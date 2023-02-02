Fresno Unified's Black History Month program offers evening of cultural entertainment

February is Black History Month and Fresno Unified's Black Student Union is hosting its ninth annual Black History Month Program on Wednesday night.

The Black History Month Program " Our History, Our Legacy, Our Strength " will be at Roosevelt High School's Audra McDonald Theater.

It will be a fun-filled evening of cultural entertainment and special performances by a talented group of local teens.

In partnership with Purposed II Praise Dance Studio, the program will also include a tribute to African drumming and Black poets-- tapping into the Harlem Renaissance era.

The organizer Lisa Mitchell is FUSD's African American Academic Acceleration Executive Director.

"We always try to focus on history that folks don't know anything about, things you don't see in our history books," said Mitchell.

Students from all over the district are participating. Mitchell says everyone needs to know about Black history, which is why there's a collaboration with other students organizations like the Roosevelt Theatre Performers Abby Lopez and Nick Sterling, who will also be a part of the program.

"It educates me so I know a lot more stuff because right now reading the script I didn't know half of the stuff in the script happened," Lopez said

Sterling will be an extra and is also helping out with props.

"I think it's very important just to get everyone involved so that everyone has their story and their turn to tell that story," Sterling said.

The host of the program, the district's Black Student Union organization, which is comprised of predominantly African American students.

Mitchell started a BSU at Gaston Middle School when the school first opened its doors in 2014, all to unify students and teach them more about their culture.

"It's really about a leadership club equipping our students to be leaders in our community, give back to their community, but at the same time learn about their history and be prideful about who they are as black individuals," Mitchell said.

BSU Student Kaleah McArtor said she's grateful for her village. "It's important for people to know that you have a community out there backing you up. With everything going on in this world it's really hard and it's really easy to feel alone so I think, so just having a family, a community behind your back is so important," she said.

Doors opened at 5pm, plus there will be a preshow this year that starts at 5:30pm. The official program will kick off 6pm.

Tickets for the show are $1, and all proceeds will support the BSU clubs.

ABC30 is a proud sponsor of this event.