indoor shopping mall in Eureka, California. It is named for its close proximity to Humboldt Bay. The large shopping facility is the only major mall located on the coast north of the San Francisco Bay Area, securing Eureka as the trading center for the entire far North Coast.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Steven Kyle Buckingham, 1984-2023
Steven Kyle Buckingham passed away on January 16, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital at the age of 38. Steven was born in 1984 to Ronald and Debra Buckingham. Steven quickly became a big brother to Laura when he was 18 months old. He was a dedicated big brother and truly looked after his little sister. Unfortunately the parents divorced and Steven and his sister moved to many new homes.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Supervisor Michelle Bushnell, visits Whale Gulch to Discuss the Road Situation
By Pamela Lauer, a local substitute teacher in Southern Humboldt, a board member of the Coastal Headwaters Association, and the secretary for the Whale Gulch Fire Safe Council. On January 30, 2023 at 9 a.m. with the air a frigid 33 degrees, Humboldt County Supervisor Michelle Bushnell took the Briceland/Thorn...
North Coast Journal
Curry Leaf's Fire-Breathing Woks
The opening of Curry Leaf (2335 Fourth St., Eureka) in the former location of Gonsea is happy news for fans of noodles of many stripes but especially fried. There is more on the menu — a lot more, in fact, as the pan-Asian offerings span from kimchi fried rice to Malaysian curries to tempura and walnut shrimp, all before you read the specials board — but even co-owner Joe Tan, when pressed, will steer you to the fried noodles.
kymkemp.com
Crash on Harris at L in Eureka
One-way traffic control is in effect on Harris near L Street in Eureka after this maroon SUV struck the back of a white vehicle about 12:10 p.m., according to Patrick Cherry, a passerby. Caltrans QuickMap shows traffic is moving very slowly through the area. Consider using another route. Please remember...
kymkemp.com
Dolly is Looking for a Forever Home
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Dolly. I am a female, brown tabby Domestic Shorthair. Age: The...
kymkemp.com
Hershey Needs a Loving Home
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Hershey. I am a female, tan and black German Shepherd Dog.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: John Gary Agajanian, 1964-2023
John Gary Agajanian passed away unexpectedly on January 21, 2023, in Eureka at the age of 58 to be with his Creator. Born to Lynn and Gary Agajanian on July 21, 1964, in Arcadia, California, John spent the first seven years of his life in Southern California. During this time, he attended St. John’s Elementary School in Baldwin Park, California. In 1971, John and his parents, along with his maternal grandparents and other family members, moved to Humboldt County. Later, his paternal grandparents, as well as two of his paternal aunts, uncle and cousins relocated from southern California to Humboldt County as well.
North Coast Journal
Mad River Hospital CEO: Deadline for Upgrades Fails to Recognize Rural Realities
The issue of seismic safety at hospitals is of utmost importance to the future of patients who live in remote areas in California. As the CEO of a rural hospital, I know California's rural hospitals would love to build new hospitals if they could. The problem is that the seismic...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Arcata Police Arrest 20-Year-Old Loleta Man Accused of Stabbing Two Eureka Juveniles Outside Downtown Music Venue at Almost Midnight a Couple of Days Ago
On January 28, 2023, at approximately 11:45 p.m., a stabbing occurred in the 1000 block of G Street in Downtown Arcata. Two 16-year-old Eureka residents sustained knife wounds during a physical altercation with two adults, as both parties left a Downtown music venue. The victims survived the attack and were treated at a local hospital for lacerations and a broken jaw. The stabbing suspect was identified as 20-year-old Loleta resident Gage James Sand.
kymkemp.com
Videos of Fortuna Fire Shows the Start of the Blaze and Citizens’ Efforts to Warn Others
The fire that consumed a photography studio on Main Street in Fortuna on the 1st of February was caught on video as the fire was first discovered. Patrons of a business across the street from the studio noticed flames in the window, called 9-1-1, and alerted nearby businesses of the danger.
kymkemp.com
Arcata Fire Says Iverson Avenue Fire Originated from Floor Furnace
Press release from the Arcata Fire Protection District:. On 2/1/2023, at 8:34 A.M., units from the Arcata Fire Protection District, Humboldt Bay Fire, Blue Lake Fire, and Westhaven Fire were dispatched to a reported residential structure fire on the 1700 block of Iverson Avenue in Arcata. The first arriving fire engine company reported moderate smoke coming from the crawl space under the house. As they made entry into the structure, they found the residence full of smoke, with fire around a floor furnace. Additional units arrived and crews simultaneously attacked the fire and searched the structure. No occupants were in the structure at the time, as it was under renovation.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Caleb David Stark, 1997-2023
We are sad to announce that Caleb passed away on January 25, 2023, in Vallejo. We all hope that you are finally at peace, dear grandson, son, brother, uncle, nephew, and cousin. Caleb was born May 27, 1997, in Victorville. His biological parents Michael and Sarah moved to Eureka when...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Francis Sweet, 1933-2023
Francis was born in Ferndale in 1933 and graduated from Ferndale High in 1951. During high school he worked at the Ferndale Enterprise. While in high school Francis was involved in FFA, and that is where he was introduced to raising sheep. Francis was a private in the Army serving two years in Korea. Upon his return from Korea he went back to work for the Connick Livestock Company and then CalTrans, where he retired, enabling him to ranch full-time in Petrolia.
krcrtv.com
2 deaths, 1 hospitalization, 55 new COVID cases in Humboldt
EUREKA, Calif. — Two COVID-related deaths and one new hospitalization were reported today by Humboldt County Public Health officials. Those who died were a resident in their 50s and a resident aged 80 or older. As for the hospitalization, the resident was also aged 80 or older. Fifty-five cases...
krcrtv.com
Why the City of Eureka has not opened any emergency weather shelters this winter
EUREKA, Calif. — Despite many severe weather days, the City of Eureka has not opened a single emergency weather shelter this winter. This is because the city relies on a different system to address its homeless problem, regardless of weather conditions. "This is a much more effective and just...
kymkemp.com
Coast Central Credit Union Offers $150K in Grant Funding for Spring 2023 Community Investment Program
Coast Central Credit Union (CCCU) announced that the spring 2023 round of its Community Investment Program is now open. With the recent Board of Directors’ approval of an increase up to $300,000 in grants annually, $150,000 is available this round to support local organizations throughout Humboldt, Del Norte, and Trinity counties. Grant amounts generally range from $3,000 to a maximum of $25,000, and there are usually 8 to 12 recipients. The giving program was created in 2008, and since then has awarded a total of over $2 million to 200 organizations throughout its tri-county service area. Recent grant recipients have included Eureka Rescue Mission, Hoopa American Legion, and Adult Day Health Care of Mad River.
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘A Classic Expression of Hostile Sexism’: Humboldt County Supervisor Rex Bohn Called Out for ‘Nasty Little Joke’
First District Supervisor Rex Bohn opened this morning’s Humboldt County Board of Supervisors meeting with an apology. Without providing any context or further explanation, Bohn acknowledged that he had “said something that was inappropriate” while volunteering as an auctioneer at a local event over the weekend. “I want to apologize and, for that, acknowledge it.”
kymkemp.com
Demolition Preparations for the Lloyd Building Will Impact Foot and Motor Traffic
During the December 20, 2022 M6.4 earthquake, the Lloyd Building sustained significant damage, in addition to historic damage to and deterioration of the structure. In consultation with a structural engineer, the City of Eureka determined the building to be a danger to passersby and first responders, ultimately necessitating its demolition. As such, the City is preparing for demolition of the Lloyd building in the coming weeks.
Comments / 3