John Gary Agajanian passed away unexpectedly on January 21, 2023, in Eureka at the age of 58 to be with his Creator. Born to Lynn and Gary Agajanian on July 21, 1964, in Arcadia, California, John spent the first seven years of his life in Southern California. During this time, he attended St. John’s Elementary School in Baldwin Park, California. In 1971, John and his parents, along with his maternal grandparents and other family members, moved to Humboldt County. Later, his paternal grandparents, as well as two of his paternal aunts, uncle and cousins relocated from southern California to Humboldt County as well.

EUREKA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO